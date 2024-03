His best position is somewhere in between an attacking midfielder and a striker, like the number 10 in a 4231 (or 4312), or the supporting striker in a 442. Left wing works as well, as he did in the past, but not the most effective in a pace dependent system like us. That's why I said he could be useful if Alonso comes here and plays the inside forward system he's using at Leverkusen. He'd be in the Wirtz/Hoffmann role. James Lawrence Allcott made the same point in his video about how Liverpool will setup under Alonso. This season is a bit underwhelming for him with all the moving around in position every other game and subs appearance.



The issue is Gakpo might run his socks off, but is rubbish at passing and creates nothing of note ever. A number 10 should be trying to not just score goals, but create chances and assist other players - and Gakpo is one of the worst in the league at that, averaging an expected Assist every 1515 mins - Wirtz and Hoffman are great at this, averaging 297 and 330 mins respectively (Salah is actually the 4th best in the world at this, averaging one every 201 mins - top 3 are Sane with one every 185 mins, Rafinha every 181 mins, and Muller with a scarecely believable 136 mins). He was better (marginally) last year, averaging one every 540 mins (so thats still worse than Antony and Sancho, two gigantic flops at United) - whilst his numbers were better in the Eredivisie, it was only the Eredivisie and it is much easier to do better given the more time on the ball a decent player will have.