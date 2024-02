He did a lot of those first time flicks that Firmino used to do today didn't he? Some very good ones too. Like that one in the second half to Diaz, if it were Nunez he'd have caught up on for a 1v1. There was the one that set Elliott up in the box in the first half too. That's the type of football he likes to play, pass and exchange and one-twos. Feels like we don't play the type of football to get the best out of him but regardless he still contributes.