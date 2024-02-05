« previous next »
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3200 on: February 5, 2024, 11:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on February  5, 2024, 11:31:51 am
He needs a run at left forward, can't be easy to get any sort of rhythm when you're playing a different position each week.

Gakpo - Nunez - Jota / Salah

We'd have more threat from the left as Gakpo has shown he has a deadly shot cutting in, especially with Robbo coming back and providing the overlap.

We've got a league title to win. It's not the time to be giving players a run because they need it. It's the time to be giving the right players a run because we need it.

I think Diaz has stunk the gaff out for most of this season, with some obvious mitigating factors. But he's still fourth and well clear of Gakpo in the pecking order for me. There is not a single facet of football that would make me pick Gakpo ahead of any of the other four options if we were playing a CL final tomorrow. So why would we give him a run now?

Gakpo and Gravenberch just aren't it. I've said it before, but signing two Dutch players when they're probably the worst they've been for decades is...strange. Both physical specimens yet they never even put themselves about, let alone offer tangible threat. Just too casual, they're decent top four chasing players, never starting players for a league chasing team.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3201 on: February 5, 2024, 11:28:00 pm »
All it makes me want to do is rant again how if we had just bought a midfielder instead but what's done is done.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3202 on: February 6, 2024, 04:33:20 am »
He's clearly a talented kid, but he just seems a bit laid-back for me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3203 on: February 6, 2024, 05:23:16 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February  5, 2024, 11:21:25 pm
Gakpo and Gravenberch just aren't it. I've said it before, but signing two Dutch players when they're probably the worst they've been for decades is...strange. Both physical specimens yet they never even put themselves about, let alone offer tangible threat. Just too casual, they're decent top four chasing players, never starting players for a league chasing team.

I guess we should never have signed Salah given how bad Egypt are at producing players? Scotland hadnt qualified for an international tournament in how long  why did we bother signing Andy Robbo? What are we thinking playing Conor Bradley, Northern Ireland are woefuletc you could go on. What a bizarre way of looking at it. I think the better questions would be: why did we sign another player for the 9 when wed just broke our club record signing one 6 months prior? And why did we sign a young player whod barely played for a year on deadline day and expect him to perform when the manager sees a pre season as pivotal for bedding in? Imagine deciding not to sign a player because of their passport, its pretty much the antithesis of what weve done under Klopp, its the type of thing youd expect to hear Ed Woodward to have said in another newspaper leak.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3204 on: February 6, 2024, 07:46:44 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February  5, 2024, 11:21:25 pm
We've got a league title to win. It's not the time to be giving players a run because they need it. It's the time to be giving the right players a run because we need it.

I think Diaz has stunk the gaff out for most of this season, with some obvious mitigating factors. But he's still fourth and well clear of Gakpo in the pecking order for me. There is not a single facet of football that would make me pick Gakpo ahead of any of the other four options if we were playing a CL final tomorrow. So why would we give him a run now?

Gakpo and Gravenberch just aren't it. I've said it before, but signing two Dutch players when they're probably the worst they've been for decades is...strange. Both physical specimens yet they never even put themselves about, let alone offer tangible threat. Just too casual, they're decent top four chasing players, never starting players for a league chasing team.

I dont disagree with your statement of change just to give Gakpo a run right now, it was more a general point he is the one usually shunted around positionally which cannot help build any sort of consistency.

He does need to do more when on the pitch, especially holding up the ball. The casual point is fair.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3205 on: February 6, 2024, 08:03:56 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February  5, 2024, 11:21:25 pm
Gakpo and Gravenberch just aren't it. I've said it before, but signing two Dutch players when they're probably the worst they've been for decades is...strange. Both physical specimens yet they never even put themselves about, let alone offer tangible threat. Just too casual, they're decent top four chasing players, never starting players for a league chasing team.

That's okay because neither of them have started many league games.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3206 on: February 6, 2024, 08:58:02 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on February  6, 2024, 04:33:20 am
He's clearly a talented kid, but he just seems a bit laid-back for me.

Same as Gravenberch. I assume we thought we could change that in both of them. Don't shout Klopp style players at all.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3207 on: February 6, 2024, 11:38:17 am »
Quote from: clinical on February  6, 2024, 08:58:02 am
Same as Gravenberch. I assume we thought we could change that in both of them. Don't shout Klopp style players at all.

I get what you're saying with Gravenberch, but we're going to have to give him a bit more time. He's in and out the side and he's not been here very long either. But yeah, I agree neither seem like Klopp type players.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3208 on: February 6, 2024, 02:01:00 pm »
They could be Alonso type players though. But obviously for this season they will play backups and they both did very well in the cups. Surely better than the days when we had only Origi and Minamino as backups for the front 3.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3209 on: February 6, 2024, 02:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on February  6, 2024, 04:33:20 am
He's clearly a talented kid, but he just seems a bit laid-back for me.

What is it youd like him to do to demonstrate a lack of laid back ness?
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3210 on: February 6, 2024, 03:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on February  5, 2024, 10:46:20 am
Theres no way we bought him to be fifth choice. Its clear that weve tried to mould him in to a false 9, but acknowledge that he can also play on the left or in midfield (unconvincingly). Hes clearly a talented player and has a great mentality, but in hindsight he wasnt a great pick stylistically. Theres a good chance he flourishes under the next manager, but his lack of tenacity has always stood out.

Looking back, we should have got someone in the mould of Doku.

I'm sure we were hoping he'd become a world class player for us (obviously) but, equally, we already had 4 forwards here for the long term. I doubt we'd already decided that one of Diaz or Nunez wasn't good enough and we certainly knew how good Salah and Jota were. So it felt at the time, and still feels, like a fairly cheap signing, with plenty of resale value should it not work out, who we'd hope would kick on. That is, the signing was driven by, at least in part, by his availability. But, equally, it didn't necessarily matter that much if he didn't turn into an elite forward, because we already had 4 others, 2 of whom we definitely rate and 2 of whom we'd only just signed (3 months before and a year before). The alternative is that we'd already written one of Diaz or Nunez off, which would have been super weird.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3211 on: February 6, 2024, 03:16:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on February  6, 2024, 08:58:02 am
Same as Gravenberch. I assume we thought we could change that in both of them. Don't shout Klopp style players at all.

Well I guess the one positive is they won't need to be Klopp type players next season. lets hope they are Alonso type players  ;D
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3212 on: February 6, 2024, 04:12:05 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February  6, 2024, 02:45:29 pm
What is it youd like him to do to demonstrate a lack of laid back ness?

If he did some roundhouse karate kicks that would go a long way towards showing his desire.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3213 on: February 6, 2024, 04:38:57 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on February  5, 2024, 07:48:13 pm
I rate him, but I dont think hes as good as the other four senior attacking players, and he looks like someone who needs a run of games in him, which he isnt going to get if hes fifth choice. Its a shame, because I thought he did well in the final part of last season to turn around what was a difficult start, but sometimes a player just isnt the right fit or circumstances work against them. Having said that, we are competing on four fronts as it stands, and I think he is the sort of intelligent player who can be effective as a substitute, so there will be plenty of opportunities for him between now and the end of the season.

I think this is about where I stand. I can see he's a talented player, but I don't think he offers as much as the other four - Salah is sheer ability, Nunez offers pace, strength and a genuine threat and out ball, Jota is a finisher and Diaz can do the unpredictable and score scruffy ones.  Gakpo to me looks like a man bought for a different team than where we've ended up going - I inwardly groaned at the team on Sunday, largely because I don't think he has a position in this system, and if he has it's certainly not with Jota and Diaz. Jurgen's a great manager, but the fact that there was some sort of 'tactical decision' to start him didn't make any sense to me at all as playing those three is about as one-paced and predictable as we get up front.  Not really something I'd lay at Gakpo's door as I felt in general we offered too much respect to Arsenal but he ends up being the poster boy for it.

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3214 on: February 6, 2024, 04:39:28 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on February  6, 2024, 02:01:00 pm
They could be Alonso type players though. But obviously for this season they will play backups and they both did very well in the cups. Surely better than the days when we had only Origi and Minamino as backups for the front 3.

You wash your mouth out right now.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3215 on: February 6, 2024, 04:44:47 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February  5, 2024, 11:21:25 pm
We've got a league title to win. It's not the time to be giving players a run because they need it. It's the time to be giving the right players a run because we need it.

I think Diaz has stunk the gaff out for most of this season, with some obvious mitigating factors. But he's still fourth and well clear of Gakpo in the pecking order for me. There is not a single facet of football that would make me pick Gakpo ahead of any of the other four options if we were playing a CL final tomorrow. So why would we give him a run now?

Gakpo and Gravenberch just aren't it. I've said it before, but signing two Dutch players when they're probably the worst they've been for decades is...strange. Both physical specimens yet they never even put themselves about, let alone offer tangible threat. Just too casual, they're decent top four chasing players, never starting players for a league chasing team.

If we want to win the title (and go far in the other competitions) then giving players a run because they need it is exactly what we need to do. We're not going to play the next 30 odd games with just Salah, Nunez and Jota.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3216 on: February 6, 2024, 05:09:27 pm »
He's got a goal or assist every 98 minutes in the cup games playing as a striker this season. That's where he got his run and will get his run. In the league it's gonna always be Jota Nunez Salah until the end of the season. Klopp has a tendency to not rotate much for the run in.

As I said before, he's not as productive in the league because he played a different position every game including midfielder or only came on as a sub. His outputs are absolutely fine when played regularly as a striker, as we saw last season.

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3217 on: Yesterday at 03:35:48 pm »
10 goals and 3 assists across all comps this season.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3218 on: Yesterday at 03:36:53 pm »
He did really well when he came on linked from deep and got us moving really intelligently. Delighted to see him take another goal as well.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3219 on: Yesterday at 03:37:50 pm »
He's a decent finisher.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3220 on: Yesterday at 03:40:08 pm »
He enjoyed that goal. Love an angry forward.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3221 on: Yesterday at 03:41:41 pm »
We'll need him to step up now with Jota almost certainly out for an extended period.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3222 on: Yesterday at 03:41:46 pm »
Best game for a while that, sharp and linked well between midfield and forward. Took his goal well.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3223 on: Yesterday at 05:20:58 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 03:41:41 pm
We'll need him to step up now with Jota almost certainly out for an extended period.

i agree
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3224 on: Yesterday at 05:26:19 pm »
He's generally a decent finisher and took his goal well. Whether he starts or comes on he is going to play an important role up to the end of the season.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3225 on: Yesterday at 06:02:20 pm »
He's a class finisher, just feel he needs to attack space better like Nunez and push their defenders back, he can find himself crowded out especially when we play against the 2 banks of 4.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3226 on: Yesterday at 06:26:25 pm »
Underrated finisher
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3227 on: Today at 03:52:39 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 03:35:48 pm
10 goals and 3 assists across all comps this season.

thats a rather decent return for a squad player. and we dont even know whats his role and best position in the team even.

been plugging gaps as left forward, false 9 and even some games in midfield.



Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3228 on: Today at 05:42:45 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 03:35:48 pm
10 goals and 3 assists across all comps this season.

4 Assists.

A goal contribution every 153 minutes this season. Not bad for a utility player.
