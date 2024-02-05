Theres no way we bought him to be fifth choice. Its clear that weve tried to mould him in to a false 9, but acknowledge that he can also play on the left or in midfield (unconvincingly). Hes clearly a talented player and has a great mentality, but in hindsight he wasnt a great pick stylistically. Theres a good chance he flourishes under the next manager, but his lack of tenacity has always stood out.
Looking back, we should have got someone in the mould of Doku.
I'm sure we were hoping he'd become a world class player for us (obviously) but, equally, we already had 4 forwards here for the long term. I doubt we'd already decided that one of Diaz or Nunez wasn't good enough and we certainly knew how good Salah and Jota were. So it felt at the time, and still feels, like a fairly cheap signing, with plenty of resale value should it not work out, who we'd hope would kick on. That is, the signing was driven by, at least in part, by his availability. But, equally, it didn't necessarily matter that much if he didn't turn into an elite forward, because we already had 4 others, 2 of whom we definitely rate and 2 of whom we'd only just signed (3 months before and a year before). The alternative is that we'd already written one of Diaz or Nunez off, which would have been super weird.