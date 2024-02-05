I rate him, but I dont think hes as good as the other four senior attacking players, and he looks like someone who needs a run of games in him, which he isnt going to get if hes fifth choice. Its a shame, because I thought he did well in the final part of last season to turn around what was a difficult start, but sometimes a player just isnt the right fit or circumstances work against them. Having said that, we are competing on four fronts as it stands, and I think he is the sort of intelligent player who can be effective as a substitute, so there will be plenty of opportunities for him between now and the end of the season.



I think this is about where I stand. I can see he's a talented player, but I don't think he offers as much as the other four - Salah is sheer ability, Nunez offers pace, strength and a genuine threat and out ball, Jota is a finisher and Diaz can do the unpredictable and score scruffy ones. Gakpo to me looks like a man bought for a different team than where we've ended up going - I inwardly groaned at the team on Sunday, largely because I don't think he has a position in this system, and if he has it's certainly not with Jota and Diaz. Jurgen's a great manager, but the fact that there was some sort of 'tactical decision' to start him didn't make any sense to me at all as playing those three is about as one-paced and predictable as we get up front. Not really something I'd lay at Gakpo's door as I felt in general we offered too much respect to Arsenal but he ends up being the poster boy for it.