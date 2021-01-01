« previous next »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:31:51 am
He needs a run at left forward, can't be easy to get any sort of rhythm when you're playing a different position each week.

We'd have more threat from the left as Gakpo has shown he has a deadly shot cutting in, especially with Robbo coming back and providing the overlap.

We've got a league title to win. It's not the time to be giving players a run because they need it. It's the time to be giving the right players a run because we need it.

I think Diaz has stunk the gaff out for most of this season, with some obvious mitigating factors. But he's still fourth and well clear of Gakpo in the pecking order for me. There is not a single facet of football that would make me pick Gakpo ahead of any of the other four options if we were playing a CL final tomorrow. So why would we give him a run now?

Gakpo and Gravenberch just aren't it. I've said it before, but signing two Dutch players when they're probably the worst they've been for decades is...strange. Both physical specimens yet they never even put themselves about, let alone offer tangible threat. Just too casual, they're decent top four chasing players, never starting players for a league chasing team.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
All it makes me want to do is rant again how if we had just bought a midfielder instead but what's done is done.
He's clearly a talented kid, but he just seems a bit laid-back for me.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:21:25 pm
Gakpo and Gravenberch just aren't it. I've said it before, but signing two Dutch players when they're probably the worst they've been for decades is...strange. Both physical specimens yet they never even put themselves about, let alone offer tangible threat. Just too casual, they're decent top four chasing players, never starting players for a league chasing team.

I guess we should never have signed Salah given how bad Egypt are at producing players? Scotland hadnt qualified for an international tournament in how long  why did we bother signing Andy Robbo? What are we thinking playing Conor Bradley, Northern Ireland are woefuletc you could go on. What a bizarre way of looking at it. I think the better questions would be: why did we sign another player for the 9 when wed just broke our club record signing one 6 months prior? And why did we sign a young player whod barely played for a year on deadline day and expect him to perform when the manager sees a pre season as pivotal for bedding in? Imagine deciding not to sign a player because of their passport, its pretty much the antithesis of what weve done under Klopp, its the type of thing youd expect to hear Ed Woodward to have said in another newspaper leak.
