He needs a run at left forward, can't be easy to get any sort of rhythm when you're playing a different position each week.



Gakpo - Nunez - Jota / Salah



We'd have more threat from the left as Gakpo has shown he has a deadly shot cutting in, especially with Robbo coming back and providing the overlap.



We've got a league title to win. It's not the time to be giving players a run because they need it. It's the time to be giving the right players a run because we need it.I think Diaz has stunk the gaff out for most of this season, with some obvious mitigating factors. But he's still fourth and well clear of Gakpo in the pecking order for me. There is not a single facet of football that would make me pick Gakpo ahead of any of the other four options if we were playing a CL final tomorrow. So why would we give him a run now?Gakpo and Gravenberch just aren't it. I've said it before, but signing two Dutch players when they're probably the worst they've been for decades is...strange. Both physical specimens yet they never even put themselves about, let alone offer tangible threat. Just too casual, they're decent top four chasing players, never starting players for a league chasing team.