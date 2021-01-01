That's bodies in midfield compared to a 'weak' midfield though?
They both add up to the same thing though. If you are going to have fewer midfield players then yours need to be better man for man. That is going to be hard to achieve when they have the likes of Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard and Havertz.
Swapping Szob for Grav obviously would have helped even things up but short of playing fewer forwards which equals less goal threat I think it would have been incredibly difficult to not have the weaker midfield.
I think the only way really would be to have a box midfield of two of Endo/Macca/Trent sitting and two of Macca/Szob/Jones infront. That though means playing only two forwards. If we were going to do that then for me with a fully fit squad we would go with a front two of Darwin and Mo.
For the big games, I think our squad is currently overloaded with forwards and a bit short of top-quality midfield players especially at 6. However, for the majority of games having five forwards and the ability to bring two off the bench is incredibly useful.
I think Gakpo's future will depend on two things. What happens with Mo because a flying hard hard-working right-sided attacker in the Mane mould may well allow us to play Gakpo in behind Darwin. With the other thing being how the new manager wants to play.