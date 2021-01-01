Knew he was gonna be scapegoated as a kneejerk reaction after this game. If you wonder what he offers after this game then you should also take a moment to think did Diaz and Jota, and Nunez after coming on, do anything?



However there's no point questioning his functionality in the team at the moment (just impact sub for now) because we will play a different type of football next season. If Alonso is coming I can see him being preferred to Diaz or even Nunez. In fact I think Diaz will either be sold or converted into a wing back under Alonso. He likes technical players who can pass and move, has good vision and close control etc. in short the 'tiki taka' type players.



I've been watching most of this season - and he has almost *never* offered us anything in a game. Compared to the rest of our front 3 players, he doesn't run with the ball well, doesn't track back and put in tackles well, he can't pass well, doesn't create chances for others. He has played 920 mins, in the league, and got just 3 goals (2 of which were tapins, 1 with an xG 0.55, the other 0.94 xG - even the "hardest" xG was still an xG of 0.3 which is a very good chance) and 2 assists (both of which were not big chances, 1 a pass for Nunez who scored from outside the box (xG of 0.05) and the other a pass for Jotas difficult angle goal vs Burnley (xG of 0.06) - or a goal involvement every 184 mins - Jadon fricking Sancho averaged better than that for United last season, and everyone agrees he is a massive flop.Nunez especially has show far (far) more this seasons - he is better than DOUBLE the production (a goal involvement every 94 mins) despite missing a load of big chances and hitting the post more times than any PL ever - he starts converting more, and he would be at *TRIPLE* at least the production. Diaz I'll give you has had a poor season (but at least part of that could be blamed on injuries and the situation with his father) - thing for me is Salah and Nunez are *CLEARLY* the best 2 attackers we have, and Jota is so clinical (and Diaz has history of being better) than Gakpo should never be higher than 5th choice for rotating and resting our other players.