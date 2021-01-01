« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 250035 times)

Offline Barryg21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3160 on: Yesterday at 08:29:04 pm »
With a new manager incoming, he is even going to be a mainstay the team is built around....or binned off
But his current situation of starting ahead of Nunez (fans groaning) and then being taken off after 50 mins after doing nothing is clearly not helping the team...or him
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,557
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 08:29:10 pm »
Dont think hes competing with Nunez up front, thats Jota.

Hes looked much better when on the left but Klopp prefers Diaz.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,849
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 08:29:41 pm »
Just dont get what his threat is. He doesnt run the channels well, he doesnt dribble past opponents enough, he does at best a C grade version of the false 9 role.
Logged

Offline TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 08:30:16 pm »
I worry about him and Gravenberch having the same frailities. Both technically good and can dribble, run with the ball but both not the most athletic in terms of their physicality or pace, and struggle to impose themselves on games. Better from the bench against tiring defenders I think but not sure you can teach them to have a bit more grit or dog in them, and if you lack physicality and pace (not saying they are slow, they are just not fast) then you need to compensate with the kind of edge or nastiness that Jota has for example.
Logged

Offline Barryg21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 08:34:49 pm »
I think Gakpo could look fantastic in La Liga or Bundesliga
Premier League is a tough one for his skill set - he wants to be on the left but is not quick enough
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 08:46:44 pm »
Knew he was gonna be scapegoated as a kneejerk reaction after this game. If you wonder what he offers after this game then you should also take a moment to think did Diaz and Jota, and Nunez after coming on, do anything?

However there's no point questioning his functionality in the team at the moment (just impact sub for now) because we will play a different type of football next season. If Alonso is coming I can see him being preferred to Diaz or even Nunez. In fact I think Diaz will either be sold or converted into a wing back under Alonso. He likes technical players who can pass and move, has good vision and close control etc. in short the 'tiki taka' type players.   
Logged

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3166 on: Yesterday at 09:10:49 pm »
Thought he did alright. He is a good squad player. Not his fault we lost
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,094
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3167 on: Yesterday at 11:49:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:46:35 pm
When someone says they hate to be that guy, they definitely dont

I do, he's a hard working, talented fella, but he's just not what the side needs currently. Just hope you feel better now after that remark  ;)

Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,175
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 12:02:35 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 11:49:55 pm
I do, he's a hard working, talented fella, but he's just not what the side needs currently. Just hope you feel better now after that remark  ;)


If you hate to be that guy then dont be. I mean is he hard working and talented or does he offer nothing?

Id say someone hard working and talented offers something. Hes very effective when on his game and has an eye for a goal.

Hes not having a great season however and isnt providing enough of an impact as an individual. Most of time it doesnt have an impact on our results though. He may turn out to just not suit the way were playing currently, but that may change in summer
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 12:05:30 am »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Yesterday at 08:34:49 pm
I think Gakpo could look fantastic in La Liga or Bundesliga
Premier League is a tough one for his skill set - he wants to be on the left but is not quick enough

He reminds me of Luis Alberto. Technically sound, gangly, neat but not quite physical or intense enough
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 07:28:12 am »
Hes a very good 5th choice forward. Some are bugging him up to be more than that, some are criticising him as if hes first choice. Neither are fair. Hes a depth option.
Logged

Offline Barryg21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 07:36:44 am »
True - he is 5th choice. Not his fault
I think everyone is just disappointed we had to play our 5th choice striker in the most important game of the season so far....
Logged

Online Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 07:39:47 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:05:30 am
He reminds me of Luis Alberto. Technically sound, gangly, neat but not quite physical or intense enough

:D

Luis Alberto played 12 times for us and never scored.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 08:59:01 am »
He is an upgrade on Minamino & Origi.
I think this season it is clear he isnt a starter for a top club like us.

Still a good squad option but bit of a disapointing season from him not really shown any signs of improvement
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,250
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 09:10:46 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:59:01 am
He is an upgrade on Minamino & Origi.
I think this season it is clear he isnt a starter for a top club like us.

Still a good squad option but bit of a disapointing season from him not really shown any signs of improvement

It is a shame as he scored a couple of really great goals against Man U last season and I wondered if he might
kick on. This season has not been great for him, outside of the cups.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 09:34:52 am »
Cody is fine as a 5th choice option. Decent finisher versatile main issue I have is lack of physicality especially for a big dude. Nunez might not score enough but he puts it about.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,520
  • Meh sd f
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3176 on: Today at 09:38:27 am »
In games like these I would have like to see Gakpo as a false 9, helping out the midfield in and out of possession.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,165
  • JFT96.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3177 on: Today at 09:39:14 am »
I thought he was one of our better players first half, albeit that isn't saying much. The problem is that we didn't get him involved enough and/or he doesn't get himself involved enough, and perhaps that lack of aggression at times goes against him.

Clearly a player in there, but he needs a solid run of starts to show his best and he might find that hard to come by. We could certainly utilise him more, but as I said I think he can improve his intensity in parts of his game.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,849
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3178 on: Today at 09:39:28 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:38:27 am
In games like these I would have like to see Gakpo as a false 9, helping out the midfield in and out of possession.

He isnt a good false 9.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3179 on: Today at 09:41:37 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:38:27 am
In games like these I would have like to see Gakpo as a false 9, helping out the midfield in and out of possession.
He doesn't get on the ball anywhere near enough to help us in possession more than Jota in these kind of games
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3180 on: Today at 09:41:52 am »
As a false 9 he could have shadowed Jorginho. Extra body may have helped in midfield. Always a fan of the false 9 still miss Bobby and his smile, tenacity and fair.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Up
« previous next »
 