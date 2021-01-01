I worry about him and Gravenberch having the same frailities. Both technically good and can dribble, run with the ball but both not the most athletic in terms of their physicality or pace, and struggle to impose themselves on games. Better from the bench against tiring defenders I think but not sure you can teach them to have a bit more grit or dog in them, and if you lack physicality and pace (not saying they are slow, they are just not fast) then you need to compensate with the kind of edge or nastiness that Jota has for example.