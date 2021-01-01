Knew he was gonna be scapegoated as a kneejerk reaction after this game. If you wonder what he offers after this game then you should also take a moment to think did Diaz and Jota, and Nunez after coming on, do anything?



However there's no point questioning his functionality in the team at the moment (just impact sub for now) because we will play a different type of football next season. If Alonso is coming I can see him being preferred to Diaz or even Nunez. In fact I think Diaz will either be sold or converted into a wing back under Alonso. He likes technical players who can pass and move, has good vision and close control etc. in short the 'tiki taka' type players.