« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 245069 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3120 on: January 16, 2024, 04:51:25 pm »
I'd say he was as swift as Bobby, who did quite well as I recall.
Logged

Offline SMASHerano

  • Provides nothing extra. Average poster.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,751
  • Liverpool 6-1 London
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3121 on: January 22, 2024, 11:06:19 am »
Can't help but like Cody. I can see clearly what he adds to the team. Solid player.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3122 on: January 22, 2024, 06:55:01 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on January 22, 2024, 11:06:19 am
Can't help but like Cody. I can see clearly what he adds to the team. Solid player.

Not a huge amount?  3 goals and 2 assists in 841 PL mins this season is not good; and 7/2 from nearly 1500 mins is not much better.  He is not much good at bringing the ball forward either - whilst his passing success, at 75% is decent, the majority of his passes are sideways and short, and he rarely brings the ball forwards, or advances the ball with his passing   (he makes one progressive pass or carry every 16 mins - which for a player whose role it is usually is to be the deepest laying of the 3 up front, is not good)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3123 on: January 22, 2024, 06:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 22, 2024, 06:55:01 pm
Not a huge amount?  3 goals and 2 assists in 841 PL mins this season is not good; and 7/2 from nearly 1500 mins is not much better.  He is not much good at bringing the ball forward either - whilst his passing success, at 75% is decent, the majority of his passes are sideways and short, and he rarely brings the ball forwards, or advances the ball with his passing   (he makes one progressive pass or carry every 16 mins - which for a player whose role it is usually is to be the deepest laying of the 3 up front, is not good)
that Gini guy wasn't up to much either was he?
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3124 on: January 23, 2024, 12:01:20 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 22, 2024, 06:55:01 pm
Not a huge amount?  3 goals and 2 assists in 841 PL mins this season is not good; and 7/2 from nearly 1500 mins is not much better.  He is not much good at bringing the ball forward either - whilst his passing success, at 75% is decent, the majority of his passes are sideways and short, and he rarely brings the ball forwards, or advances the ball with his passing   (he makes one progressive pass or carry every 16 mins - which for a player whose role it is usually is to be the deepest laying of the 3 up front, is not good)
https://www.transfermarkt.com/cody-gakpo/leistungsdaten/spieler/434675
It's actually 9/4 in 1457 mins all comps, which works out to 112 mins per G/A. But who cares about facts when you can run narratives eh?

If you want to dissect more, then he also spent about 266 mins in midfield, of which he did not do a great job (although his pressing number is still very good, as posted by me in the last page or so), but it was out of necessity for the team. So if we take that out, it becomes 9/4 out of the 1191 mins he spent in the forward line, which works out to 91 mins per G/A.

Then if you count his wrongly disallowed goal against Burnley too (it's fine if you don't want to, his numbers are already good enough), it becomes 85 mins per G/A. 

Note that he did not start much in the league, coming on as a sub 10 times in the league for a total of 257 mins, had a knee injury for 20 days, and his position was switched game after game, allowing no kind of rhythm as well.

This player is criminally underrated and underappreciated by some of our fan base.
« Last Edit: January 23, 2024, 12:03:24 am by PEG2K »
Logged

Offline deadsetred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3125 on: January 23, 2024, 04:48:36 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on January 23, 2024, 12:01:20 am
https://www.transfermarkt.com/cody-gakpo/leistungsdaten/spieler/434675
It's actually 9/4 in 1457 mins all comps, which works out to 112 mins per G/A. But who cares about facts when you can run narratives eh?

If you want to dissect more, then he also spent about 266 mins in midfield, of which he did not do a great job (although his pressing number is still very good, as posted by me in the last page or so), but it was out of necessity for the team. So if we take that out, it becomes 9/4 out of the 1191 mins he spent in the forward line, which works out to 91 mins per G/A.

Then if you count his wrongly disallowed goal against Burnley too (it's fine if you don't want to, his numbers are already good enough), it becomes 85 mins per G/A. 

Note that he did not start much in the league, coming on as a sub 10 times in the league for a total of 257 mins, had a knee injury for 20 days, and his position was switched game after game, allowing no kind of rhythm as well.

This player is criminally underrated and underappreciated by some of our fan base.

Oh dear, schooled him. Nice work. Cody might not be the sexiest player in the squad but he's effective. Deadly off the bench against more tired legs and a great rotation player against lesser teams. Reminds me a bit of Giroud in that he's probably not the optimal profile for our team at its best, but always seems to be among the goals/assists when he plays (in a forward position*).
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3126 on: January 23, 2024, 09:11:07 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on January 23, 2024, 12:01:20 am
This player is criminally underrated and underappreciated by some of our fan base.

By that guy clearly, given he seems to have given the inaccuracy of the numbers. But I suspect the fanbase mostly thinks of him, on balance, as depth for our forward line. Which Klopp also seems to. So I reckon he's probably rightly appreciated for the most part. He's a very useful player to have in the squad and a clear upgrade on previous depth players we've had for the forward positions in Klopp's time. He's probably lacking one or two attributes to be a genuinely elite player but he'll most definitely contribute for us when on the pitch.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,483
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3127 on: January 23, 2024, 10:34:23 am »
Quote from: deadsetred on January 23, 2024, 04:48:36 am
Oh dear, schooled him. Nice work. Cody might not be the sexiest player in the squad but he's effective. Deadly off the bench against more tired legs and a great rotation player against lesser teams. Reminds me a bit of Giroud in that he's probably not the optimal profile for our team at its best, but always seems to be among the goals/assists when he plays (in a forward position*).


He's not the best player we have for left, right or central - but he can do a good job in each (offering something different), so is hugely important to the squad. Given his price and his seeming willingness to be that cover at this stage in his career, he's a great player to have. Only 24, too.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3128 on: January 23, 2024, 10:49:51 am »
He is the perfect utility forward - great off the bench and can play pretty much anywhere in a forward position. It sounds harsh to say that I think he is the weakest of our attackers, but by the same token he is the most consistent everywhere and doing every role. He is never less than second or third choice in any attacking position, which means he is incredibly useful.

A fantastic player who, if used in his role, is a backbone of a winning team
Logged

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,441
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3129 on: January 23, 2024, 12:10:37 pm »
The way some people talk about him is strange. His strengths and weaknesses are very apparent, his age and lack of elite athleticism means he's unlikely to take any massive leap forward. As such he kind of is what he is.

There seems to be this hope that with more game time he will become Bobby Firmino and run things for us in the final third. He just doesn't have that in him, and there's nothing wrong with that - Firmino was a unicorn.

As a 4th/5th forward he's absolutely grand. Being able to bring on a Dutch international who will get you about 0.4 goals a game over the season is a huge bonus - most teams don't have that luxury.

At present I think it's pretty clear that Jota, Salah and Nunez are our best front 3. Now you can argue that there is a lack of balance there (overstated IMO), but they are a level or two above Diaz and Gakpo. Instead of projecting Gakpo as someone ready to be star with a bit more time, accept it's not going to happen and appreciate the fact that having him as our 4th or 5th best forward is a brilliant place to be in.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3130 on: January 23, 2024, 12:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on January 23, 2024, 12:10:37 pm
The way some people talk about him is strange. His strengths and weaknesses are very apparent, his age and lack of elite athleticism means he's unlikely to take any massive leap forward. As such he kind of is what he is.

There seems to be this hope that with more game time he will become Bobby Firmino and run things for us in the final third. He just doesn't have that in him, and there's nothing wrong with that - Firmino was a unicorn.

As a 4th/5th forward he's absolutely grand. Being able to bring on a Dutch international who will get you about 0.4 goals a game over the season is a huge bonus - most teams don't have that luxury.

At present I think it's pretty clear that Jota, Salah and Nunez are our best front 3. Now you can argue that there is a lack of balance there (overstated IMO), but they are a level or two above Diaz and Gakpo. Instead of projecting Gakpo as someone ready to be star with a bit more time, accept it's not going to happen and appreciate the fact that having him as our 4th or 5th best forward is a brilliant place to be in.

The tactical boffins could explain much better than me, but I don't think he's a like for like replacement for Bobby. He does things differently and is operating a different type of role I believe?

Somebody here explained so much that it made sense and how he is contributing to our overall play, though just not in the obvious way Bobby did.

Could some smarter brain enlighten please?!
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,873
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3131 on: January 23, 2024, 12:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on January 23, 2024, 12:10:37 pm
The way some people talk about him is strange. His strengths and weaknesses are very apparent, his age and lack of elite athleticism means he's unlikely to take any massive leap forward. As such he kind of is what he is.

There seems to be this hope that with more game time he will become Bobby Firmino and run things for us in the final third. He just doesn't have that in him, and there's nothing wrong with that - Firmino was a unicorn.

As a 4th/5th forward he's absolutely grand. Being able to bring on a Dutch international who will get you about 0.4 goals a game over the season is a huge bonus - most teams don't have that luxury.

At present I think it's pretty clear that Jota, Salah and Nunez are our best front 3. Now you can argue that there is a lack of balance there (overstated IMO), but they are a level or two above Diaz and Gakpo. Instead of projecting Gakpo as someone ready to be star with a bit more time, accept it's not going to happen and appreciate the fact that having him as our 4th or 5th best forward is a brilliant place to be in.

Wow, are you seriously suggesting he's not going to improve at all, that this is everything? What a load of nonsense. Not every player has to be an out and out superstar for a start, especially not in what is a team. But I think he will get better as the vast majority of players get better under Klopp and Cody is an intelligent player. Therefore I am quite confident that he will get better over the next few seasons.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,461
  • Meh sd f
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3132 on: January 23, 2024, 12:44:13 pm »
Bobby had plenty of weaknesses too, and its pretty darn weird to first complain about Gakpos numbers and then bring up Bobby as some sort of role model
Bobby ended up with 82 goals and 55 assists in 18 500 PL minutes, so one goal involvement every 135 minutes. And he played very little in midfield, mostly as 9
« Last Edit: January 23, 2024, 01:01:09 pm by jepovic »
Logged

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,441
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3133 on: January 23, 2024, 01:03:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on January 23, 2024, 12:39:12 pm
Wow, are you seriously suggesting he's not going to improve at all, that this is everything? What a load of nonsense. Not every player has to be an out and out superstar for a start, especially not in what is a team. But I think he will get better as the vast majority of players get better under Klopp and Cody is an intelligent player. Therefore I am quite confident that he will get better over the next few seasons.
I'm not quite sure how "unlikely to take a massive leap forward" equates to "he's not going to improve at all" but maybe I'm missing something.

He may get better sure, in fact he probably will - what I'm saying is he's never going to be an elite forward - merely a very good one - and that's useful.

Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,441
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3134 on: January 23, 2024, 01:03:33 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on January 23, 2024, 12:44:13 pm
Bobby had plenty of weaknesses too, and its pretty darn weird to first complain about Gakpos numbers and then bring up Bobby as some sort of role model
Bobby ended up with 82 goals and 55 assists in 18 500 PL minutes, so one goal involvement every 135 minutes. And he played very little in midfield, mostly as 9
Where did I complain about his numbers?
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3135 on: January 23, 2024, 01:18:23 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on January 23, 2024, 12:44:13 pm
Bobby had plenty of weaknesses too, and its pretty darn weird to first complain about Gakpos numbers and then bring up Bobby as some sort of role model
Bobby ended up with 82 goals and 55 assists in 18 500 PL minutes, so one goal involvement every 135 minutes. And he played very little in midfield, mostly as 9

And, to further the comparison, Bobby was often criticized for not scoring over long stretches and seemingly not contributing anything.  Yet, like Gakpo, JK always made a point of lauding Bobby for the "hard to see, hard to measure" things.   
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3136 on: January 23, 2024, 02:12:12 pm »
I wish ppl would get into their heads that you don't need multiple WC superstars to select from in every position on the pitch.

as said above it's a TEAM not a collection of individuals.  and they are humans, not a compilation of fucking numbers that can be used to define their contribution.  put the fucking computer games aside and watch the game now and then.
Logged

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,441
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3137 on: January 23, 2024, 02:15:59 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on January 23, 2024, 01:18:23 pm
And, to further the comparison, Bobby was often criticized for not scoring over long stretches and seemingly not contributing anything.  Yet, like Gakpo, JK always made a point of lauding Bobby for the "hard to see, hard to measure" things.
Firmino was definitely criticised when he went through stretches without scoring but as far as I remember it was typically caveated with all the great stuff he was doing outside of goals and assists.

Regarding hard to see, hard to measure, I think in a lot of cases it's not particularly hard to see and also not particularly hard to measure.

There are plenty of metrics that showed what an unbelievable player Firmino was and most of them lined up with how it looked when you watched him.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,441
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3138 on: January 23, 2024, 02:16:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 23, 2024, 02:12:12 pm
I wish ppl would get into their heads that you don't need multiple WC superstars to select from in every position on the pitch.

as said above it's a TEAM not a collection of individuals.  and they are humans, not a compilation of fucking numbers that can be used to define their contribution.  put the fucking computer games aside and watch the game now and then.
Hahaha there it is!
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3139 on: January 23, 2024, 02:44:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 23, 2024, 02:12:12 pm
I wish ppl would get into their heads that you don't need multiple WC superstars to select from in every position on the pitch.

as said above it's a TEAM not a collection of individuals.  and they are humans, not a compilation of fucking numbers that can be used to define their contribution.  put the fucking computer games aside and watch the game now and then.

Pretty much. Cody scores some important goals and is a valuable squad player. He's not better than the three Mr Dilkington listed. It's a squad game, and we've got a damn fine one.

Brilliant pass on the weekend for Jota. :thumbsup
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,393
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3140 on: January 23, 2024, 04:09:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 23, 2024, 02:12:12 pm
put the fucking computer games aside and watch the game now and then.

What does this even mean?  Playing video games has nothing to do with having opinions on football.  It's such a lazy way to try and win an argument, come on.  How do you know the person you're arguing with even plays video games in the first place?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,885
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3141 on: January 23, 2024, 04:17:49 pm »
I think the Firmino/false 9 talk early on messed with peoples perception of him and had people looking at the worst parts of his game expecting him to stand out. He's a forward, he scores strikers goals and keeps things relatively tidy in possession without being our focal point. He's probably less involved as a forward than most of the other forwards we've had under Klopp, but he's effective nonetheless.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,054
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3142 on: Yesterday at 10:06:04 pm »
Been off form in the last couple of games. I cant figure him out, he can be a really good player on his day, but sometimes he can also be frustrating.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,873
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3143 on: Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:06:04 pm
Been off form in the last couple of games. I cant figure him out, he can be a really good player on his day, but sometimes he can also be frustrating.

It's hard when you're not playing constantly though, he plays one game and then is benched he would do better with a couple of games. Having said that he'll get plenty of chances with all the games that are coming.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,095
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3144 on: Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm
It's hard when you're not playing constantly though, he plays one game and then is benched he would do better with a couple of games. Having said that he'll get plenty of chances with all the games that are coming.
He'd have to get used to being in and out of the team, as he's hardly the first name on the team sheet. Salah's injury will extend the period for his chances, but to a time.

He presses well, but I just think that he slows the game a lot when you see five-six players running forward and he stops with the ball. That contributes to fatigue.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,164
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3145 on: Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:06:04 pm
Been off form in the last couple of games. I cant figure him out, he can be a really good player on his day, but sometimes he can also be frustrating.
Poor tonight but he is a good player, another young player who just needs time.
Imagine this team in a few years of Klopp.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,660
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3146 on: Yesterday at 10:28:25 pm »
I think the right wing is basically the worst position for him but he did the thankless job for the team. Since he doesn't possess elite pace, he doesn't really stretch the defense there. And his skills to beat a man are more viable when he plays on the left and cuts inside. That wasn't an option today and he struggled attacking wise.

I still think he did okay and helped keep our shape defensively. Considering Mo is out and we don't really have any other viable options there (Gordon is not going to start games at this point and Doak is out for a while), Gakpo is absolutely fine. Needs must and all that.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3147 on: Yesterday at 10:38:52 pm »
What game you guys watched? Slowing down? At least 3 times in the first half he sent one of our guys running down the right wing unmarked with his one touch passing. In fact all of our good build up play in the first half came down that wing with him Elliott and Bradley linking up nicely. Also created that chance where Nunez hit the post with that nice little dink.

It's understandable that stuff like running at defenders with pace or beating a man 1v1 catch the eyes more easily, but there are different types of play, you know.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3148 on: Today at 12:41:05 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 10:28:25 pm
I think the right wing is basically the worst position for him but he did the thankless job for the team. Since he doesn't possess elite pace, he doesn't really stretch the defense there. And his skills to beat a man are more viable when he plays on the left and cuts inside. That wasn't an option today and he struggled attacking wise.

I still think he did okay and helped keep our shape defensively. Considering Mo is out and we don't really have any other viable options there (Gordon is not going to start games at this point and Doak is out for a while), Gakpo is absolutely fine. Needs must and all that.

Ive always viewed our front three under Klopp as two forwards who look to attack vertically and stretch the opposition defence, while the third looks to connect the midfield with the attack, and obviously thats just speculation because I dont know what the actual intention is, but if it is something along those lines then I think Gakpo performed that latter role perfectly well tonight.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3149 on: Today at 01:16:10 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:38:52 pm
What game you guys watched? Slowing down? At least 3 times in the first half he sent one of our guys running down the right wing unmarked with his one touch passing. In fact all of our good build up play in the first half came down that wing with him Elliott and Bradley linking up nicely. Also created that chance where Nunez hit the post with that nice little dink.

It's understandable that stuff like running at defenders with pace or beating a man 1v1 catch the eyes more easily, but there are different types of play, you know.

My reaction as well.  Felt like he had a hand (foot) in every good attack we put forward. 
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,407
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3150 on: Today at 01:44:22 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 10:28:25 pm
I think the right wing is basically the worst position for him but he did the thankless job for the team. Since he doesn't possess elite pace, he doesn't really stretch the defense there. And his skills to beat a man are more viable when he plays on the left and cuts inside. That wasn't an option today and he struggled attacking wise.

I still think he did okay and helped keep our shape defensively. Considering Mo is out and we don't really have any other viable options there (Gordon is not going to start games at this point and Doak is out for a while), Gakpo is absolutely fine. Needs must and all that.

Agree on this. Looked a fish out of water on the right hand side. Took one for the team really.
Logged

Online nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3151 on: Today at 06:29:32 am »
His cameo against Fulham at anfield is a massive reason why were in the final
Logged

Online Kadafi

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3152 on: Today at 06:46:21 am »
His role last night was thankless, and on another night his teamates upfront may have decided to pass/cut it back to him rather than shoot, thus increasing his potential to be a danger aroubd the box.

As mentioned, the Right Forward position is a tough assignment in our system for a right-footer, but he put the graft. in all night.

On a another note, he may not have scored in the last couple of games, but he did assist Jota against Bournemouth, and over the last month he's scored 3 and assisted 2, that's 5 goal contributions in 8 matches.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 