The way some people talk about him is strange. His strengths and weaknesses are very apparent, his age and lack of elite athleticism means he's unlikely to take any massive leap forward. As such he kind of is what he is.



There seems to be this hope that with more game time he will become Bobby Firmino and run things for us in the final third. He just doesn't have that in him, and there's nothing wrong with that - Firmino was a unicorn.



As a 4th/5th forward he's absolutely grand. Being able to bring on a Dutch international who will get you about 0.4 goals a game over the season is a huge bonus - most teams don't have that luxury.



At present I think it's pretty clear that Jota, Salah and Nunez are our best front 3. Now you can argue that there is a lack of balance there (overstated IMO), but they are a level or two above Diaz and Gakpo. Instead of projecting Gakpo as someone ready to be star with a bit more time, accept it's not going to happen and appreciate the fact that having him as our 4th or 5th best forward is a brilliant place to be in.

