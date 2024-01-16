« previous next »
Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 243438 times)

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3120 on: January 16, 2024, 04:51:25 pm »
I'd say he was as swift as Bobby, who did quite well as I recall.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3121 on: Yesterday at 11:06:19 am »
Can't help but like Cody. I can see clearly what he adds to the team. Solid player.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3122 on: Yesterday at 06:55:01 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Yesterday at 11:06:19 am
Can't help but like Cody. I can see clearly what he adds to the team. Solid player.

Not a huge amount?  3 goals and 2 assists in 841 PL mins this season is not good; and 7/2 from nearly 1500 mins is not much better.  He is not much good at bringing the ball forward either - whilst his passing success, at 75% is decent, the majority of his passes are sideways and short, and he rarely brings the ball forwards, or advances the ball with his passing   (he makes one progressive pass or carry every 16 mins - which for a player whose role it is usually is to be the deepest laying of the 3 up front, is not good)
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 06:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 06:55:01 pm
Not a huge amount?  3 goals and 2 assists in 841 PL mins this season is not good; and 7/2 from nearly 1500 mins is not much better.  He is not much good at bringing the ball forward either - whilst his passing success, at 75% is decent, the majority of his passes are sideways and short, and he rarely brings the ball forwards, or advances the ball with his passing   (he makes one progressive pass or carry every 16 mins - which for a player whose role it is usually is to be the deepest laying of the 3 up front, is not good)
that Gini guy wasn't up to much either was he?
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 12:01:20 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 06:55:01 pm
Not a huge amount?  3 goals and 2 assists in 841 PL mins this season is not good; and 7/2 from nearly 1500 mins is not much better.  He is not much good at bringing the ball forward either - whilst his passing success, at 75% is decent, the majority of his passes are sideways and short, and he rarely brings the ball forwards, or advances the ball with his passing   (he makes one progressive pass or carry every 16 mins - which for a player whose role it is usually is to be the deepest laying of the 3 up front, is not good)
https://www.transfermarkt.com/cody-gakpo/leistungsdaten/spieler/434675
It's actually 9/4 in 1457 mins all comps, which works out to 112 mins per G/A. But who cares about facts when you can run narratives eh?

If you want to dissect more, then he also spent about 266 mins in midfield, of which he did not do a great job (although his pressing number is still very good, as posted by me in the last page or so), but it was out of necessity for the team. So if we take that out, it becomes 9/4 out of the 1191 mins he spent in the forward line, which works out to 91 mins per G/A.

Then if you count his wrongly disallowed goal against Burnley too (it's fine if you don't want to, his numbers are already good enough), it becomes 85 mins per G/A. 

Note that he did not start much in the league, coming on as a sub 10 times in the league for a total of 257 mins, had a knee injury for 20 days, and his position was switched game after game, allowing no kind of rhythm as well.

This player is criminally underrated and underappreciated by some of our fan base.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 04:48:36 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 12:01:20 am
https://www.transfermarkt.com/cody-gakpo/leistungsdaten/spieler/434675
It's actually 9/4 in 1457 mins all comps, which works out to 112 mins per G/A. But who cares about facts when you can run narratives eh?

If you want to dissect more, then he also spent about 266 mins in midfield, of which he did not do a great job (although his pressing number is still very good, as posted by me in the last page or so), but it was out of necessity for the team. So if we take that out, it becomes 9/4 out of the 1191 mins he spent in the forward line, which works out to 91 mins per G/A.

Then if you count his wrongly disallowed goal against Burnley too (it's fine if you don't want to, his numbers are already good enough), it becomes 85 mins per G/A. 

Note that he did not start much in the league, coming on as a sub 10 times in the league for a total of 257 mins, had a knee injury for 20 days, and his position was switched game after game, allowing no kind of rhythm as well.

This player is criminally underrated and underappreciated by some of our fan base.

Oh dear, schooled him. Nice work. Cody might not be the sexiest player in the squad but he's effective. Deadly off the bench against more tired legs and a great rotation player against lesser teams. Reminds me a bit of Giroud in that he's probably not the optimal profile for our team at its best, but always seems to be among the goals/assists when he plays (in a forward position*).
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 09:11:07 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 12:01:20 am
This player is criminally underrated and underappreciated by some of our fan base.

By that guy clearly, given he seems to have given the inaccuracy of the numbers. But I suspect the fanbase mostly thinks of him, on balance, as depth for our forward line. Which Klopp also seems to. So I reckon he's probably rightly appreciated for the most part. He's a very useful player to have in the squad and a clear upgrade on previous depth players we've had for the forward positions in Klopp's time. He's probably lacking one or two attributes to be a genuinely elite player but he'll most definitely contribute for us when on the pitch.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 10:34:23 am »
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 04:48:36 am
Oh dear, schooled him. Nice work. Cody might not be the sexiest player in the squad but he's effective. Deadly off the bench against more tired legs and a great rotation player against lesser teams. Reminds me a bit of Giroud in that he's probably not the optimal profile for our team at its best, but always seems to be among the goals/assists when he plays (in a forward position*).


He's not the best player we have for left, right or central - but he can do a good job in each (offering something different), so is hugely important to the squad. Given his price and his seeming willingness to be that cover at this stage in his career, he's a great player to have. Only 24, too.

