Not a huge amount? 3 goals and 2 assists in 841 PL mins this season is not good; and 7/2 from nearly 1500 mins is not much better. He is not much good at bringing the ball forward either - whilst his passing success, at 75% is decent, the majority of his passes are sideways and short, and he rarely brings the ball forwards, or advances the ball with his passing (he makes one progressive pass or carry every 16 mins - which for a player whose role it is usually is to be the deepest laying of the 3 up front, is not good)



It's actually 9/4 in 1457 mins all comps, which works out to 112 mins per G/A. But who cares about facts when you can run narratives eh?If you want to dissect more, then he also spent about 266 mins in midfield, of which he did not do a great job (although his pressing number is still very good, as posted by me in the last page or so), but it was out of necessity for the team. So if we take that out, it becomes 9/4 out of the 1191 mins he spent in the forward line, which works out to 91 mins per G/A.Then if you count his wrongly disallowed goal against Burnley too (it's fine if you don't want to, his numbers are already good enough), it becomes 85 mins per G/A.Note that he did not start much in the league, coming on as a sub 10 times in the league for a total of 257 mins, had a knee injury for 20 days, and his position was switched game after game, allowing no kind of rhythm as well.This player is criminally underrated and underappreciated by some of our fan base.