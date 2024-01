Just the kind of goal he's become known for. There was even a moment in the first half where I think Elliott played one across the box and I thought, "if Gakpo's on the pitch, he taps that in." He's very sneaky for a big guy to get into such perfect positions so close to goal.



Love what he brings and seems a great lad too. Anyone have a link to this interview so many of you have mentioned?



in short a fucking tap in merchant! we need that though. our cutbacks need a finisher. he seems to be always in the right place at the right time. can i say that it has become his signature goal. doesnt matter who is assisting, he will always be there for the tap in. for this it does take some top technique though to keep the ball down.such a swiss army of a player. always have a soft spot for players that can cover the gaps and do it at such a top level. he has played false 9, left wing, right wing, led as a proper no 9 and even in midfield. Reminder that he cost 30m. absolute steal for the amount and most of all his quality that he brings on the pitch. Pretty sure he could plug in as left back should joe get injured. lets hope i dont jinxed it by saying that