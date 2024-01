He had no goals in this first 6 games for LFC yeah

Imagine if Nunez didnt score in his first 6 games



You must be the master of making a comment without really knowing what point you want to make.Does him not scoring in his first 6 games have anything to do with what I wrote above??? And was he Klopp's first choice striker after that?Why is Nunez brought up here? Is not scoring in the first 6 games even a bad thing lol. Yeah, imagine that. No one would say anything harsh about a new player adapting to a new league in his first few games. Even more so for Gakpo who was thrown into the field mid-season.Just stop with the whataboutism and playing victim.