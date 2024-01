Playing him everywhere suggests that we don't have a clear plan regarding how to use him. That's what's confusing as he's been here for a year now.



Look at other signings we've made. At least, there's a clear pathway and a blueprint.



It's the price of certain players who can play in multiple positions. I mean Gomez is actually a CB and a very good one. But most of the time we use him as a right back and now an emergency left back. You could say the same about him having no clear pathway, but like Gakpo his usefulness to the squad overall is the fact he can play in different positions.