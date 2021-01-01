What is the problem? Gakpo is doing fine, scoring goals and helping the team. If he only played.one position peopke would moan that we need versatile players.

I think its great that he can play so many roles. We cant have 3 players for every position



I think he has been a great signing.



Yep. I'm in this camp. He's been a great signing. Such value in having a player who can slot in effectively in so many places. I feel he's like Bobby used to be in that he does things valuable that are not so easy to quantify.I love the comment about his supposed lack of acceleration and that once he beats a player or goes past him then.... blah, blah... Um, that is a GOOD thing going past an opponent.