What is the problem? Gakpo is doing fine, scoring goals and helping the team. If he only played.one position peopke would moan that we need versatile players.
I think its great that he can play so many roles. We cant have 3 players for every position
I think he has been a great signing.
Yep. I'm in this camp. He's been a great signing. Such value in having a player who can slot in effectively in so many places. I feel he's like Bobby used to be in that he does things valuable that are not so easy to quantify.
I love the comment about his supposed lack of acceleration and that once he beats a player or goes past him then.... blah, blah... Um, that is a GOOD thing going past an opponent.