Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 235432 times)

mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 814
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #3040 on: Today at 12:59:09 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:16:02 pm
Our League Cup s opponents are all PL or PL level (in the case of Leicester) who played their first team. The Europa League teams should more or less equal the bottom PL teams. The game against Arsenal he played in midfield. And talk about context you may want to consider he played in our weaker 11 in those games too.

Then there's literally the PL run of last season. This season, like I said, he only started 5 games in the forward line.

He had no goals in this first 6 games for LFC yeah
Imagine if Nunez didnt score in his first 6 games  ::) :-X
Logged

StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #3041 on: Today at 04:28:30 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 02:44:06 pm
What is the problem? Gakpo is doing fine, scoring goals and helping the team. If he only played.one position peopke would moan that we need versatile players.
I think its great that he can play so many roles. We cant have 3 players for every position

I think he has been a great signing.

Yep.  I'm in this camp.  He's been a great signing.  Such value in having a player who can slot in effectively in so many places.  I feel he's like Bobby used to be in that he does things valuable that are not so easy to quantify.

I love the comment about his supposed lack of acceleration and that once he beats a player or goes past him then....  blah, blah...  Um, that is a GOOD thing going past an opponent. 
Logged
