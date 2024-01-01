He certainly can play no 9, as he did very well for us last season. This season his versatility is actually making him the James Milner of forwards. Never had a run in a fixed role at all. He plays in midfield exactly like how a forward would play lol. I feel like we're wasting a talent playing him like this.



A man without a position, unfortunately for him.



Yeah, I kinda think he doesn't fit the way we play... And that's not damning thing to say, the guy's got a talent. Byt in the No.9 position he's too slow and kills the attack more than he should. He holds the ball very well, but that's like a traditional No.10 that we don't play with. He can do a job in midfield, but not a very good job per our own standards (compared to Szobo, Jones, Grav, Elliott, not comparing him to Macca who's been used as a No6). Gakpo seems to be a bit of a square peg in a round hole...