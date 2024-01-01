« previous next »
January 1, 2024, 10:01:17 pm
Happy for him, did well.
January 1, 2024, 11:14:57 pm
Class finish!!

(the way that Dubravka was saving shit - it probably took the total miscue to get that goal).
January 1, 2024, 11:27:37 pm
Played really well and got a goal (if not the cleanest finish you'll ever see  ;D)
January 1, 2024, 11:32:37 pm
Another ghosted run, resulting in a tap-in. Got either/both great movement and instinct.
January 1, 2024, 11:52:51 pm
I like him more at LW then striker. Glad he got a goal even if he Miss hit it was good run.
January 2, 2024, 08:12:51 am
Cody Gakpo's goal.
 

 
January 2, 2024, 01:44:38 pm
I love those outside-of-the-boot passes Mo puts behind the defenders.  so well disguised, almost impossible to defend.
January 2, 2024, 05:10:22 pm
That pass is so sexy. Perfect finish to fool the keeper too :P
Yesterday at 07:38:08 pm
Not doing the lad any favours playing him in midfield.
Yesterday at 07:39:29 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:38:08 pm
Not doing the lad any favours playing him in midfield.
True, but No9 is not for him either.
Yesterday at 11:31:50 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:39:29 pm
True, but No9 is not for him either.
He certainly can play no 9, as he did very well for us last season. This season his versatility is actually making him the James Milner of forwards. Never had a run in a fixed role at all. He plays in midfield exactly like how a forward would play lol. I feel like we're wasting a talent playing him like this.
Yesterday at 11:36:49 pm
A man without a position, unfortunately for him.
Today at 05:34:04 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:31:50 pm
He certainly can play no 9, as he did very well for us last season. This season his versatility is actually making him the James Milner of forwards. Never had a run in a fixed role at all. He plays in midfield exactly like how a forward would play lol. I feel like we're wasting a talent playing him like this.
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:36:49 pm
A man without a position, unfortunately for him.
Yeah, I kinda think he doesn't fit the way we play... And that's not damning thing to say, the guy's got a talent. Byt in the No.9 position he's too slow and kills the attack more than he should. He holds the ball very well, but that's like a traditional No.10 that we don't play with. He can do a job in midfield, but not a very good job per our own standards (compared to Szobo, Jones, Grav, Elliott, not comparing him to Macca who's been used as a No6). Gakpo seems to be a bit of a square peg in a round hole...
Today at 01:05:09 pm
Yeah I think he's a great player and strikes a football extremely well. But I also think he's a square peg in a round hole so I'd be tempted to sell him this summer if he was A. willing to leave and B. we could make a profit on him. Got half a season to prove me totally wrong though.
Today at 01:08:13 pm
For me his versatility is one of the secrets to our success.  That he can move between midfield, left forward or centre forward between and within games is invaluable.

He might not be hitting big numbers personally but with smart tacticians like Klopp/Ljinders it means we can turn the tide of a game without always having to wait on subs to do so.
Today at 01:22:23 pm
What position was he bought for? Was he signed to be a starter. Looks best in the false 9 position but for a big lad he doesn't have the aggression or creativity of Bobby. Good finisher and striker of the ball though
Today at 01:27:57 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:22:23 pm
What position was he bought for? Was he signed to be a starter. Looks best in the false 9 position but for a big lad he doesn't have the aggression or creativity of Bobby
The problem is a false 9 doesn't really work in the system we're playing now as that area of the pitch is quite congested with two AM's, which ends up slowing everything down.

Gakpo has looked best coming off the left but we seem reluctant to play him there for any length of time.
Today at 01:28:52 pm
Agree, so what do you do him ? Sorry I see you answered. Left wing. I think Nunez looks better there. Gets in behind the defence way more like Mane used to do
Today at 01:34:54 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:28:52 pm
Agree, so what do you do him ? Sorry I see you answered. Left wing. I think Nunez looks better there. Gets in behind the defence way more like Mane used to do
Gakpo's looked a lot better and more involved from the left but I still worry he doesn't have enough pace and directness to be a forward. At our best we had Mane and Salah on the wings who were both fast and direct but it feels like Nunez is our only forward with that frightening pace now. 
Today at 01:39:42 pm
Maybe Cody is the guy against low block teams where there is no space in behind. But football has changed recently less Big Sam Moyles Dyce type teams. Brighton Spurs Villa try to play football now. Fuck knows what United are trying to do  :lmao
Today at 01:41:05 pm
I'm a bit confused. What is his best position and what is our plan for him?
Today at 01:41:59 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:27:57 pm
The problem is a false 9 doesn't really work in the system we're playing now as that area of the pitch is quite congested with two AM's, which ends up slowing everything down.

Gakpo has looked best coming off the left but we seem reluctant to play him there for any length of time.
He's not quick enough for the wing.
Today at 01:47:33 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:41:05 pm
I'm a bit confused. What is his best position and what is our plan for him?

Lots of us are buddy, we need Pep to come on an explain the rationale
Today at 01:51:58 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:41:59 pm
He's not quick enough for the wing.
He's probbaly no slower than Diaz but he's also not a great dribbler.
