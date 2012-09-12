« previous next »
Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 227519 times)

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2960 on: December 23, 2023, 10:32:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 23, 2023, 10:12:16 pm
Thing is he just isnt a 9 l- I dont know if he ever played as one earlier in his career but he isnt one at this level
Todays not really his fault - we picked him out of position against one the best centre back pairings in the league, its hard to understand why

Didn't the #9 experiment start at national team level - I'm sure I remember reading a quote from Van Gaal round about the time of the World Cup that they had no players in the squad who could beat a man out wide, which didn't say much for Gakpo given he had played nearly his whole career as a wide forward/winger - they then played him centrally didn't they?

He's clearly a very good footballer, but he's not really an attacking midfielder, not really a wide player, not really a false 9 and not really a striker. I desperately want him to succeed here, but I just don't see where he's going to play for us long-term. He brings none of the intensity of a prime Mane/Salah and whilst he doesn't have to be the same player, I'm not really sure he has the qualities you'd be looking for in a Liverpool forward. Well, if such a thing still exists - our front line recruitment has been confused at best over the past 18 months, so I'm not sure what that would even look like anymore.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2961 on: December 23, 2023, 10:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on December 23, 2023, 10:32:33 pm
Didn't the #9 experiment start at national team level - I'm sure I remember reading a quote from Van Gaal round about the time of the World Cup that they had no players in the squad who could beat a man out wide, which didn't say much for Gakpo given he had played nearly his whole career as a wide forward/winger - they then played him centrally didn't they?

He's clearly a very good footballer, but he's not really an attacking midfielder, not really a wide player, not really a false 9 and not really a striker. I desperately want him to succeed here, but I just don't see where he's going to play for us long-term. He brings none of the intensity of a prime Mane/Salah and whilst he doesn't have to be the same player, I'm not really sure he has the qualities you'd be looking for in a Liverpool forward. Well, if such a thing still exists - our front line recruitment has been confused at best over the past 18 months.

Yeah I think the identifying of attacking players these past two years has been odd. Was a lot of talk how we have rebuilt our attack but as it stands our best attackers are still Jota and Salah.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2962 on: December 23, 2023, 10:35:56 pm »
He didn't make an impact today as a 9. In his defence, he was up against the second best CBin the league in Saliba, not many forwards are getting much joy there.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2963 on: December 23, 2023, 10:50:56 pm »
Didn't really have an impact on the game. Disappointing performance.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2964 on: December 23, 2023, 10:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 23, 2023, 10:35:56 pm
He didn't make an impact today as a 9. In his defence, he was up against the second best CB in Saliba, not many forwards are getting much joy there.
You'd expect your attacker to do something,  anything.  At certain points, I forgot he was playing.

That's not good enough.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2965 on: December 23, 2023, 11:34:56 pm »
I think he will improve and be fine. He definitely needs to improve his passing in the final third though. If not having a good day up front, it's always possible to drop a bit deep, collect the ball and pass. But because he didn't do this, he looked anonymous.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2966 on: December 23, 2023, 11:50:17 pm »
He's been in and out of the side, dealt with injuries and playing in several different positions. I'm not surprised by him going through periods of poor form.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2967 on: December 24, 2023, 07:47:10 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 23, 2023, 10:12:16 pm
Thing is he just isnt a 9 l- I dont know if he ever played as one earlier in his career but he isnt one at this level
Todays not really his fault - we picked him out of position against one the best centre back pairings in the league, its hard to understand why

Is he a wide forward either though? Or a 10?
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2968 on: December 24, 2023, 07:49:01 am »
Quote from: Wool on December 23, 2023, 08:02:09 pm
At least 3 pages.

3 pages before HT maybe
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2969 on: December 24, 2023, 10:07:19 am »
Quote from: Knight on December 24, 2023, 07:47:10 am
Is he a wide forward either though? Or a 10?

I guess hes a wide forward or a second striker thats where hes played most? A forward but not the most advanced ?  idk 
« Reply #2970 on: December 24, 2023, 10:22:04 am »
He hangs on to the ball too long. Getting caught in possession when he should pas it earlier.
« Reply #2971 on: December 24, 2023, 10:25:24 am »
He's a perfect squad player. However we have him, Diaz and Nunez like that. I don't think they are good enough to be starters for a team wanting to win it all. I think one will have to make way for a new attacker who can hit the heights of Mane or Salah. If that's even possible to find.
« Reply #2972 on: December 24, 2023, 12:24:25 pm »
He plays well with Nunez with one of the two narrow on the left. Without Nunez we have no focal point to allow Gakpo to operate with Salah much more withdrawn and Diaz running down blind alleys.

His movement in the box can be great (his back post tap ins) and his shooting is good, but he needs the right context. Which is odd for a Klopp team, everything used to be so well defined but at this point a lot of the attack and midfield are a bit unsure.
« Reply #2973 on: December 24, 2023, 03:06:58 pm »
What he's good at is putting the ball in the net when it comes to him in the box. We need to ensure that that happens more often.

It's like we sabotage ourselves sometimes with everyone trying to create and no-one just waiting in the right places to finish. Cody does well if he's in the right place. Needs to be there more often.
« Reply #2974 on: December 24, 2023, 04:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on December 23, 2023, 10:32:33 pm
Didn't the #9 experiment start at national team level - I'm sure I remember reading a quote from Van Gaal round about the time of the World Cup that they had no players in the squad who could beat a man out wide, which didn't say much for Gakpo given he had played nearly his whole career as a wide forward/winger - they then played him centrally didn't they?

He's clearly a very good footballer, but he's not really an attacking midfielder, not really a wide player, not really a false 9 and not really a striker. I desperately want him to succeed here, but I just don't see where he's going to play for us long-term. He brings none of the intensity of a prime Mane/Salah and whilst he doesn't have to be the same player, I'm not really sure he has the qualities you'd be looking for in a Liverpool forward. Well, if such a thing still exists - our front line recruitment has been confused at best over the past 18 months, so I'm not sure what that would even look like anymore.

We had this problem with Carvalho (Lallana to an extent) and Minamino a bit. Would have had it with Mount if we signed him.

My point when signing him, was what role have we signed him for? If it was CF then why so soon after a record fee for Nunez and it was clear to everyone we desperately needed a midfielder? When he's played CAM this season he's looked a fish out of water.

He's fine as a squad player across the front though, a Minamino upgrade basically.
« Reply #2975 on: December 24, 2023, 05:25:20 pm »
Did he play on the left or right for Psv ?
« Reply #2976 on: December 25, 2023, 03:33:46 am »
Quote from: Fromola on December 24, 2023, 04:19:26 pm
We had this problem with Carvalho (Lallana to an extent) and Minamino a bit. Would have had it with Mount if we signed him.

My point when signing him, was what role have we signed him for? If it was CF then why so soon after a record fee for Nunez and it was clear to everyone we desperately needed a midfielder? When he's played CAM this season he's looked a fish out of water.

He's fine as a squad player across the front though, a Minamino upgrade basically.

But we didnt sign him as a squad player, he was identified as the missing link. He just needs a good run of games to shine - look how well Minamino is doing for Monaco this season 
« Reply #2977 on: December 25, 2023, 06:49:30 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 24, 2023, 03:06:58 pm
What he's good at is putting the ball in the net when it comes to him in the box. We need to ensure that that happens more often.

It's like we sabotage ourselves sometimes with everyone trying to create and no-one just waiting in the right places to finish. Cody does well if he's in the right place. Needs to be there more often.

One of the annoying things about Gapko and Nunez is Gapko appears to me to be very composed in front of goal and has very good technique when shooting but doesn't, if I recall correctly, get enough shots. Whereas Nunez gets lots of shots (or normally does, even he is running cold on this front a little right now) but doesn't appear as comfortable in front of goal, whether due to bad luck, bad technique or a combination of the two, as Gapko.
good mention on the AW.

Gakpo isnt very aggressive considering his size. Like Salah uses his body more.

He really needs to be far more aggressive use his power more. Too laid back
He uses it but not consistently enough

I'm sure he went toe to toe with Saliba when the ball was in the air, shoulder barged him and brought the ball down, was great to see but he should do it more regularly. He uses it well when he drops deep as well, seen him shrug off many players with his strength while turning and driving us up the field but again he needs to do it more


I actually think that role is where he looks best, we would do well to use him in deeper areas and get him on the ball more so he can spin his man and drive us up the field while the other 2 attackers use the space that opens up, it gives the opposition defence a dilemma, if he's taken out a midfielder or two then do they approach knowing they may just free up more space for the widemen or do they drop knowing we have a few who can hit one from distance (Gakpo included)
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on December 25, 2023, 03:33:46 am
But we didnt sign him as a squad player, he was identified as the missing link. He just needs a good run of games to shine - look how well Minamino is doing for Monaco this season 
Hes more missing than missing link though.

« Reply #2981 on: Yesterday at 07:30:21 pm »
Great first half from him. Starting from the left but did the Firmino stuff brilliantly.
He was boss today. Got an assist and was robbed of a legitimate goal.
Much more involved today, good stuff.
We experimented with him a lot.

It is time to keep playing him in his best position - left wide forward in a 433.
I liked what I saw of him today as a left forward, looking to get behind, get involved, running with the ball, can improve with his decision making still but same for all the forwards at the moment.

Another one robbed of a goal.
Yeah looked boss today. Maybe left forward is his position
Great performance today.
Very good. I hope he is a given more opportunities on the left. I would like to see him and Jota competing for that slot until the end of the season. Diaz should be used more as an emergency.

Before we brought him, he had 9 goals and 12 assists in 14 leagues games. It was the Eredivisie but they were really good numbers and they all came from the left.
Agree thought he looked good on the left especially in the first half. He started his LFC career in that position and looked poor maybe he feels more at home comfortable in club now
Wonderful player just needs to add a bit more consistency and realise how strong he is and use it more
Great goal, reminded me of Gerrards from Crouchs knock down in the 2006 final.
Reckon we'll have a decent Incorrectly Disallowed Goal of the Season contest by season's end. Cody and Harvey today, Luiz against Spurs etc
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:52:58 pm
Yeah looked boss today. Maybe left forward is his position

Find it quite bemusing thats where his best form at PSV was at. Play him on the left, hes ace there.
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 12:59:44 am
Reckon we'll have a decent Incorrectly Disallowed Goal of the Season contest by season's end. Cody and Harvey today, Luiz against Spurs etc
Not even close. Diaz's goal vs Spurs is the clear winner of that context. But how is that we have all the Liverpool goals in the top 10 contenders?!
Looks better off the left, unsurprisingly. Think he played quite well today.
