Thing is he just isnt a 9 l- I dont know if he ever played as one earlier in his career but he isnt one at this level

Todays not really his fault - we picked him out of position against one the best centre back pairings in the league, its hard to understand why



Didn't the #9 experiment start at national team level - I'm sure I remember reading a quote from Van Gaal round about the time of the World Cup that they had no players in the squad who could beat a man out wide, which didn't say much for Gakpo given he had played nearly his whole career as a wide forward/winger - they then played him centrally didn't they?He's clearly a very good footballer, but he's not really an attacking midfielder, not really a wide player, not really a false 9 and not really a striker. I desperately want him to succeed here, but I just don't see where he's going to play for us long-term. He brings none of the intensity of a prime Mane/Salah and whilst he doesn't have to be the same player, I'm not really sure he has the qualities you'd be looking for in a Liverpool forward. Well, if such a thing still exists - our front line recruitment has been confused at best over the past 18 months, so I'm not sure what that would even look like anymore.