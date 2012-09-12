« previous next »
Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:12:16 pm
Thing is he just isnt a 9 l- I dont know if he ever played as one earlier in his career but he isnt one at this level
Todays not really his fault - we picked him out of position against one the best centre back pairings in the league, its hard to understand why

Didn't the #9 experiment start at national team level - I'm sure I remember reading a quote from Van Gaal round about the time of the World Cup that they had no players in the squad who could beat a man out wide, which didn't say much for Gakpo given he had played nearly his whole career as a wide forward/winger - they then played him centrally didn't they?

He's clearly a very good footballer, but he's not really an attacking midfielder, not really a wide player, not really a false 9 and not really a striker. I desperately want him to succeed here, but I just don't see where he's going to play for us long-term. He brings none of the intensity of a prime Mane/Salah and whilst he doesn't have to be the same player, I'm not really sure he has the qualities you'd be looking for in a Liverpool forward. Well, if such a thing still exists - our front line recruitment has been confused at best over the past 18 months, so I'm not sure what that would even look like anymore.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,315
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2961 on: Yesterday at 10:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm
Didn't the #9 experiment start at national team level - I'm sure I remember reading a quote from Van Gaal round about the time of the World Cup that they had no players in the squad who could beat a man out wide, which didn't say much for Gakpo given he had played nearly his whole career as a wide forward/winger - they then played him centrally didn't they?

He's clearly a very good footballer, but he's not really an attacking midfielder, not really a wide player, not really a false 9 and not really a striker. I desperately want him to succeed here, but I just don't see where he's going to play for us long-term. He brings none of the intensity of a prime Mane/Salah and whilst he doesn't have to be the same player, I'm not really sure he has the qualities you'd be looking for in a Liverpool forward. Well, if such a thing still exists - our front line recruitment has been confused at best over the past 18 months.

Yeah I think the identifying of attacking players these past two years has been odd. Was a lot of talk how we have rebuilt our attack but as it stands our best attackers are still Jota and Salah.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2962 on: Yesterday at 10:35:56 pm »
He didn't make an impact today as a 9. In his defence, he was up against the second best CBin the league in Saliba, not many forwards are getting much joy there.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:20 pm by Gods_Left_Boot »
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 10:50:56 pm »
Didn't really have an impact on the game. Disappointing performance.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 10:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:35:56 pm
He didn't make an impact today as a 9. In his defence, he was up against the second best CB in Saliba, not many forwards are getting much joy there.
You'd expect your attacker to do something,  anything.  At certain points, I forgot he was playing.

That's not good enough.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2965 on: Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm »
I think he will improve and be fine. He definitely needs to improve his passing in the final third though. If not having a good day up front, it's always possible to drop a bit deep, collect the ball and pass. But because he didn't do this, he looked anonymous.
Logged

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 11:50:17 pm »
He's been in and out of the side, dealt with injuries and playing in several different positions. I'm not surprised by him going through periods of poor form.
Logged
The change is cast

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 07:47:10 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:12:16 pm
Thing is he just isnt a 9 l- I dont know if he ever played as one earlier in his career but he isnt one at this level
Todays not really his fault - we picked him out of position against one the best centre back pairings in the league, its hard to understand why

Is he a wide forward either though? Or a 10?
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 07:49:01 am »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 08:02:09 pm
At least 3 pages.

3 pages before HT maybe
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,321
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 10:07:19 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:47:10 am
Is he a wide forward either though? Or a 10?

I guess hes a wide forward or a second striker thats where hes played most? A forward but not the most advanced ?  idk 
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,621
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 10:22:04 am »
He hangs on to the ball too long. Getting caught in possession when he should pas it earlier.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 10:25:24 am »
He's a perfect squad player. However we have him, Diaz and Nunez like that. I don't think they are good enough to be starters for a team wanting to win it all. I think one will have to make way for a new attacker who can hit the heights of Mane or Salah. If that's even possible to find.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 12:24:25 pm »
He plays well with Nunez with one of the two narrow on the left. Without Nunez we have no focal point to allow Gakpo to operate with Salah much more withdrawn and Diaz running down blind alleys.

His movement in the box can be great (his back post tap ins) and his shooting is good, but he needs the right context. Which is odd for a Klopp team, everything used to be so well defined but at this point a lot of the attack and midfield are a bit unsure.
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,822
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 03:06:58 pm »
What he's good at is putting the ball in the net when it comes to him in the box. We need to ensure that that happens more often.

It's like we sabotage ourselves sometimes with everyone trying to create and no-one just waiting in the right places to finish. Cody does well if he's in the right place. Needs to be there more often.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,121
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 04:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm
Didn't the #9 experiment start at national team level - I'm sure I remember reading a quote from Van Gaal round about the time of the World Cup that they had no players in the squad who could beat a man out wide, which didn't say much for Gakpo given he had played nearly his whole career as a wide forward/winger - they then played him centrally didn't they?

He's clearly a very good footballer, but he's not really an attacking midfielder, not really a wide player, not really a false 9 and not really a striker. I desperately want him to succeed here, but I just don't see where he's going to play for us long-term. He brings none of the intensity of a prime Mane/Salah and whilst he doesn't have to be the same player, I'm not really sure he has the qualities you'd be looking for in a Liverpool forward. Well, if such a thing still exists - our front line recruitment has been confused at best over the past 18 months, so I'm not sure what that would even look like anymore.

We had this problem with Carvalho (Lallana to an extent) and Minamino a bit. Would have had it with Mount if we signed him.

My point when signing him, was what role have we signed him for? If it was CF then why so soon after a record fee for Nunez and it was clear to everyone we desperately needed a midfielder? When he's played CAM this season he's looked a fish out of water.

He's fine as a squad player across the front though, a Minamino upgrade basically.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:22:04 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online proudred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 05:25:20 pm »
Did he play on the left or right for Psv ?
Logged
