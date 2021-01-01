« previous next »
xbugawugax

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #2920 on: Today at 06:06:41 am
such a swiss army of a player isnt he.

he is could play as a no 9, false 9, left wing and even in midfield as  he was earlier in the season.

do think that the forwards and midfield is still in the development phase and figuring out each other and what kind of tactics and formation is best against what the opposition brings. nunez as a no 9 brings much penetration and directness. Gakpo brings a bit more balance and possesion.

such a nice little problem to have. especially if all of our forwards are fit. we have threats coming in from everywhere.
RedG13

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #2921 on: Today at 06:48:41 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:13:42 am
I do agree with you, doesn't make sense for Gakpo to be the 9 in the system but it I think depending on the opponent they'll do it.

Jota coming back will help. I'd also like to see a 4-2-3-1 as I think that would suit most of the attacking players more including Szobo.
They press out of the 433. It basically a 2-3-5 in attack both of the 8s are normally part of the 5 more then 3. The FB are part of the 3 instead of 5.
It basically attack with the structure close to this
CB-CB
Trent-6-LB
RW-8-8-LW
9

With Robertson he was doing more ball progression. Tsimikas is not doing as much 3rd cb drop in.
mullyred94

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #2922 on: Today at 09:30:59 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:48:41 am
They press out of the 433. It basically a 2-3-5 in attack both of the 8s are normally part of the 5 more then 3. The FB are part of the 3 instead of 5.
It basically attack with the structure close to this
CB-CB
Trent-6-LB
RW-8-8-LW
9

With Robertson he was doing more ball progression. Tsimikas is not doing as much 3rd cb drop in.

Weird thing is City get more into a 4-4-2 defending but they are alot better at keeping the 5 and 5 then we are but thats nothing to do with Cody.
Zimagic

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #2923 on: Today at 11:23:08 am
I wonder if Saturday night wouldn't be better to start Cody in a false 9 with either Diaz or Nunez out left. Try to strangle the midfield a little and provide an outlet & provider for 2 wide runners. Nothing against Darwin particuliarly, just thing that gaining control and disrupting Arsenal's could be a more viable strategy than 3 dedicated strikers.
tubby

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #2924 on: Today at 11:30:35 am
Thought we looked better as a team with him as a false 9, but also think he can still get involved more in that position.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #2925 on: Today at 02:42:30 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:30:35 am
Thought we looked better as a team with him as a false 9, but also think he can still get involved more in that position.
I think false 9 is a position where the player can often seem to "disappear".  Bobby for example often seemed to be having little impact on a game, but as Crouchie said, that can be enormously deceptive.
tubby

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #2926 on: Today at 03:21:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:42:30 pm
I think false 9 is a position where the player can often seem to "disappear".  Bobby for example often seemed to be having little impact on a game, but as Crouchie said, that can be enormously deceptive.

Sure, but just using the eye test, Bobby looked like he got on the ball a lot more.  I'm comparing the two in the same position.
xbugawugax

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #2927 on: Today at 04:12:37 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 11:23:08 am
I wonder if Saturday night wouldn't be better to start Cody in a false 9 with either Diaz or Nunez out left. Try to strangle the midfield a little and provide an outlet & provider for 2 wide runners. Nothing against Darwin particuliarly, just thing that gaining control and disrupting Arsenal's could be a more viable strategy than 3 dedicated strikers.

we might just go that route. nunez on the left, cody as the false 9 and salah on the right. Its a tough role to master but when it clicks, it is impossible to defend against.
DiggerJohn

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #2928 on: Today at 04:21:17 pm
Agree, we looked better with Cody in the false 9 position and Nunez and Salah doing the runs from outside in. Maybe it was west ham were shit. But way better performance than against United. Will be interesting to see if Klopp stays with it. Also it really suited Curtis Jones running into the space vacated in the middle.
SamLad

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #2929 on: Today at 04:22:44 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:21:09 pm
Sure, but just using the eye test, Bobby looked like he got on the ball a lot more.  I'm comparing the two in the same position.
you may well be right, but bear in mind the whole team is learning their role and each other right now.

Cody is a hell of a talented player, I'm happy to see him in the middle (where he 100% should start on Saturday imo).
