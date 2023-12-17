« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 221022 times)

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2880 on: December 17, 2023, 07:03:26 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on December 17, 2023, 07:00:45 pm
Seen enough off him to see he can finish, apart from Jota he's the best finisher in the team, so stick him up top for then next few games. Play him as a number 9 and lets see.

He's also about the only one of our forwards who has enough close control to maybe receive a pass in the box and avoid tackles to get a decent shot.  Salah used to be the master at this, but haven't seen that skill from him for awhile now.
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2881 on: December 17, 2023, 07:04:11 pm »
Very indifferent appearance from the bench. Some poor decision making at times, that header at the end was a shocking effort.

He needs to much stronger on the ball too, loses possession far too easily at times.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,037
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2882 on: December 17, 2023, 07:04:48 pm »
He offered more than Nunez on the time he was on the pitch. He's got to bury that header at the end though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,985
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2883 on: December 17, 2023, 07:05:12 pm »
What is he?
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • Cheers like
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2884 on: December 17, 2023, 07:05:32 pm »
Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez are a real worry. Nunez the most frustrating, Diaz the most one dimensional and Gakpo is the one I understand the least what we’ve got in him.

I do think he should have started today though. I think he’s probably better against a low block. Although I didn’t expect Utd to sit back so deep. With Salah away and Jota out we’ll see more of him so I hope they figure out where best to utilise him.
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,271
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2885 on: December 17, 2023, 07:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December 17, 2023, 07:04:48 pm
He offered more than Nunez on the time he was on the pitch. He's got to bury that header at the end though.

Shooting from brain dead positions when there's a pass on isn't offering anything.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline kingmonkey007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,120
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2886 on: December 17, 2023, 07:07:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 17, 2023, 07:05:12 pm
What is he?

After that 2nd he got last season vs Utd, I thought to myself, he's a forward who can finish, Bobby "like".
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,867
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2887 on: December 17, 2023, 07:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on December 17, 2023, 07:02:06 pm
I hope he starts next game, Nunez might be better coming off the bench against Arsenal.
Depends. The next game is the league cup, isn't it?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • Cheers like
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2888 on: December 17, 2023, 07:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 17, 2023, 07:06:33 pm
Shooting from brain dead positions when there's a pass on isn't offering anything.

Quite true. People talk about Nunez being frustrating ( I literally did) but those long shots were infuriating.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2889 on: December 17, 2023, 07:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December 17, 2023, 07:04:48 pm
He offered more than Nunez on the time he was on the pitch. He's got to bury that header at the end though.

He didn't. Although no one offered anything in attack all game
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2890 on: December 17, 2023, 07:08:30 pm »
Not convinced by him, hes a squad player at best which is his current role so fair enough.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,785
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2891 on: December 17, 2023, 07:09:27 pm »
Just didnt understand some of his decision making today.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 726
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2892 on: December 17, 2023, 07:09:36 pm »
Only way he works as a 9 if Nunez or Jota plays left.

Diaz comes to the ball too much and dribbles into the space Gakpo likes to occupy.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,867
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2893 on: December 17, 2023, 07:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on December 17, 2023, 07:09:27 pm
Just didnt understand some of his decision making today.
His and everyone else's decisions were horrible.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,785
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2894 on: December 17, 2023, 07:14:16 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 17, 2023, 07:12:50 pm
His and everyone else's decisions were horrible.

But at least with some of the passing from others you can see what they were trying to do, whereas his just seem to turn into a blind alley and shoot from any possible angle.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,867
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2895 on: December 17, 2023, 07:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on December 17, 2023, 07:14:16 pm
But at least with some of the passing from others you can see what they were trying to do, whereas his just seem to turn into a blind alley and shoot from any possible angle.
Salah did that quite a bit (especially that chance to pass to Kostas), Lucho ran into a cul de sac many times, Trent kept crossing off-target again and again when it was obvious that it didn't work, Gakpo was trying to shoot when there were players in better positions ahead of him... I can go on.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,237
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2896 on: December 17, 2023, 08:10:29 pm »
He is ok but I dont think he is as good as the other forwards.
Logged

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,876
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2897 on: December 17, 2023, 08:12:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 17, 2023, 08:10:29 pm
He is ok but I dont think he is as good as the other forwards.

How would you know what he'd be like given a run in the team? It's not like he's had it, is it?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,237
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2898 on: December 17, 2023, 08:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on December 17, 2023, 08:12:22 pm
How would you know what he'd be like given a run in the team? It's not like he's had it, is it?

I just dont see it. He does a lot of things ok but nothing jumps out as exceptional, which is what we have seen from the other forwards.
Logged

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,876
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2899 on: December 17, 2023, 08:18:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 17, 2023, 08:13:12 pm
I just dont see it. He does a lot of things ok but nothing jumps out as exceptional, which is what we have seen from the other forwards.

So you still don't know? Just don't want him to even have a chance. Sometimes trying things like this can add to other options though, as it's not as if much else is working among the forwards at this moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,237
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2900 on: December 17, 2023, 08:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on December 17, 2023, 08:18:08 pm
So you still don't know? Just don't want him to even have a chance. Sometimes trying things like this can add to other options though, as it's not as if much else is working among the forwards at this moment.

Of course he should get the chance.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2901 on: December 17, 2023, 08:28:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 17, 2023, 08:13:12 pm
I just dont see it. He does a lot of things ok but nothing jumps out as exceptional, which is what we have seen from the other forwards.

Is where I stand honestly. He should get a chance with both Nunez and Diaz looking quite short on confidence, but I haven't seen it yet that makes me think Gakpo is good enough to be a starter for us long term. I've seen it in flashes with the other forwards but not really yet with Gakpo.

At the moment I see him as a really good bench option, which we will need to be fair, but if he gets a shot at starting, which I think he should get, I'd be wanting to see something of distinction to say he's to be fighting to be our first choice 9 in this new Liverpool era
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,053
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2902 on: December 17, 2023, 08:29:59 pm »
Id give him a run in the team playing in that Bobby role. Diaz and Nunez have had their chance and theyve not been good in recent weeks.

He might not provide the excitement or buzz that Nunez does, but hes a better all-round footballer.
« Last Edit: December 17, 2023, 08:33:50 pm by Clint Eastwood »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2903 on: December 17, 2023, 08:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 17, 2023, 08:29:59 pm
Id give him a run in the team playing in that Bobby role. Diaz and Nunez have had their chance and theyve not been good in recent weeks.

Agreed. At best it could work wonders, at worst it gives Nunez or Diaz a chance to reset

If he is to play the Bobby role though we'll have to ask questions on the left with Diaz playing as he is, and pace out wide being a concern
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,237
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2904 on: December 17, 2023, 09:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 17, 2023, 08:29:59 pm
Id give him a run in the team playing in that Bobby role. Diaz and Nunez have had their chance and theyve not been good in recent weeks.

He might not provide the excitement or buzz that Nunez does, but hes a better all-round footballer.

The problem with him in the Bobby role is that his first inclination is almost always to try to shoot. He links up well when he drives into space but he isnt very creative in and around the box. He missed a couple of glaring overlaps today. Not a good trait for a player who is supposed to play the way Firmino did.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2905 on: December 17, 2023, 09:47:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 17, 2023, 09:37:23 pm
The problem with him in the Bobby role is that his first inclination is almost always to try to shoot. He links up well when he drives into space but he isnt very creative in and around the box. He missed a couple of glaring overlaps today. Not a good trait for a player who is supposed to play the way Firmino did.

Also he would be playing the Bobby role without a Mane or Salah - Salah doesn't play like he did when we had Bobby and our closest equivalent to Mane is out injured.

We can try it out, see how it goes, but I don't yet think he is near Bobby in playing that role, and doesn't really have an outlet for the role either. I worry what we will end up getting is a blunted attack with 3 players looking to play the other 2 in with too many passes and eventual aimless long shots.

But we have that now anyway so we may as well try and see what Gakpo can do when given a shot
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2906 on: December 17, 2023, 10:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 17, 2023, 09:47:01 pm
Also he would be playing the Bobby role without a Mane or Salah - Salah doesn't play like he did when we had Bobby and our closest equivalent to Mane is out injured.

We can try it out, see how it goes, but I don't yet think he is near Bobby in playing that role, and doesn't really have an outlet for the role either. I worry what we will end up getting is a blunted attack with 3 players looking to play the other 2 in with too many passes and eventual aimless long shots.

But we have that now anyway so we may as well try and see what Gakpo can do when given a shot

Exactly this - there's been so much discussion about whether Gakpo can play that Bobby role when frankly we simply don't have the players for it - not meaning Gakpo himself, but the other 2 positions. It wouldn't work now, it'd just be three players coming short, wanting it to feet, crowing those central areas and zero penetration or threat in behind. If the plan is to use Gakpo in that role, we need two new wide forwards...

I like Gakpo a lot, but I can't shake the feeling that he, like Nunez to an extent, was bought without a proper plan of how to use him.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2907 on: December 17, 2023, 10:04:23 pm »
I like Gakpo but he's as much like Bobby as I'm like Brad Pitt.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,310
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2908 on: December 17, 2023, 10:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on December 17, 2023, 10:02:35 pm
I like Gakpo a lot, but I can't shake the feeling that he, like Nunez to an extent, was bought without a proper plan of how to use him.

I agree on both players
Weve got so much attacking talent but we now need to find a shape and possibly add another so it works as a system
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,053
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2909 on: December 17, 2023, 11:00:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 17, 2023, 09:37:23 pm
The problem with him in the Bobby role is that his first inclination is almost always to try to shoot. He links up well when he drives into space but he isnt very creative in and around the box. He missed a couple of glaring overlaps today. Not a good trait for a player who is supposed to play the way Firmino did.
Easily coached out though. Nunez has shown that hes incapable of blasting every shot and standing offside all the time. Having someone with some brain in the middle might help.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,985
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2910 on: Yesterday at 09:30:46 pm »
Start him as the 9 going forward. Look far more cohesive as a team.
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,753
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2911 on: Yesterday at 09:32:29 pm »
People asking 'what is he'? How about 'goal-scorer'?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,053
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2912 on: Yesterday at 09:34:28 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:30:46 pm
Start him as the 9 going forward. Look far more cohesive as a team.
100%. Even if you discount his goal, we look more capable of building/sustaining pressure with the positions he takes up.
Logged

Offline diegoLFC7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
  • LFC
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2913 on: Yesterday at 10:52:09 pm »
I think its time for a round of games where we play Nunez - Gakpo - Salah as the front line. Diaz needs a spell on the bench he has looked half the player he is in the last couple of games. Gakpo can link up play well with the wingers, can make #9 runs into the box, can finish and has an incredible close control of the ball. Would work better than Nunez currently who seems to drift to the wing anyways.
Logged
Seen us win everything

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2914 on: Yesterday at 11:03:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:30:46 pm
Start him as the 9 going forward. Look far more cohesive as a team.
It makes no sense When trent going to invert at RB.
I like Gakpo but Nunez is clearly the best 9 with Trent inverting. Jota would be behind him.
it was much less inverting and Dom/Jones both helping in the build up.
Logged

Offline Upanishad

  • Change is good
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 539
  • hi
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2915 on: Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm »
Nice touch when presenting MOTM award to Curtis, praising him in front of the camera like that
Logged
Voyager-1 is on course to approach a star called AC +793888, but it will only get to within two light-years of it and it will be tens of thousands of years before it does so.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2916 on: Today at 02:40:44 am »
I would quite like to see him start out wide left with Núñez through the middle. Given that it looks as though Trent is going to continue in this role where he lines up as a right back but drifts inside, we do need whoever is playing left back to be doing full back things in attack, and therefore we need an intelligent player in front of said left back who is going to create space and who will make good decisions when there is an overlap opportunity.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 726
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2917 on: Today at 03:11:44 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:03:18 pm
It makes no sense When trent going to invert at RB.
I like Gakpo but Nunez is clearly the best 9 with Trent inverting. Jota would be behind him.
it was much less inverting and Dom/Jones both helping in the build up.

Yep, but Nunez and Gakpo can interchange so I don't think its that much of an issue as long as they play together who starts where is a lesser of a point as there more interchangable.

As is Jota mind you.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2918 on: Today at 03:49:06 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:11:44 am
Yep, but Nunez and Gakpo can interchange so I don't think its that much of an issue as long as they play together who starts where is a lesser of a point as there more interchangable.

As is Jota mind you.
It just need that central running the channel more. It made sense why it how it today, Gakpo helps gives numbers centrally more. Maybe helped the press.
I dont think Klopp going to do with Trent inverting though. I could be wrong but doesnt make as a much sense.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 