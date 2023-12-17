The problem with him in the Bobby role is that his first inclination is almost always to try to shoot. He links up well when he drives into space but he isnt very creative in and around the box. He missed a couple of glaring overlaps today. Not a good trait for a player who is supposed to play the way Firmino did.



Also he would be playing the Bobby role without a Mane or Salah - Salah doesn't play like he did when we had Bobby and our closest equivalent to Mane is out injured.We can try it out, see how it goes, but I don't yet think he is near Bobby in playing that role, and doesn't really have an outlet for the role either. I worry what we will end up getting is a blunted attack with 3 players looking to play the other 2 in with too many passes and eventual aimless long shots.But we have that now anyway so we may as well try and see what Gakpo can do when given a shot