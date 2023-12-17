Also he would be playing the Bobby role without a Mane or Salah - Salah doesn't play like he did when we had Bobby and our closest equivalent to Mane is out injured.
We can try it out, see how it goes, but I don't yet think he is near Bobby in playing that role, and doesn't really have an outlet for the role either. I worry what we will end up getting is a blunted attack with 3 players looking to play the other 2 in with too many passes and eventual aimless long shots.
But we have that now anyway so we may as well try and see what Gakpo can do when given a shot
Exactly this - there's been so much discussion about whether Gakpo can play that Bobby role when frankly we simply don't have the players for it - not meaning Gakpo himself, but the other 2 positions. It wouldn't work now, it'd just be three players coming short, wanting it to feet, crowing those central areas and zero penetration or threat in behind. If the plan is to use Gakpo in that role, we need two new wide forwards...
I like Gakpo a lot, but I can't shake the feeling that he, like Nunez to an extent, was bought without a proper plan of how to use him.