The problem with him in the ‘Bobby’ role is that his first inclination is almost always to try to shoot. He links up well when he drives into space but he isn’t very creative in and around the box. He missed a couple of glaring overlaps today. Not a good trait for a player who is supposed to play the way Firmino did.



Also he would be playing the Bobby role without a Mane or Salah - Salah doesn't play like he did when we had Bobby and our closest equivalent to Mane is out injured.We can try it out, see how it goes, but I don't yet think he is near Bobby in playing that role, and doesn't really have an outlet for the role either. I worry what we will end up getting is a blunted attack with 3 players looking to play the other 2 in with too many passes and eventual aimless long shots.But we have that now anyway so we may as well try and see what Gakpo can do when given a shot