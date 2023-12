I see the lad who shits on Cody usually isn't around tonight.



I don't know much about him, but based on his smile and mannerisms alone, I wonder if he may be one of the nicest people on the planet? Just have a feeling.



thoughts & prayersI think your impressions are correct, and that in general it's safe to assume all our lads are good people. Jurgen takes his No Dickheads policy seriously.