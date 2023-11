I don’t think Gakpo dragged Silva out, but the run was an invitation for Trent to shoot or run in the channel. the pause meant that hat Silva was of two minds.



Watch it again.Silva takes three strides back when Gakpo runs into the area but stops when he sees Trent running through. Silva is then stranded leaving Mo to deftly pass the ball into the gap for Trent to run into and expertly control and strike the equaliser.Love this goal. So many contributions. Macca receiving the ball from Ali and passing quickly to Gravenberch, on to Diaz then Salah and lastly Trent. The invisible contribution was from Cody but it was very important.A very intelligent player who Klopp must love as he can instruct him to play in a position that he thinks will damage the opponent and he will do exactly that. It’s going to be interesting to see where he plays when he comes on and what he does as I reckon he will be a used sub in most games.