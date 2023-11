His best game as an 8, but still shows he’s not an 8. He battled well and was nice on the turn, predictably tidy, but he’s clearly a forward and I’d like to see him at left wing more, his key position at PSV. He’s so good at cutting onto his right to shoot, he needs to have that opportunity. Plenty of games coming so he will get the time to get sharp.



Decent overall and good enough given the circumstances.