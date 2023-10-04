« previous next »
Offline RedG13

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2720 on: October 4, 2023, 03:40:14 am »
Glad it seems nothing major. Hopefully he good after the international break.
Offline Knight

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2721 on: October 4, 2023, 10:54:35 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on October  2, 2023, 01:13:04 pm
Whats there to work out? He's a great player, good outside the box, rarely loses the ball, one of the most press resistant and technically gifted players on our books in all positions, and is now seemingly improving his attacking output.

I think him getting injured and replacing him with Jota is one of the key moments that culminated in us losing control of the game, you got a player like Gakpo who barely loses possession of the ball and replace him with Jota who seemed to lose it every other touch.

The thing is he seems to be getting more shots p90 than he has been doing (which is low for a striker, too low) and doing less well outside the box according to my eye test. No guarantee I'm getting that right though.

That said, yes Jota for Gapko was not good. Gapko can keep the ball better than Jota. And he's definitely a very, very good striker of the ball which makes a real difference. You fancy him to outperform his xg.
Online SamLad

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2722 on: October 4, 2023, 05:39:28 pm »
the only thing I've seen from the club on his injury is today where Klopp said "he won't be available" for tomorrow.

is that all he said?
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2723 on: October 26, 2023, 10:20:38 pm »
So glad he is back. He does the job Bobby did. Awesome player.
Offline Knight

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2724 on: October 26, 2023, 10:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on October 26, 2023, 10:20:38 pm
So glad he is back. He does the job Bobby did. Awesome player.

He doesn't. He is a good player though.
Offline phil236849

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2725 on: October 26, 2023, 10:39:51 pm »
Gakkers!
Online Kalito

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2726 on: October 27, 2023, 12:36:37 am »
Great to see him back. Need all of our front line to stay fit, healthy and firing on all cylinders.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2727 on: October 27, 2023, 02:04:36 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on October 26, 2023, 10:39:51 pm
Gakkers!
Arsenal are preparing a bid for him
Offline farawayred

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2728 on: October 27, 2023, 05:51:24 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 27, 2023, 02:04:36 am
Arsenal are preparing a bid for him
Gakpo...
Gakkers...
Pokers...
Arsenal...
100,000,001 quid...
Online aka_da_saus

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 07:45:37 pm »
Going get hammered again . A waste of money . No place for him through middle with nunez mo jota picked there ahead him and now he being shafted out left wing last few games which doesn't suit him at all . Should have spent that money on a wide forward .
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 07:46:36 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 07:45:37 pm
Going get hammered again . A waste of money . No place for him through middle with nunez mo jota picked there ahead him and now he being shafted out left wing last few games which doesn't suit him at all . Should have spent that money on a wide forward .

The moment he came on he made a difference along with Elliot, he had a good chance as well today.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 09:01:50 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 07:45:37 pm
Going get hammered again . A waste of money . No place for him through middle with nunez mo jota picked there ahead him and now he being shafted out left wing last few games which doesn't suit him at all . Should have spent that money on a wide forward .
Should have spent the money replacing you, dickhead

I know I shouldnt respond as thats exactly what you want but you talk utter shite to try and get a reaction, and today Im biting
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 09:21:10 pm »
He should be deployed on the left for time being, his dribbling leaves a lot to be desired, but I can't fault him for his effort.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 09:36:03 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 07:45:37 pm
Going get hammered again . A waste of money . No place for him through middle with nunez mo jota picked there ahead him and now he being shafted out left wing last few games which doesn't suit him at all . Should have spent that money on a wide forward .

I wish people would learn to write in English before they post on this forum. I haven't a clue what you're talking about and can't be the only one. Are you praising Gakpo or burying him?
Offline farawayred

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 09:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:36:03 pm
I wish people would learn to write in English before they post on this forum. I haven't a clue what you're talking about and can't be the only one. Are you praising Gakpo or burying him?
English is not my first language either, but what part of that post led you to believe there was a hint of praise?! ;)
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 09:44:01 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:38:13 pm
English is not my first language either, but what part of that post led you to believe there was a hint of praise?! ;)

 ;)

Online aka_da_saus

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 10:14:24 pm »
Good player at wrong club. He is a false 9 or nothing . He isn't suited playing left wing and he is 4th choice play through middle for me . Mo got played 9 before him during week when could have play mo right harv left .
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 10:15:38 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 10:14:24 pm
Good player at wrong club. He is a false 9 or nothing . He isn't suited playing left wing and he is 4th choice play through middle for me . Mo got played 9 before him during week when could have play mo right harv left .
Crap poster. 


Wrong club.


Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 10:17:26 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 10:14:24 pm
Good player at wrong club. He is a false 9 or nothing . He isn't suited playing left wing and he is 4th choice play through middle for me . Mo got played 9 before him during week when could have play mo right harv left .
FFS. Gakpo wasn't the reason we drew today. What a load of waffle.
Online aka_da_saus

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 10:23:29 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:17:26 pm
FFS. Gakpo wasn't the reason we drew today. What a load of waffle.
Not blaming him at all for today , miss was poor but not as bad as nunez . He isn't reason we didn't win I'm not saying that . He square peg in a round hole .
Online Coolie High

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 10:25:10 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 10:23:29 pm
Not blaming him at all for today , miss was poor but not as bad as nunez . He isn't reason we didn't win I'm not saying that . He square peg in a round hole .

Are you drunk?
Online aka_da_saus

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 10:35:05 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 10:45:12 pm »
Are you going to turn up here evreytime we don;t win a game to piss on Cody?

What is wrong with you? Did he fuck your missus?
Online PEG2K

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 11:15:45 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 10:23:29 pm
Not blaming him at all for today , miss was poor but not as bad as nunez . He isn't reason we didn't win I'm not saying that . He square peg in a round hole .
If you're not blaming him at all for today then why the need to post here after the game? By this logic you should visit this thread every day and remind us of how you feel about Gakpo whether he plays or not. We get it. Now can you stop?

By the way, what miss? The one that the ball was behind him and he tried to scorpion kick it? That's a poor miss in your book? Seriously there's something wrong with the way you think lol. 
