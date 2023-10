Funnily enough after the backlash on here I asked two two match day regulars who see him live more then me & who arnt on rawk am I too harsh on Gakpo and they said no . More or less agree with me . More or less echoed what I said he wasn't doing much yesterday or wolves game and then bangs nice goals.



It doesn't prove anything. Ask different people the same things you will still get different answers as people see different things anyway. No two people are the same. So, it doesn't prove you or anyone else for that matter is right. People have different opinions about all players. It's just usually they don't do a set of posts slagging of a player who is likely to be out for a part of a season, talk about kicking people when they're already down.