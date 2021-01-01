Can't have an opinion on a player anymore without getting abuse .



Start of last season I started watching PSV a good bit because of our links to Sangare . So was watching Gakpo a lot . Was nearly laughing at United fans when talks them signing him . Went to world cup and he did well as no 10 in wing back system but it's a theme back then that I feel is relevant now . Goals papering over average performances . I was against us signing him I didn't want him . I didn't understamd the signing because I couldn't figure out where he was going play long term because we weren't playing with a 10 and nunez obviously long term option at 9 . He isn't a winger either even though people can't grasp it . So he ended last season playing fairly well as either false 9 or at end season when switched 3 box 3 he seemed to do ok as one the no 10s in that system . I said to myself in summer ok maybe you were wrong about him plan is Darwin 9 in a 3 box 3 and gakpo be one the 10s . He was terrible in left 10 role at start season and plug pulled on it . We now have Alexis , dom , jones , Harv & now Gravenberch for them two roles . He hasn't played well in prem

this season as false 9 . He isn't playing well this season at all . He scored vs wolves but was poor all game and subbed straight away . Id prefer see nunez , jota or mo through middle then him . Id prefer if we had spent money on another rapid left winger to cover diaz . Now some of ye may think I'm

stupid but I can see what he brings to the teams His pressing is excellent , he intelligent defensively and when he drops off he gives us more cover . But he is a very frustrating player and his performances this season have been bang a average . But then again he scored about 1 every 3 games . I can understand why he played today drop in and help stop ange ball being built in middle and help alexis not getting exposed in 6 but again his performances are bang average this season with the ball so i'm not sure why people raving about him

Setting the context today aside, your "opinion" alone is stupid.So we all agree that he played well last season in the false 9 role, yeah? This season he has started a total of 6 games:- first two games he had to play as a 8. Should be written off. He didn't even play as a 8 in preseason lol.- 3rd game vs Newcastle he played as false 9 but we were down to 10 men after 30 minutes. Should be written off as well.- the next 3 games he literally scored 1 each, all being important equalizers to trigger our comebacks. Only the Wolves game is arguably the one you can say he played bad, but the whole team were bad that 1st half. He was definitely good vs Leicester and was decent today (and don't forget we were fucking down to 10 men again after 25 minutes).In comparison, Jota hasn't shown anything this season apart from 3 tap-ins to make it from 2-1 to 3-1 but you seem to have no problem with that. Nunez had a whole underwhelming season (and certainly worse than the half season of Gakpo) but you're still giving him chance. Here's a guy who cost less than both of them, as young or even younger, was thrown into the fire midway last season and still did well. Now this season, 5 of the 6 games he started he had to play under unusual circumstances, yet still managed 3 important goals for us. That's not bad, like at all. And even if he actually played bad, the mitigation factors are there to see. And even if there were no mitigation factors (red card, played out of position etc.), couldn't we just say it's just 6 games and he may have a drop in form??? Your "opinion" is just wrong on so many levels while you also shows a double standard towards different players. In the end you just have an unhealthy prejudice against Gakpo that no matter what he does you'll always see it as bad.