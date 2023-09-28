« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 188469 times)

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2520 on: September 28, 2023, 11:33:34 am »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on September 27, 2023, 11:45:40 pm
I must been watching different game . Lovely goal but spent most game frustrating me .

It's too late for you and Cody, you've marked your card and so will never change your opinion on him. Instead of focussing on the good, you'll always see the negative and play down or just ignore any positive contributions. We've seen it before with so many players and we'll see it in the future as well

To be able to pick a front 3 from Mo, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and Doak is fantastic. An absolute embarrassment of riches
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,664
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2521 on: September 28, 2023, 12:55:35 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on September 28, 2023, 06:46:26 am
He was dick shaming the Leicester players.

:lmao

I think this is true as you can tell from the shock and anxiousness in his expression.
Logged
JFT97

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,281
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2522 on: September 28, 2023, 01:05:37 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on September 28, 2023, 06:46:26 am
He was dick shaming the Leicester players.

Or aka_da_saus
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,666
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2523 on: September 28, 2023, 01:21:12 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 28, 2023, 05:38:08 am
Fantastic control, turn and shot for his goal.

What's the story with hand gesture after he scored it?

I thought it might have been something between him and klopp....fine margins or move a tiny bit further forward??? I'm sure it'll come out
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,223
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2524 on: September 28, 2023, 01:43:29 pm »
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,167
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2525 on: September 28, 2023, 02:29:50 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on September 28, 2023, 01:21:12 pm
I thought it might have been something between him and klopp....fine margins or move a tiny bit further forward??? I'm sure it'll come out
He seemed to be making it towards Klopp who responded back to him. I think you're right about the bolded part, I imagine on the tactics board Klopp asked him to play an inch or two further forward.

If you look at his average position in previous games he's started he's almost on the halfway line, last night he was one of the furthest forward;

Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 08:15:07 pm »
Any word in the post-match on his injury? The way it seemed to happen makes you fear for the worst really.
Logged

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2527 on: Today at 08:22:53 pm »
We probably have to wait for the scan tomorrow. Look at the power he generated for that shot from a 180 degree turn. No knee can handle such a twist. I'm afraid it could be ACL and that means he's essentially done for the season. Praying.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,478
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 08:24:02 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 08:22:53 pm
We probably have to wait for the scan tomorrow. Look at the power he generated for that shot from a 180 degree turn. No knee can handle such a twist. I'm afraid it could be ACL and that means he's essentially done for the season. Praying.

How on earth are you able to make that diagnosis?
Logged

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 08:29:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:24:02 pm
How on earth are you able to make that diagnosis?
Does that sound like a diagnosis to you? It's just the worst I fear. We all hope he's running next week.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,273
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 08:38:03 pm »
Pearce says Cody is wearing a knee brace after the match.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,686
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2531 on: Today at 08:38:42 pm »
I cant imagine theyd have let him carry on if it were an ACL.

Ok I know the tests cant always be reliable, but still
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,539
  • ...All the best
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2532 on: Today at 08:39:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:38:42 pm
I cant imagine theyd have let him carry on if it were an ACL.

Ok I know the tests cant always be reliable, but still
Lucas was also allowed to carry on.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,686
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2533 on: Today at 08:43:52 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 08:39:46 pm
Lucas was also allowed to carry on.
Yeah, youre right there
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,478
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2534 on: Today at 08:47:15 pm »
Was he walking with crutches though?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,686
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2535 on: Today at 08:47:58 pm »
From Klopp

Quote
Asked if the injury for Gakpo was a bad one, Klopp added: Possibly, I dont know.

He wore a brace. He scored a goal but afterwards, but after that shot he felt it even more. It was from the foul before.

So he got injured before the goal and then it got worse
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2536 on: Today at 08:55:34 pm »

Please nobody says he was walking fine after the injury
Logged

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,807
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2537 on: Today at 08:55:58 pm »
No doubt it will be a few months at least. It always is.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2538 on: Today at 08:56:24 pm »
Was given a leg brace when I did my acl not a knee one. So that's the extent of my medical knowledge.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,038
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2539 on: Today at 08:57:14 pm »
Oh fuck, when are we getting a break?  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2540 on: Today at 08:57:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:38:42 pm
I cant imagine theyd have let him carry on if it were an ACL.

Ok I know the tests cant always be reliable, but still

That's the kiss of death - don't say that!!

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:47:58 pm
Asked if the injury for Gakpo was a bad one, Klopp added: Possibly, I dont know.

He wore a brace. He scored a goal but afterwards, but after that shot he felt it even more. It was from the foul before.

That's a tiny silver lining - if he'd done it scoring the goal with that twisting motion then going down immediately I'd say nailed on ACL. That said, judging by how today unfolded I'm fully expecting him to be out the season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 