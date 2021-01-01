« previous next »
Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 187565 times)

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 11:33:34 am »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm
I must been watching different game . Lovely goal but spent most game frustrating me .

It's too late for you and Cody, you've marked your card and so will never change your opinion on him. Instead of focussing on the good, you'll always see the negative and play down or just ignore any positive contributions. We've seen it before with so many players and we'll see it in the future as well

To be able to pick a front 3 from Mo, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and Doak is fantastic. An absolute embarrassment of riches
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 12:55:35 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:46:26 am
He was dick shaming the Leicester players.

:lmao

I think this is true as you can tell from the shock and anxiousness in his expression.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 01:05:37 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:46:26 am
He was dick shaming the Leicester players.

Or aka_da_saus
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 01:21:12 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:38:08 am
Fantastic control, turn and shot for his goal.

What's the story with hand gesture after he scored it?

I thought it might have been something between him and klopp....fine margins or move a tiny bit further forward??? I'm sure it'll come out
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 01:43:29 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:05:37 pm
Or aka_da_saus


more like on the sauce
