I must been watching different game . Lovely goal but spent most game frustrating me .



It's too late for you and Cody, you've marked your card and so will never change your opinion on him. Instead of focussing on the good, you'll always see the negative and play down or just ignore any positive contributions. We've seen it before with so many players and we'll see it in the future as wellTo be able to pick a front 3 from Mo, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and Doak is fantastic. An absolute embarrassment of riches