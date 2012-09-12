« previous next »
Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2480 on: September 16, 2023, 05:04:47 pm »
Quote from: mattD on September 16, 2023, 04:54:29 pm
But he was nowhere in the midfield battles either.

Firmino would lap that sort of stuff up coming way back from advanced positions, Gakpo was absolutely nowhere to be seen.

I think the issue was that Mac was giving it away so deep that there was no chance for a false 9 to drop in and help out. Wolves weren't playing through us they were just pressing like mad as soon as Mac got on the ball.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2481 on: September 16, 2023, 05:27:06 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on September 16, 2023, 04:44:04 pm
Do you think Gakpo has a future with the club?
Not as a regular starter anyways .
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2482 on: September 16, 2023, 05:30:28 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on September 16, 2023, 04:44:04 pm
Do you think Gakpo has a future with the club?

WTF????

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2483 on: September 16, 2023, 05:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on September 16, 2023, 05:04:47 pm
I think the issue was that Mac was giving it away so deep that there was no chance for a false 9 to drop in and help out. Wolves weren't playing through us they were just pressing like mad as soon as Mac got on the ball.
Gakpo didn't really give our midfielders an outlet to beat their press which is what you'd expect a centreforward to do. This can be done by running the channels or providing a passing option in the midfield with his back to goal, holding it up and bringing others into play.

He did none of that and was rightfully subbed.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2484 on: September 16, 2023, 09:09:59 pm »
Jesus christ. So the whole team were bad in the first half but because he was subbed off before we won the game so he didn't get to spend the good part of the game with the rest, so he's criticized more, despite him scoring the equalizer which is our most important goal.

Need to remind some of you that Gakpo played the first two games in midfield, the 3rd game we were one man down after 30 minutes, and this is his 4th start this season. And here we have an idiot talking about selling him.

Remember after his first few games for us and everyone was questioning? Then he made that CF spot his own towards the end of last season, and had a brilliant preseason as well.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2485 on: September 18, 2023, 08:00:31 am »
What do we do with him going forward. I think he is a good techincal player and probably the false 9 position suits him best. He's not great as a left winger or as a no8. I prefer Nunez as the No9 for his threat or runs behind the defence. Salah doesn't have the pace any more and has turned into this creative force now. Diaz is a brilliant exciting player but isn't the same as Mane and doesnt provide the runs behind like prime Mane. So not a fan of Diaz Gakpo Salah starting. I think Gakpo would be great as a 10 in the 4-1-2-1-2 with say Nunez Salah up top Jota the sub. Similar to what real madrid are currently playing now with Jude as the 10. But then Diaz doesn't have a role unless he plays there too. Like mcmamaman played for Roy Evans back in the day.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2486 on: September 18, 2023, 08:06:17 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on September 16, 2023, 05:30:28 pm
WTF????

 :butt :butt :butt

You've gotta see the posts of the guy I was responding to. :D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2487 on: September 18, 2023, 08:28:16 am »
Gakpo is a highly intelligent player and who is able to reinvent himself and learn. He is still learning how to do the firminho role which does not come naturally to him but he shold get there in the end.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2488 on: September 18, 2023, 08:51:15 am »
Gakpo is a very good player but he cant really start as a false 9 in the new formation.
Has to be Nunez.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2489 on: September 18, 2023, 09:19:13 am »
Hes good as a depth option but in hindsight I wonder if playing him as an 8 was a bit of a tell about him. They want to find a way of fitting him in but arent convinced hes ideal in the front 3 when everyone else is fit. Im sure he does a lot that Klopp likes but he doesnt stretch the play enough up front at the moment and he definitely doesnt get on the ball enough coming towards it. Might pop up with a goal but oddly Nunez helps our buildup play more than Gapko at the moment.

Im hopelessly bias mind because Nunez has won my heart.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2490 on: September 18, 2023, 09:27:46 am »
He did look a bit lost at times but got a goal which is a good knack to have. If you watch anything back from the game, look how often he dropped deep for the ball and showed for it only for a simple 10/15 yard pass never to be made, or for someone to switch it out wide with a longer ball which meant Cody was 50 yards away from the play. It happened quite often, yet he did try and show for it. It wasn't his fault Mac Allister in particular looked like a competition winner on the day.

He's clearly a very good footballer who has shown great quality in spurts and has shown he's got a good eye for goal. He'll be absolutely fine when more things click into place as a whole.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2491 on: September 18, 2023, 09:32:11 am »
Agree, and it's not a knock on Gakpo I think he is a very good player but I'm the same I would pick Nunez as the no9. We look m
ore dangerous with him up top. OK he will lose the ball and miss chances but as a team we look more threatening with him as the 9.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2492 on: September 18, 2023, 09:34:58 am »
Gakpo is a really good and well rounded player, I like him a lot even though he has started a bit slow. 

What I think will be interesting is how he adapts (or how klopp adapts him) now that the midfield and system looks so different.  It's funny that last year he fit like a glove and there were questions about how we get Darwin to work in the system.  Now,  for me,  the opposite is true. Quality tends to find a way, but it will be interesting.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2493 on: September 18, 2023, 10:35:25 am »
He started the first two games in midfield which didnt really help him (or was it the first three). The way everyone has started this season hes probably slipped down the pecking order but thats fine, not everyone will be on fire at the same time. There will be spells later in the season when he comes back in and bangs a few and Jota or Nunez will return to the bench. Always good to have this depth, but when we do there will most likely always be someone who feels like theyre missing out.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2494 on: September 18, 2023, 10:46:13 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on September 16, 2023, 04:44:04 pm
Do you think Gakpo has a future with the club?
Been at Liverpool for a few months. He has been good overall but mitigating circumstances have led to him not being at his best this season. No question that hes of value. Also, the notion of being a starter only applies to about 4/5 players in the whole squad. Everyone else is being rotated - especially amongst the forwards.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2495 on: September 18, 2023, 12:47:12 pm »
I still think his best position is coming off the left as LW, but thats not what we need him to play. If him and Jota start though, i would like Gakpo on the left and Jota in the middle, i think it suits both players better.

I like him best when he runs at people, because he can get past a man and in the false 9 role he does not get that opportunity at all.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2496 on: September 18, 2023, 01:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 18, 2023, 10:35:25 am
He started the first two games in midfield which didnt really help him (or was it the first three). The way everyone has started this season hes probably slipped down the pecking order but thats fine, not everyone will be on fire at the same time. There will be spells later in the season when he comes back in and bangs a few and Jota or Nunez will return to the bench. Always good to have this depth, but when we do there will most likely always be someone who feels like theyre missing out.

He is not a striker.  He might not be a midfielder, but an out and out striker he is not - maybe a false 10.  I think, in a 4-3-3, he doesn't start ahbead of Diaz/Nunez (but may do ahead of Jota?); and whist he could play the most advanced of the midfield 3 if you play something like an old school Masch/Xabi midfield two behind him, Szobs and Mac are not that sort of double pivot.  But when he plays in the front 3, he just doesn't make the movement you want to be able to play balls through to him, or move the defence around to free up space for others.

Yes he got a goal on Saturday - but he also missed our 2 best chances in the match before that; ditto the previous match he missed a sitter when he air kicked with an open goal in front of him after a great dribble and pass from Nunez; he also doesn't create chances for others as much as either of Diaz or even Nunez.  Nunez from 1838 has xAG of 5.9 (so one every 300 mins), Diaz 7.7 from 2256  (or one every 293 mins); Gakpo from 1723 only 2.9 (or one every 594 mins).
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2497 on: September 18, 2023, 01:51:38 pm »
He's become a utility player for us so I'm not sure he's at all settled yet, so this is most likely reflected in his confidence in front of goal. He's been great for Holland where he's more assured of his role.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2498 on: September 18, 2023, 03:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on September 18, 2023, 01:22:34 pm
He is not a striker.  He might not be a midfielder, but an out and out striker he is not - maybe a false 10.  I think, in a 4-3-3, he doesn't start ahbead of Diaz/Nunez (but may do ahead of Jota?); and whist he could play the most advanced of the midfield 3 if you play something like an old school Masch/Xabi midfield two behind him, Szobs and Mac are not that sort of double pivot.  But when he plays in the front 3, he just doesn't make the movement you want to be able to play balls through to him, or move the defence around to free up space for others.

Yes he got a goal on Saturday - but he also missed our 2 best chances in the match before that; ditto the previous match he missed a sitter when he air kicked with an open goal in front of him after a great dribble and pass from Nunez; he also doesn't create chances for others as much as either of Diaz or even Nunez.  Nunez from 1838 has xAG of 5.9 (so one every 300 mins), Diaz 7.7 from 2256  (or one every 293 mins); Gakpo from 1723 only 2.9 (or one every 594 mins).

I don't know what a false 10 is but if it's got anything to do with being a normal 10 he should probably create more chances.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2499 on: September 18, 2023, 03:37:26 pm »
Quote from: rolla on September 18, 2023, 09:34:58 am
Gakpo is a really good and well rounded player, I like him a lot even though he has started a bit slow. 

What I think will be interesting is how he adapts (or how klopp adapts him) now that the midfield and system looks so different.  It's funny that last year he fit like a glove and there were questions about how we get Darwin to work in the system.  Now,  for me,  the opposite is true. Quality tends to find a way, but it will be interesting.

I think he started pretty well. He was brilliant at the end of last season. Had a bit of a slow start to this one but he is the one forward that has been moved positionally the most because he is so well rounded. Klopp has used him in midfield, centrally and out wide. For a new player, of course it takes some time to get used to these role changes so frequently. Of the current group, he is the one who seems best suited to play the firmino role of dropping deep and open space for Lucho and Mo in behind. I do agree that he is less of an out and out no.9 and I dont think he is the ideal wide player for us either, but he can put in a shift at any position and will get better surely. He'll be fine in the long term.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2500 on: September 18, 2023, 03:43:04 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on September 18, 2023, 03:37:26 pm
I think he started pretty well. He was brilliant at the end of last season. Had a bit of a slow start to this one but he is the one forward that has been moved positionally the most because he is so well rounded. Klopp has used him in midfield, centrally and out wide. For a new player, of course it takes some time to get used to these role changes so frequently. Of the current group, he is the one who seems best suited to play the firmino role of dropping deep and open space for Lucho and Mo in behind. I do agree that he is less of an out and out no.9 and I dont think he is the ideal wide player for us either, but he can put in a shift at any position and will get better surely. He'll be fine in the long term.

Firmino was playing that way not solely to "open up space" but also as to help get more involved as our midfield had almost zero creativity.  Now our midfield oozes creativity, and Salah's role has adapted as he has grown older to become a creative god, we don't really need someone doing that most of the time.  Nunez creates far more space by just being a handful and quick and direct.   
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2501 on: September 18, 2023, 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on September 18, 2023, 03:43:04 pm
Firmino was playing that way not solely to "open up space" but also as to help get more involved as our midfield had almost zero creativity.  Now our midfield oozes creativity, and Salah's role has adapted as he has grown older to become a creative god, we don't really need someone doing that most of the time.  Nunez creates far more space by just being a handful and quick and direct.   

Think this is a good point, and not necessarily a criticism of Gakpo. We do have a different creative balance, and with Mo a part of that rather than getting in behind as often as he did in the past, we may use a false 9 much less frequently...
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2502 on: Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm »
Way too good for the bench.

Soon, Klopp will have to figure out a shape to have all of Luis, Darwin, Mo and Cody on the pitch and to get the best out of them all.

If we can field an overwhelming attacking unit against the bottom 13 or so , why not?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2503 on: Yesterday at 09:51:50 pm »
Very good, especially in the first half when his team mates were struggling a bit. Takes initiarive, presses, wins balls

Amazing how many fouls he draws.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2504 on: Yesterday at 09:52:55 pm »
Top player, we have some incredible options.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2505 on: Yesterday at 09:53:26 pm »
That's the sort of game where he needs to stand out, and he absolutely did. Well played lad.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2506 on: Yesterday at 10:06:27 pm »
This goal is good for his confidence.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2507 on: Yesterday at 10:08:10 pm »
Really unlucky tonight, should've had a hattrick. Took his goal very well, usual excellent link up play. This game should be a great confidence boost for him.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2508 on: Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm »
Thought it was interesting he stopped trying to be a Firmino-lite which looks fairly redundant in this new system and played more as a traditional centre forward tonight.

Had seven shots which is unheard of from him but he was in the penalty area a lot more than usual.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2509 on: Yesterday at 10:18:54 pm »
Hes class, took his goal very well. Feel like hes a very underrated player.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2510 on: Yesterday at 10:20:52 pm »
Thought he a had a great game tonight. Could easily have had a hatrick.

Really dangerous in the area and makes things happen outside it.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2511 on: Yesterday at 11:29:49 pm »
Started the season slowly but we saw his best version tonight. Quality player. Its a squad game these days. He will get plenty of games and minutes
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2512 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm »
I must been watching different game . Lovely goal but spent most game frustrating me .
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2
People who don't appreciate Cody Gakpo only watch football at a shallow level.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2514 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm
I must been watching different game . Lovely goal but spent most game frustrating me .

Twitter does that to yer, mate...
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2515 on: Today at 12:09:58 am »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm
I must been watching different game . Lovely goal but spent most game frustrating me .
you might want to consider switching to another sport, mate.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2516 on: Today at 12:25:28 am »
That goal was sublime. Got me off my couch i promise you. Probably the guys downstairs too  ;D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2517 on: Today at 12:42:11 am »
Whe he goes through the gears, he really is an excellent goal scorer. Taking him a bit of time to warm up this season but hopefully this game does him a world of good. Loved seeing his presence further down the field today too.

Would like to try him on the left though, if we assume Darwin and Mo have their places sewn up in the first XI (the latter obviously!).
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2518 on: Today at 05:38:08 am »
Fantastic control, turn and shot for his goal.

What's the story with hand gesture after he scored it?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2519 on: Today at 06:46:26 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:38:08 am
Fantastic control, turn and shot for his goal.

What's the story with hand gesture after he scored it?

He was dick shaming the Leicester players.
