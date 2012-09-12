He started the first two games in midfield which didnt really help him (or was it the first three). The way everyone has started this season hes probably slipped down the pecking order but thats fine, not everyone will be on fire at the same time. There will be spells later in the season when he comes back in and bangs a few and Jota or Nunez will return to the bench. Always good to have this depth, but when we do there will most likely always be someone who feels like theyre missing out.



He is not a striker. He might not be a midfielder, but an out and out striker he is not - maybe a false 10. I think, in a 4-3-3, he doesn't start ahbead of Diaz/Nunez (but may do ahead of Jota?); and whist he could play the most advanced of the midfield 3 if you play something like an old school Masch/Xabi midfield two behind him, Szobs and Mac are not that sort of double pivot. But when he plays in the front 3, he just doesn't make the movement you want to be able to play balls through to him, or move the defence around to free up space for others.Yes he got a goal on Saturday - but he also missed our 2 best chances in the match before that; ditto the previous match he missed a sitter when he air kicked with an open goal in front of him after a great dribble and pass from Nunez; he also doesn't create chances for others as much as either of Diaz or even Nunez. Nunez from 1838 has xAG of 5.9 (so one every 300 mins), Diaz 7.7 from 2256 (or one every 293 mins); Gakpo from 1723 only 2.9 (or one every 594 mins).