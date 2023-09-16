« previous next »
September 16, 2023, 05:04:47 pm
mattD on September 16, 2023, 04:54:29 pm
But he was nowhere in the midfield battles either.

Firmino would lap that sort of stuff up coming way back from advanced positions, Gakpo was absolutely nowhere to be seen.

I think the issue was that Mac was giving it away so deep that there was no chance for a false 9 to drop in and help out. Wolves weren't playing through us they were just pressing like mad as soon as Mac got on the ball.
September 16, 2023, 05:27:06 pm
kloppismydad on September 16, 2023, 04:44:04 pm
Do you think Gakpo has a future with the club?
Not as a regular starter anyways .
September 16, 2023, 05:30:28 pm
kloppismydad on September 16, 2023, 04:44:04 pm
Do you think Gakpo has a future with the club?

WTF????

 :butt :butt :butt
September 16, 2023, 05:55:57 pm
Eeyore on September 16, 2023, 05:04:47 pm
I think the issue was that Mac was giving it away so deep that there was no chance for a false 9 to drop in and help out. Wolves weren't playing through us they were just pressing like mad as soon as Mac got on the ball.
Gakpo didn't really give our midfielders an outlet to beat their press which is what you'd expect a centreforward to do. This can be done by running the channels or providing a passing option in the midfield with his back to goal, holding it up and bringing others into play.

He did none of that and was rightfully subbed.
September 16, 2023, 09:09:59 pm
Jesus christ. So the whole team were bad in the first half but because he was subbed off before we won the game so he didn't get to spend the good part of the game with the rest, so he's criticized more, despite him scoring the equalizer which is our most important goal.

Need to remind some of you that Gakpo played the first two games in midfield, the 3rd game we were one man down after 30 minutes, and this is his 4th start this season. And here we have an idiot talking about selling him.

Remember after his first few games for us and everyone was questioning? Then he made that CF spot his own towards the end of last season, and had a brilliant preseason as well.
Today at 08:00:31 am
What do we do with him going forward. I think he is a good techincal player and probably the false 9 position suits him best. He's not great as a left winger or as a no8. I prefer Nunez as the No9 for his threat or runs behind the defence. Salah doesn't have the pace any more and has turned into this creative force now. Diaz is a brilliant exciting player but isn't the same as Mane and doesnt provide the runs behind like prime Mane. So not a fan of Diaz Gakpo Salah starting. I think Gakpo would be great as a 10 in the 4-1-2-1-2 with say Nunez Salah up top Jota the sub. Similar to what real madrid are currently playing now with Jude as the 10. But then Diaz doesn't have a role unless he plays there too. Like mcmamaman played for Roy Evans back in the day.
Today at 08:06:17 am
Suareznumber7 on September 16, 2023, 05:30:28 pm
WTF????

 :butt :butt :butt

You've gotta see the posts of the guy I was responding to. :D
