Quote from: Knight on August 28, 2023, 07:10:24 am
Why is Klopp so keen to get/ keep Gapko on the pitch right now? 2 games at 8 when he wanted to play Jota, selects him ahead of Jota today despite Jotas good start to the season (in goal creation/ scoring terms), doesnt take him off when we go a man down and instead takes off Diaz. I could sort of understand that if Gapko was going to continue playing central but he moved Gapko wide left, is he really a better option there than Diaz?

I dont see it with him in terms of being a consistent starter. hes definitely a good depth option and theres parts of his game which are really good but he doesnt do Firmino type things and he doesnt take enough shots.
Jota was ill during the week, I think.
Diaz had to sub because his defending is too weak.
It was a weird game for Gakpo. Looked lost on the wing, which is kind of funny considering that' where he played before Liverpool.
I think he trying have the Midfield settled before starting nunez. Jota didnt train the day before so went with Gakpo.
He a very odd fit when actually playing with midfielders who play in the half spaces and know how to do well. He was very on their toes and didnt provide an outlet. Jota or Nunez would have given some type of threat running in behind to help create space for others.
I kinda want to see how he does wide in this system in like europa league etc. I think he a good forward but fit seems to be a work in progress in right now.
Having 5 very good forwards is a good problem to have though.
He probably the 5th best player in the squad that plays in the half spaces and like the 4th best doing the actual striker role(not the false 9). Havnt seen much of him on the wing.
Great tune the Celtic supporters sing and would be brilliant using Cody Gakpo!!! The Dutch were singing something to that tune after he scored also!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=D5xl-1sZq3w&pp=ygUUY2VsdGljIGdsYXNnb3cgc29uZyA%3D
I still feel he's going to be one of our indispensable players this season.  He's fascinating to watch because he looks slow.  It must be his gait or the way his body moves...   gives appearance of being just a lumbering sloth.  But he goes around people on the dribble quite frequently and he's strong enough to nudge people away that try to tackle him off the ball. 

He didn't look great in the midfield in our first matches, but I think that likely wasn't his fault as much as the overall system not being smooth and honed yet. 
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 09:21:01 pm
Midfield as one of the 3 isnt his best position.  Hes at his best as the false 9. 
