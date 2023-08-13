« previous next »
Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 06:45:54 pm
Get a good DM and play Gakpo where he's 10X more effective.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 06:46:03 pm
Please play him in his proper position, otherwise we lose so much of his natural qualities.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 06:48:31 pm
Rabbit in headlights. And not against the best of teams either. But it's early days and he can adapt to that way of playing. We've never had Jota AND Diaz fit together.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 06:50:17 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on August 13, 2023, 06:48:31 pm
Rabbit in headlights. And not against the best of teams either. But it's early days and he can adapt to that way of playing. We've never had Jota AND Diaz fit together.

Thats not his position
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 06:51:10 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on August 13, 2023, 06:48:31 pm
Rabbit in headlights. And not against the best of teams either. But it's early days and he can adapt to that way of playing. We've never had Jota AND Diaz fit together.
Harsh. He was signed as a left-winger, we've spent 8 months turning him into a false 9 CF, and because of half-baked midfield he's playing LCM. It's a really weird decision because we have Elliott and Jones sat on the bench and Gakpo quite clearly doesn't have any defensive instinct. He's our best CF, he should be playing there.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 06:51:24 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on August 13, 2023, 06:48:31 pm
Rabbit in headlights. And not against the best of teams either. But it's early days and he can adapt to that way of playing. We've never had Jota AND Diaz fit together.

He played in midfield for fucks sakes. Is he a midfielder to you?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 06:51:42 pm
He shouldnt need to adapt. Hes not an 8 nor has he ever been.

I think Klopp and Lijnders need to box this one off in the failed experiments drawer and swiftly drop the notion.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 06:51:47 pm
Play him in the Firmino role, it's what he does best.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 06:53:27 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 13, 2023, 06:51:42 pm
I think Klopp and Lijnders need to box this one off in the failed experiments drawer and swiftly drop the notion.
I think they will.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 06:54:34 pm
Unfair to judge him as a centre midfielder lol.

I like him, was one of the few good things last season.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 06:54:47 pm
Lad aint a midfielder, play to his strengths.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 06:56:02 pm
Shouldn't start in midfield again. Not his position and we shouldn't waste him there.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 06:59:38 pm
Shouldn't be playing in midfield in a big game he's wasted there and gives us problems retaining the ball.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 08:47:18 pm
Not a midfielder in a big game, if at all. Asked to do stuff he had no instinct for doing today.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 09:16:24 pm
Harsh on him, first big game in that role. I think he could learn the defensive aspects of the role and do a good job there, but he's more useful as false 9
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 09:34:25 pm
Well yeah his best position is false 9 in 433 or the no. 10 in 4231, but I must be one of the few who thinks him as no. 8 in our system is not necessarily a no-go. It's just not good in this type of game or this level of the opposition

Him as no 8 could still work very well if we play a defensive team who sit back most of the times, and especially when we have someone like Caicedo to play DM. In fact the first 30 mins vs Chelsea I think he was very good. Only until they took control of the midfield back that he looked ill suited to the role.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 09:35:41 pm
Quote from: lamonti on August 13, 2023, 08:47:18 pm
Not a midfielder in a big game, if at all. Asked to do stuff he had no instinct for doing today.

You could throw him in there for a Luton at home type match but certainly not Chelsea away when he's not used to the role - even on Monday night we looked unbalanced there. You've got Elliott and Jones on the bench today so he didn't need to start there. Maybe we just didn't want to leave out Gakpo or Jota after they'd done well in pre-season. The fact Jota didn't play well exacerbated as a selection that didn't work out.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
August 13, 2023, 09:44:48 pm
I still want him see him on the Wing in a game at some point with Jota at 9 and they could change up more if needed then etc.
I like his skill set but kinda odd at times. His Linkup play and carrying a strength.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 08:04:47 pm
I'm convinced by the end of the season he'll be regarded as our best player.

He made a huge step in his development last season and will build on top of that this season. He's got absolutely everything to be in Top 5 in this league.

He's not an 8 though.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 03:25:35 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:04:47 pm
I'm convinced by the end of the season he'll be regarded as our best player.

He made a huge step in his development last season and will build on top of that this season. He's got absolutely everything to be in Top 5 in this league.

He's not an 8 though.

I agree. My predictions before the start of the season was for Gakpo being one of our standout players for this season. He has a very nice skill-set. Capable shooter, comfortable with the ball, deceptive burst of pace, able to use his body to keep the ball well.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 05:42:56 am
It annoyed me when jurgen said it suits him to be in midfield. Probably not an overtly serious comment but anyone can see he is wasted in that position. Maybe late game chasing a goal for the last 10-15 I can see a point, but we spent time coaching him into the false 9 role which he was doing great at last season, now again experimenting with him seems too much of a stretch now. Let him play where he is comfortable. He has lots of good qualities, but shoehorning him into a role that is new to him wastes all of it.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 06:04:44 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:04:47 pm
I'm convinced by the end of the season he'll be regarded as our best player.

He made a huge step in his development last season and will build on top of that this season. He's got absolutely everything to be in Top 5 in this league.

He's not an 8 though.

Our BEST player? Yeah ok.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 06:05:57 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:42:56 am
It annoyed me when jurgen said it suits him to be in midfield. Probably not an overtly serious comment but anyone can see he is wasted in that position. Maybe late game chasing a goal for the last 10-15 I can see a point, but we spent time coaching him into the false 9 role which he was doing great at last season, now again experimenting with him seems too much of a stretch now. Let him play where he is comfortable. He has lots of good qualities, but shoehorning him into a role that is new to him wastes all of it.
He best at the half spaces linking play and carrying the ball. That legit part of the midfield role in this set up.
Is it ideal there no, can he do it yes.
Also going be interesting to see how develops in the forward line. I think going be more of an actual 9 role there, can he do more of that etc. Nunez is perfect as the guy getting a lot of shots and stretching the defense. Gakpo has not as much. I like Gakpo but going be interesting to see how he develops over the season.
