It annoyed me when jurgen said it suits him to be in midfield. Probably not an overtly serious comment but anyone can see he is wasted in that position. Maybe late game chasing a goal for the last 10-15 I can see a point, but we spent time coaching him into the false 9 role which he was doing great at last season, now again experimenting with him seems too much of a stretch now. Let him play where he is comfortable. He has lots of good qualities, but shoehorning him into a role that is new to him wastes all of it.