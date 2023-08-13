Well yeah his best position is false 9 in 433 or the no. 10 in 4231, but I must be one of the few who thinks him as no. 8 in our system is not necessarily a no-go. It's just not good in this type of game or this level of the opposition



Him as no 8 could still work very well if we play a defensive team who sit back most of the times, and especially when we have someone like Caicedo to play DM. In fact the first 30 mins vs Chelsea I think he was very good. Only until they took control of the midfield back that he looked ill suited to the role.