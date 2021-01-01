« previous next »
Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

Quote from: RyanBabel19
Ive said it a few times and im confident im spot on, there wasnt money made available initially in January, Gakpos availability became apparent and funds were freed up for him specifically, we were short up top and he wasnt signed on a spur of the moment admiration more with a view to the future and the evolution of our squad, he was called the missing piece because of his ability to link play and transition from defence to attack therefore relieving some the pressure on the midfield, also providing goals and assists. The midfield was an issue but I think the impending departures in summer likely made it hard to sell the idea of spending on another body for midfield in January, it was never a straight choice between Gakpo and a CM hence the talk of us being stretched financially immediately following Gakpos arrival.

This is how I see it but I could obviously be very wrong but going by the comments and way things unfolded around his arrivals its how I see what occured. Also this is all besides the point. Frustration is one thing and I have been one of those shouting loudest about our need for a CM for some time, the solution isnt to fucking criticise a young red who is learning a new system, team and league and use him as some lightning rod for our frustrations with our clubs choices, just support the guy and dont write him off instantly because he isnt a CM

I don't think that's too far from the truth and I think it's an example of our rigidity coming back to bite us again. Refusing to sign a midfielder due to the number we had in the squad already when it was clear three (four with Arthur) would be moving on within 6 months.
Quote from: Schmidt
I don't think that's too far from the truth and I think it's an example of our rigidity coming back to bite us again. Refusing to sign a midfielder due to the number we had in the squad already when it was clear three (four with Arthur) would be moving on within 6 months.

Absolutely, I think we need desperately to step away from that approach and look to squad plan more efficiently.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova

Yup, indeed, I also think that Cody is a learner

Yes, absolutely. I'm listening to TAW right now and they're singing his praises about how quickly he's learned the press, and another thing I'd previously noted and loved about Cody: he gets tap-ins. Was Southampton third time this season he's scored from a yard out at the far post? Sign of a very smart player.
Quote from: GreatEx
Yes, absolutely. I'm listening to TAW right now and they're singing his praises about how quickly he's learned the press, and another thing I'd previously noted and loved about Cody: he gets tap-ins. Was Southampton third time this season he's scored from a yard out at the far post? Sign of a very smart player.
yep got three of those. Southampton, Leeds and Everton (his first for us I think)
You can tell he's our most coachable player. His improvement in a short period has been immense. He's going to be even better after preseason. Really enjoy watching him develop.
Quote from: classycarra
yep got three of those. Southampton, Leeds and Everton (his first for us I think)

Thanks. I guess the next step is to do it against a team that isn't turbo gash. :)
Quote from: GreatEx
Yes, absolutely. I'm listening to TAW right now and they're singing his praises about how quickly he's learned the press, and another thing I'd previously noted and loved about Cody: he gets tap-ins. Was Southampton third time this season he's scored from a yard out at the far post? Sign of a very smart player.

from a salah cut back as well wasnt it. can see that salah was trying to get the ball to that area a few times when he was a bit wide as well.

not sure its only me but he seems to be better at keeping the ball too. think he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet next season with salah. hopefully with a full pre season and more functioning midfield we going to see him get even more devastative.
