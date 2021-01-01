Ive said it a few times and im confident im spot on, there wasnt money made available initially in January, Gakpos availability became apparent and funds were freed up for him specifically, we were short up top and he wasnt signed on a spur of the moment admiration more with a view to the future and the evolution of our squad, he was called the missing piece because of his ability to link play and transition from defence to attack therefore relieving some the pressure on the midfield, also providing goals and assists. The midfield was an issue but I think the impending departures in summer likely made it hard to sell the idea of spending on another body for midfield in January, it was never a straight choice between Gakpo and a CM hence the talk of us being stretched financially immediately following Gakpos arrival.



This is how I see it but I could obviously be very wrong but going by the comments and way things unfolded around his arrivals its how I see what occured. Also this is all besides the point. Frustration is one thing and I have been one of those shouting loudest about our need for a CM for some time, the solution isnt to fucking criticise a young red who is learning a new system, team and league and use him as some lightning rod for our frustrations with our clubs choices, just support the guy and dont write him off instantly because he isnt a CM



I don't think that's too far from the truth and I think it's an example of our rigidity coming back to bite us again. Refusing to sign a midfielder due to the number we had in the squad already when it was clear three (four with Arthur) would be moving on within 6 months.