I think Gakpo is looking a real player in that false 9 role. He holds the ball up well and plays others in. Think hes comfortable receiving the ball with his back to goal, also when dropping into to those congested midfield areas where keeping possession is imperative.



Off the ball hes very good too. Ability to make it a 4th midfielder when needed. Ability to press and close down passing lanes consistently. Its not just 1 or 2 instances of chasing down an opposition player. Its continually doing the right thing and helping the collective defensive effort of the team.



If we want to continue with the false 9 system and look for Bobby v2.0 then I think Gakpo has shown he could be the man for that role. He wont be super exciting running off the back of the last defender, he probably wont have the flair of Bobby but hes showing all the signs of being super effective. Thought you saw what we missed when he come off yesterday.