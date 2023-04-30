Love him, class act. Didn't understand why we bought him instead of a midfielder when we did, but am well happy we did. I think he was on our list and other teams were sniffing around him so we reacted and got in there as Jurgen loves him as a player.
FSG bought him because it was a smart moneyball signing. Not really that complicated is it.
Fits the age profile, excellent stats, knows people in the current set up that can vouch for his character, undervalued. In these instances, they will sign a player to address a future problem as they deem it low risk.
They get endless shit for this approach when things go a bit south, and people go silent and take such value signings for granted when they work out. Always the way. That's why fans are fans, and they own a multi billion dollar portfolio of sports enterprises.