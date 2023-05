I think Gakpo is looking a real player in that false 9 role. He holds the ball up well and plays others in. Think he’s comfortable receiving the ball with his back to goal, also when dropping into to those congested midfield areas where keeping possession is imperative.



Off the ball he’s very good too. Ability to make it a 4th midfielder when needed. Ability to press and close down passing lanes consistently. It’s not just 1 or 2 instances of chasing down an opposition player. It’s continually doing the right thing and helping the collective defensive effort of the team.



If we want to continue with the false 9 system and look for Bobby v2.0 then I think Gakpo has shown he could be the man for that role. He won’t be super exciting running off the back of the last defender, he probably won’t have the flair of Bobby but he’s showing all the signs of being super effective. Thought you saw what we missed when he come off yesterday.