Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
April 30, 2023, 06:34:28 pm
Excellent again
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
April 30, 2023, 06:42:30 pm
Love him, class act.  Didn't understand why we bought him instead of a midfielder when we did, but am well happy we did.  I think he was on our list and other teams were sniffing around him so we reacted and got in there as Jurgen loves him as a player.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
April 30, 2023, 06:43:06 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on April 30, 2023, 06:42:30 pm
Love him, class act.  Didn't understand why we bought him instead of a midfielder when we did, but am well happy we did.  I think he was on our list and other teams were sniffing around him so we reacted and got in there as Jurgen loves him as a player.

Spurs were sniffing weren't they ?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
April 30, 2023, 06:52:28 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 30, 2023, 06:43:06 pm
Spurs were sniffing weren't they ?

And Leeds, I think?  I just couldn't see where we would fit him in, but what do I know  ;D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
April 30, 2023, 07:15:36 pm
What a player. :)
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
April 30, 2023, 07:32:06 pm
Looks a special player like Bobby, bit of class..
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
April 30, 2023, 08:54:29 pm
Yes, he's class - smooth, and loads of fun. And he's what? 23? Going to be superb for us for many years.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
April 30, 2023, 09:51:02 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 30, 2023, 06:43:06 pm
Spurs were sniffing weren't they ?
I thought spurs was Diaz and Gakpo was the red mancs.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
April 30, 2023, 10:00:08 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on April 30, 2023, 09:51:02 pm
I thought spurs was Diaz and Gakpo was the red mancs.

yeah, seven Hag was desperate to sign Gakpo. Hed been heavily linked with them.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
April 30, 2023, 10:37:39 pm
He's growing into the role.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
May 1, 2023, 02:45:34 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on April 30, 2023, 09:51:02 pm
I thought spurs was Diaz and Gakpo was the red mancs.

More than likely,I am pretty good at misremebering shit like that  ;D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
May 1, 2023, 04:03:57 am
Always felt he looked like someone who could be a major asset in 23/24, but I'm pleasantly surprised just how good he is right now.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
May 1, 2023, 12:21:26 pm
I think Gakpo is looking a real player in that false 9 role. He holds the ball up well and plays others in. Think hes comfortable receiving the ball with his back to goal, also when dropping into to those congested midfield areas where keeping possession is imperative.

Off the ball hes very good too. Ability to make it a 4th midfielder when needed. Ability to press and close down passing lanes consistently. Its not just 1 or 2 instances of chasing down an opposition player. Its continually doing the right thing and helping the collective defensive effort of the team.

If we want to continue with the false 9 system and look for Bobby v2.0 then I think Gakpo has shown he could be the man for that role. He wont be super exciting running off the back of the last defender, he probably wont have the flair of Bobby but hes showing all the signs of being super effective. Thought you saw what we missed when he come off yesterday.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
May 1, 2023, 02:22:43 pm
he showed his speed yesterday getting to that pass by Mo.

initially I thought he had no chance to keep it in but he gobbled those yards up easily, then put in a perfect cross.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 03:20:31 pm
Hes a baller. I dont think people - neither our fans and especially not opposition fans - have realized how good he is. Will have 30+ g/a next season easily.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 03:37:38 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  1, 2023, 02:45:34 am
More than likely,I am pretty good at misremebering shit like that  ;D

Ruud Van Horseface was moaning a few weeks ago that he should have gone to the septics and not to us. I'm sure Cody was in full agreement as he slotted the 1st, 3rd and watched Bobby sign off with the 7th ;D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 03:49:01 pm
Not that I want to defend the goal hanging donkey but I think those quotes were made up.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 04:01:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:37:38 pm
Ruud Van Horseface was moaning a few weeks ago that he should have gone to the septics and not to us. I'm sure Cody was in full agreement as he slotted the 1st, 3rd and watched Bobby sign off with the 7th ;D

Those quotes were fake to be fair to him
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 04:49:53 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 04:01:58 pm
Those quotes were fake to be fair to him
So it wasn't straight from the horses mouth?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 05:01:32 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 04:49:53 pm
So it wasn't straight from the horses mouth?
;D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 07:02:52 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 04:49:53 pm
So it wasn't straight from the horses mouth?

:wellin
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 07:12:02 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 04:49:53 pm
So it wasn't straight from the horses mouth?

 ;D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 07:12:35 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on April 30, 2023, 06:42:30 pm
Love him, class act.  Didn't understand why we bought him instead of a midfielder when we did, but am well happy we did.  I think he was on our list and other teams were sniffing around him so we reacted and got in there as Jurgen loves him as a player.

FSG bought him because it was a smart moneyball signing. Not really that complicated is it.

Fits the age profile, excellent stats, knows people in the current set up that can vouch for his character, undervalued. In these instances, they will sign a player to address a future problem as they deem it low risk.

They get endless shit for this approach when things go a bit south, and people go silent and take such value signings for granted when they work out. Always the way. That's why fans are fans, and they own a multi billion dollar portfolio of sports enterprises.
Re: Cody Gakpo… welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 07:36:23 pm
I think we may have actually bought him because he has the skills we need and can play the role we need for the team.


That's not a moneyball signing afaik. Moneyball signings are players that are undervalued and that we plan to sell on for profit. Gakpo was signed because of what he brings to the team.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 08:34:05 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on April 30, 2023, 08:54:29 pm
Yes, he's class - smooth, and loads of fun. And he's what? 23? Going to be superb for us for many years.
And he keeps up our pressing intensity up-front. A player who is a natural fit in this Klopp team. A great replacement for Bobby.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 12:35:58 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 07:12:35 pm
FSG bought him because it was a smart moneyball signing. Not really that complicated is it.

Fits the age profile, excellent stats, knows people in the current set up that can vouch for his character, undervalued. In these instances, they will sign a player to address a future problem as they deem it low risk.

They get endless shit for this approach when things go a bit south, and people go silent and take such value signings for granted when they work out. Always the way. That's why fans are fans, and they own a multi billion dollar portfolio of sports enterprises.
Feels a bit odd reading all this praise for his transfer, and understanding the nuance of his footballing ability, and it's solely praising FSG. They sign the cheques. Not a word of praise for Klopp or Ljinders making the call to sign him.

Plus, this transfer more than most others in recent years is a result of the football people at the club (namely the coaches) rather than any FSG rep or a sitting Sporting Director they'd hired. Think Klopp said in his quotes at the time that he appreciated Ward working on coming to a deal over christmas, but not that he was involved in identifying him
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 12:53:27 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:35:58 am
Feels a bit odd reading all this praise for his transfer, and understanding the nuance of his footballing ability, and it's solely praising FSG. They sign the cheques. Not a word of praise for Klopp or Ljinders making the call to sign him.

Plus, this transfer more than most others in recent years is a result of the football people at the club (namely the coaches) rather than any FSG rep or a sitting Sporting Director they'd hired. Think Klopp said in his quotes at the time that he appreciated Ward working on coming to a deal over christmas, but not that he was involved in identifying him

My over arching point is that FSG wouldnt have signed Gakpo at £65m+. They run a tight ship when it comes to seeking value. Its not really praise or criticism - pretty much just a statement of fact.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 02:02:02 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:53:27 am
My over arching point is that FSG wouldnt have signed Gakpo at £65m+. They run a tight ship when it comes to seeking value. Its not really praise or criticism - pretty much just a statement of fact.

Your post says take such value signings for granted when it works out, I dont really get that, people werent really  complaining about signing Gakpo, if anything the complaint is we should be making more signings of that type in midfield.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 02:05:37 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:02:02 am
Your post says take such value signings for granted when it works out, I dont really get that, people werent really  complaining about signing Gakpo, if anything the complaint is we should be making more signings of that type in midfield.

People were complaining non stop, saying they couldnt see where he fitted into the team and that we should have put the money towards a midfielder instead.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 02:53:50 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:05:37 am
People were complaining non stop, saying they couldnt see where he fitted into the team
Yes, they were. How soon these things are forgotten
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 03:04:41 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:05:37 am
People were complaining non stop, saying they couldnt see where he fitted into the team and that we should have put the money towards a midfielder instead.

That was more because he was a left winger at PSV but we ended up moving Darwin out wide once he joined. The above problem has now shifted to Nunez as there's no obvious role for him in the new system other than as a very expensive rotation option.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 03:06:35 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:05:37 am
People were complaining non stop, saying they couldnt see where he fitted into the team and that we should have put the money towards a midfielder instead.

Ironically that was the people who were defending FSG other posters like myself were saying we should have got Gakpo plus another midfielder.
