Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 142737 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2160 on: April 26, 2023, 11:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 26, 2023, 11:23:22 pm
I'm questioning the sanity of this logic though.

'We'll tank the season because we're not willing/able to spend money on a CM but when a forward who's worth significantly more than the asking price he's available for we'll pull the trigger and 'stretch ourselves' even though it won't solve our biggest problems or save our season."

Its not about tanking the season. I would have fucking loved a CM but are we really gonna keep on pretending we dont know how we operate in terms of targets. We dont just go buy to buy, it may not be spot on every time and I dont always agree with it but fuck me how many times do we have to see us wait it out to get the right one in for us to get that it's how we work.

It's not just about a bargain, maybe just maybe it was more a case of we've got to go forward with what we have, those we want for CM aren't cheap enough, for sale at a low enough fee, available at all or available to get in on loan so try to get through the season in the hope some regain fitness, step up etc. Okay so one of the forwards we've been monitoring (as we ALWAYS see we have been) has become available and the fee is low in terms of his potential and the role he could play in the future of this team, other sides who are rivals are interested, lets see if we can free funds to get him while we can and see what happens.

Again i'm not saying I agree with everything but I can see the logic. It's why i've not been stressed with Gakpo or Nunez. Again I was calling for CMs but we dont just pull the trigger constantly, we see the likes of Man U do it all the time. I think we had our eyes on the long term picture. Gakpo was too good an opportunity to pass up but the desired CMs weren't there for us to get just yet.

To add to it we were struggling up top before he came in, we had bad injuries, people seem to leave that part out in this whole discussion.

We could yet still make top 4, it's tough but who knows. We've pulled off tougher feats before
« Last Edit: April 26, 2023, 11:35:23 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2161 on: April 26, 2023, 11:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Wool on February  4, 2023, 11:56:31 pm
Been one of our best players though apparently  ;D

I hope he comes good like I do every Liverpool player but the warning signs were there before we signed him. His numbers werent great. I remember one of my mates whos Dutch being baffled at us signing him and saying he was easily the worst out of the recent Dutch exports to the PL (Depay, Bergwijn etc) and he looks to be right. I dont see anything he excels at. I know people are quick to label Darwin a flop but you can clearly see the raw talent there. I cant think of a single positive attribute Gakpo has to be playing for us.

Still can't think of a single one ?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2162 on: April 26, 2023, 11:41:44 pm »
We do find some bizarre shit to argue over. :D

I say we, I mean you.

We won again tonight. Enjoy it!
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2163 on: April 26, 2023, 11:55:54 pm »
Im really impressed by him lately. Some of our best bits of build up have come from him. Were seeing a lot of his creative nous now. Looking forward to next season.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2164 on: April 27, 2023, 12:02:03 am »
He's such an intelligent player. One of those rare ones who you can see is a result of hard work off the pitch. Every single game you can see bits he has gotten better at. His linkup play is blossoming with those quick one touch passes and flicks now coming off more often than not. He's winning more of his aerial duels and using his size better. He must be an absolute dream for any manager to coach because he does seem to learn quick.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2165 on: April 27, 2023, 12:17:36 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 26, 2023, 11:33:16 pm
Its not about tanking the season. I would have fucking loved a CM but are we really gonna keep on pretending we dont know how we operate in terms of targets. We dont just go buy to buy, it may not be spot on every time and I dont always agree with it but fuck me how many times do we have to see us wait it out to get the right one in for us to get that it's how we work.

It's not just about a bargain, maybe just maybe it was more a case of we've got to go forward with what we have, those we want for CM aren't cheap enough, for sale at a low enough fee, available at all or available to get in on loan so try to get through the season in the hope some regain fitness, step up etc. Okay so one of the forwards we've been monitoring (as we ALWAYS see we have been) has become available and the fee is low in terms of his potential and the role he could play in the future of this team, other sides who are rivals are interested, lets see if we can free funds to get him while we can and see what happens.

Again i'm not saying I agree with everything but I can see the logic. It's why i've not been stressed with Gakpo or Nunez. Again I was calling for CMs but we dont just pull the trigger constantly, we see the likes of Man U do it all the time. I think we had our eyes on the long term picture. Gakpo was too good an opportunity to pass up but the desired CMs weren't there for us to get just yet.

To add to it we were struggling up top before he came in, we had bad injuries, people seem to leave that part out in this whole discussion.

We could yet still make top 4, it's tough but who knows. We've pulled off tougher feats before

It's an unprovable argument. I don't agree though that it's "always" the way we do things because the way we were doing our transfers had clearly changed. You don't go from Tchouameni->Nunez->Melo->Gakpo and think this is all well thought out.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2166 on: April 27, 2023, 12:33:06 am »
Tepid bringing receipts ;D
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2167 on: April 27, 2023, 12:35:32 am »
Quote from: SamLad on April 26, 2023, 11:18:45 pm
it's pretty amusing that people who pride themselves on their non-emotional, ruthless, call-it-like-it-is opinions suddenly turn into snowflakes and start whinging when the error of their opinions is pointed out.

so true! And yep, that bolded bit, always amuses/confuses me. Its an emotional sport, and all fans surely feel an emotional pull to their team, and therefore should be rather protective of that team, I can never get my head around those as you say, who seem to think their non-emotional, pretty much sterile way of following a team is normal or whatever.  Odd bunch, theres defo 3 or 4 on this forum who take that to the next level.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2168 on: April 27, 2023, 12:39:38 am »
Right that's a muting for you.


Quote from: SamLad on April 26, 2023, 11:18:45 pm
it's pretty amusing that people who pride themselves on their non-emotional, ruthless, call-it-like-it-is opinions suddenly turn into snowflakes and start whinging when the error of their opinions is pointed out.

And a muting for you.

Quote from: Dim Glas on April 27, 2023, 12:35:32 am
so true! And yep, that bolded bit, always amuses/confuses me. Its an emotional sport, and all fans surely feel an emotional pull to their team, and therefore should be rather protective of that team, I can never get my head around those as you say, who seem to think their non-emotional, pretty much sterile way of following a team is normal or whatever.  Odd bunch, theres defo 3 or 4 on this forum who take that to the next level.
Offline stockdam

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2169 on: April 27, 2023, 12:44:22 am »
Here is a list of things that Gakpo is good at and, I think hell get better at:

Holding the ball and being hard to dispossess
Accelerating past players
Winning the ball back
Finding space
Shooting
Pressing


He has his own style of play and deserves to start or to come on as a sub.
In his own way he is as good as Diaz, Nunez and Jota. Only Salah is better (due to his exceptional control and finishing).
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2170 on: April 27, 2023, 12:45:45 am »
Quote from: stockdam on April 27, 2023, 12:44:22 am
Here is a list of things that Gakpo is good at and, I think hell get better at:

Holding the ball and being hard to dispossess
Accelerating past players
Winning the ball back
Finding space
Shooting
Pressing


He has his own style of play and deserves to start or to come on as a sub.
Im his own way he is as good as Diaz, Nunez and Jota. Only Salah is better (due to his exceptional control and finishing).

You forgot how well he can turn straight after receiving the pass.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2171 on: April 27, 2023, 12:48:17 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 27, 2023, 12:17:36 am
It's an unprovable argument. I don't agree though that it's "always" the way we do things because the way we were doing our transfers had clearly changed. You don't go from Tchouameni->Nunez->Melo->Gakpo and think this is all well thought out.
Maybe so but I still think my viewpoint comes across as far more likely.


Nunez is clearly a project and was putting up insane numbers and his pressing made him a clear target

Melo - A cheap stop gap option given a lack of funds

Gakpo - Think i've made my thoughts on the deal pretty clear

Also... I dont think I said we always operate that way, I said we ALWAYS have been monitoring a player for some time, as it's mentioned so often when we're linked to players and that we tend not to just go gung ho with signing just anyone, which also ties in with monitoring players for some time. Correct me if i'm wrong but I know what I meant and I believe it ties in with what was said.

Things could well have been better planned but the insinuation it's not been what it was previously and its not worked straight away so there cant have been a plan comes across a little silly to me. I think there's a plan and some parts didn't come together as we would have hoped so we've had to adjust and take stock but I believe there was a plan in place, more so for some players than others
« Last Edit: April 27, 2023, 12:51:11 am by RyanBabel19 »
Offline classycarra

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2172 on: April 27, 2023, 01:07:14 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 27, 2023, 12:45:45 am
You forgot how well he can turn straight after receiving the pass.
yep and how that usually wins us a foul as it makes the opposition panic - tonight might be the first game I can't remember him being fouled at least twice immediately after doing that
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2173 on: April 27, 2023, 01:12:37 am »
Quote from: classycarra on April 27, 2023, 01:07:14 am
yep and how that usually wins us a foul as it makes the opposition panic - tonight might be the first game I can't remember him being fouled at least twice immediately after doing that

It's such a smooth movement,he does it time and time again and they fall for it every time.
Offline kavah

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2174 on: April 27, 2023, 04:47:31 am »
23 goals this season!
Offline FLRed67

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2175 on: April 27, 2023, 05:13:24 am »
Cody becoming our most important outfield player. A little over three months after joining from a new league, midseason.

If he carries on like this, he will give De Bruyne competition next season.

I realize now why he talks funny. It's because his brain is pressing against his skull, trying to grow even bigger. It must be very painful for him.

« Last Edit: April 27, 2023, 05:18:51 am by FLRed67 »
Offline liverbloke

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2176 on: April 27, 2023, 06:58:04 am »
looks assured - still getting used to everything methinks

seems to have a cheeky confidence which is what is needed for a forward player
Offline kezzy

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2177 on: April 27, 2023, 07:00:20 am »
Thought he had a great game.  When Thiago and Diaz came on we totally dominated possession with them two and Trent and Gakpo all great technical players.  Thought we lost control as soon as Gakpo went off.   
Offline Wool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2178 on: April 27, 2023, 07:26:19 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on April 26, 2023, 11:39:31 pm
Still can't think of a single one ?
:)

No agendas. He looks really good.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2179 on: April 27, 2023, 07:36:30 am »
Thought he was our best player last night, he's been great for a while now.  Got to admit, I had my doubts early on (I know better than to post them on here though) but he fits us like a glove now and with Diaz and Nunez we don't have to waste a single minute of the window thinking about forward options which is refreshing.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2180 on: April 27, 2023, 08:02:41 am »
Still some way to go but you can see that hes getting better in that position. His goal is something we dont see much from a Liverpool front three which is nice. Bobby-esque counterpressing for the chance that Jota hit over the bar.

I have a feeling Klopp sees him as our first choice in that position and Jota/Diaz/Nunez will be competing for the left side.
Offline Fromola

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2181 on: April 27, 2023, 08:25:58 am »
He's been fine since he came in, although obviously adapting.

The issue is what it means for Nunez going forward as it's a bit Benteke/Firmino in terms of spending big in the same season on two fundamentally different players, Nunez obviously far better than Benteke.
Offline MD1990

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2182 on: April 27, 2023, 08:41:06 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April 27, 2023, 08:25:58 am
He's been fine since he came in, although obviously adapting.

The issue is what it means for Nunez going forward as it's a bit Benteke/Firmino in terms of spending big in the same season on two fundamentally different players, Nunez obviously far better than Benteke.
We have 5 subs. We will have Europa or Champions league enxt summer.
Nunez will get plenty of mins off the bench & starts as well
Offline Fromola

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2183 on: April 27, 2023, 08:54:58 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on April 27, 2023, 08:41:06 am
We have 5 subs. We will have Europa or Champions league enxt summer.
Nunez will get plenty of mins off the bench & starts as well

It's a change of tactics/style then though when he does come in because they're very different players. Nunez needs to be more than an Origi-style plan b.
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2184 on: April 27, 2023, 09:40:31 am »
Great signing and a great goal
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2185 on: April 27, 2023, 10:24:42 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 27, 2023, 08:02:41 am
Still some way to go but you can see that hes getting better in that position. His goal is something we dont see much from a Liverpool front three which is nice. Bobby-esque counterpressing for the chance that Jota hit over the bar.

I have a feeling Klopp sees him as our first choice in that position and Jota/Diaz/Nunez will be competing for the left side.

I've said this many times - I'd like a narrow 4-2-1-3 tested out at home in games vs bottom half - if we can get another high class DM, either both Bajctetic and this new DM (or the new DM and a more "holding" MF), then Gakpo operating behind a quick front 3
Offline jepovic

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2186 on: April 27, 2023, 10:49:06 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 27, 2023, 08:02:41 am
Still some way to go but you can see that hes getting better in that position. His goal is something we dont see much from a Liverpool front three which is nice. Bobby-esque counterpressing for the chance that Jota hit over the bar.

I have a feeling Klopp sees him as our first choice in that position and Jota/Diaz/Nunez will be competing for the left side.
Gakpo has that false nine position quite solidly now, no doubt.
We do need to let Salah rest more though, so there will be more time available at the right wing in the future
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2187 on: April 27, 2023, 03:27:38 pm »
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2188 on: April 27, 2023, 04:26:31 pm »
He certainly brings a skillset to the squad that none of our other forwards really have. Interested to see how he looks next season with a full preseason under his belt.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2189 on: April 27, 2023, 05:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 27, 2023, 08:25:58 am
He's been fine since he came in, although obviously adapting.

The issue is what it means for Nunez going forward as it's a bit Benteke/Firmino in terms of spending big in the same season on two fundamentally different players, Nunez obviously far better than Benteke.


With any luck it'll mean that we have a forward line that is as adaptable as it was when we were firing on all cylinders,only in this cycle it'll have more strings to its bow.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2190 on: April 27, 2023, 05:32:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 27, 2023, 05:30:25 pm

With any luck it'll mean that we have a forward line that is as adaptable as it was when we were firing on all cylinders,only in this cycle it'll have more strings to its bow.

Forward line: philanthropist...
Offline spider-neil

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2191 on: Yesterday at 07:27:54 am »
I think both Jota and. Nunez have a job on their hands trying to displace him for the number 9 spot.
Gakpo has been a revelation through the middle. I didnt think we could replace what Firmino brought to the table but somehow weve managed to with Gakpo. The scary thing is hes been here 6 months and hasnt had a full preseason and has been playing with a midfield that at best can be described as inconsistent.
Offline Fromola

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2192 on: Yesterday at 09:01:09 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 27, 2023, 05:30:25 pm

With any luck it'll mean that we have a forward line that is as adaptable as it was when we were firing on all cylinders,only in this cycle it'll have more strings to its bow.

It's not quite balanced though if we've got three number 9's, one left forward in Diaz and a right in Salah. A balanced attack would swap one of the 9's for another bonafide wide forward, who can play right across the front. Maybe Nunez can become that.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2193 on: Yesterday at 09:04:18 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:01:09 am
It's not quite balanced though if we've got three number 9's, one left forward in Diaz and a right in Salah. A balanced attack would swap one of the 9's for another bonafide wide forward, who can play right across the front. Maybe Nunez can become that.

Diaz is strictly left
Salah is strictly right

Jota, Nunez, and Gakpo can play through the middle and on the left

It should be noted that Mane played on the right until Salah was signed.
Offline Knight

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2194 on: Yesterday at 12:59:31 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:04:18 am
Diaz is strictly left
Salah is strictly right

Jota, Nunez, and Gakpo can play through the middle and on the left

It should be noted that Mane played on the right until Salah was signed.

I'm not sure if you're agreeing or disagreeing but the way you put it shows it's not balanced. One player can play right. 4 players can play left. I think it'd be preferable to have the option of playing Salah more centrally (that is I'm not sure he is strictly right) but that's impossible with the current makeup.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2195 on: Yesterday at 01:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:59:31 pm
I'm not sure if you're agreeing or disagreeing but the way you put it shows it's not balanced. One player can play right. 4 players can play left. I think it'd be preferable to have the option of playing Salah more centrally (that is I'm not sure he is strictly right) but that's impossible with the current makeup.
I'm sure Jota could play from the right side and his left foot is almost indistinguishable from his right.  It's just that Salah is almost always fit and almost always selected so it's the other two positions that get rotated.

We had a spell before Diaz was injured where the front four were rotating positions a lot.  I'm trying to remember who was going onto the right when Salah went down the middle.  I'm guessing it was Darwin but he doesn't feel like a good fit for playing that position permanently.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2196 on: Yesterday at 01:54:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 27, 2023, 01:12:37 am
It's such a smooth movement,he does it time and time again and they fall for it every time.

is it a dutch coaching thing? vvd, gini are really technically superior players and look so smooth in their movement. and looking further back zenden and bergkamp was pretty good technically as well.

and then there's kuyt ;D

bobby is literally irreplaceable but then cody is slowly growing into such a pivotal player in such a critical role that we play.

Offline Kashinoda

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2197 on: Yesterday at 10:48:42 pm »
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2198 on: Yesterday at 10:50:57 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:27:54 am
I think both Jota and. Nunez have a job on their hands trying to displace him for the number 9 spot.
Gakpo has been a revelation through the middle. I didnt think we could replace what Firmino brought to the table but somehow weve managed to with Gakpo. The scary thing is hes been here 6 months and hasnt had a full preseason and has been playing with a midfield that at best can be described as inconsistent.

I read that as non-existent. ;D
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2199 on: Today at 05:03:52 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 26, 2023, 11:16:04 pm
No, I just think some people are absolute whoppers and dont support our players.  Check them under a bus at the first opportunity.

When they wear a redshirt we support them.  Simple

