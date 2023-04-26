I'm questioning the sanity of this logic though.



'We'll tank the season because we're not willing/able to spend money on a CM but when a forward who's worth significantly more than the asking price he's available for we'll pull the trigger and 'stretch ourselves' even though it won't solve our biggest problems or save our season."



Its not about tanking the season. I would have fucking loved a CM but are we really gonna keep on pretending we dont know how we operate in terms of targets. We dont just go buy to buy, it may not be spot on every time and I dont always agree with it but fuck me how many times do we have to see us wait it out to get the right one in for us to get that it's how we work.It's not just about a bargain, maybe just maybe it was more a case of we've got to go forward with what we have, those we want for CM aren't cheap enough, for sale at a low enough fee, available at all or available to get in on loan so try to get through the season in the hope some regain fitness, step up etc. Okay so one of the forwards we've been monitoring (as we ALWAYS see we have been) has become available and the fee is low in terms of his potential and the role he could play in the future of this team, other sides who are rivals are interested, lets see if we can free funds to get him while we can and see what happens.Again i'm not saying I agree with everything but I can see the logic. It's why i've not been stressed with Gakpo or Nunez. Again I was calling for CMs but we dont just pull the trigger constantly, we see the likes of Man U do it all the time. I think we had our eyes on the long term picture. Gakpo was too good an opportunity to pass up but the desired CMs weren't there for us to get just yet.To add to it we were struggling up top before he came in, we had bad injuries, people seem to leave that part out in this whole discussion.We could yet still make top 4, it's tough but who knows. We've pulled off tougher feats before