Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 140239 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2160 on: Yesterday at 11:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm
I'm questioning the sanity of this logic though.

'We'll tank the season because we're not willing/able to spend money on a CM but when a forward who's worth significantly more than the asking price he's available for we'll pull the trigger and 'stretch ourselves' even though it won't solve our biggest problems or save our season."

Its not about tanking the season. I would have fucking loved a CM but are we really gonna keep on pretending we dont know how we operate in terms of targets. We dont just go buy to buy, it may not be spot on every time and I dont always agree with it but fuck me how many times do we have to see us wait it out to get the right one in for us to get that it's how we work.

It's not just about a bargain, maybe just maybe it was more a case of we've got to go forward with what we have, those we want for CM aren't cheap enough, for sale at a low enough fee, available at all or available to get in on loan so try to get through the season in the hope some regain fitness, step up etc. Okay so one of the forwards we've been monitoring (as we ALWAYS see we have been) has become available and the fee is low in terms of his potential and the role he could play in the future of this team, other sides who are rivals are interested, lets see if we can free funds to get him while we can and see what happens.

Again i'm not saying I agree with everything but I can see the logic. It's why i've not been stressed with Gakpo or Nunez. Again I was calling for CMs but we dont just pull the trigger constantly, we see the likes of Man U do it all the time. I think we had our eyes on the long term picture. Gakpo was too good an opportunity to pass up but the desired CMs weren't there for us to get just yet.

To add to it we were struggling up top before he came in, we had bad injuries, people seem to leave that part out in this whole discussion.

We could yet still make top 4, it's tough but who knows. We've pulled off tougher feats before
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2161 on: Yesterday at 11:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Wool on February  4, 2023, 11:56:31 pm
Been one of our best players though apparently  ;D

I hope he comes good like I do every Liverpool player but the warning signs were there before we signed him. His numbers werent great. I remember one of my mates whos Dutch being baffled at us signing him and saying he was easily the worst out of the recent Dutch exports to the PL (Depay, Bergwijn etc) and he looks to be right. I dont see anything he excels at. I know people are quick to label Darwin a flop but you can clearly see the raw talent there. I cant think of a single positive attribute Gakpo has to be playing for us.

Still can't think of a single one ?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2162 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm »
We do find some bizarre shit to argue over. :D

I say we, I mean you.

We won again tonight. Enjoy it!
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2163 on: Yesterday at 11:55:54 pm »
Im really impressed by him lately. Some of our best bits of build up have come from him. Were seeing a lot of his creative nous now. Looking forward to next season.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 12:02:03 am »
He's such an intelligent player. One of those rare ones who you can see is a result of hard work off the pitch. Every single game you can see bits he has gotten better at. His linkup play is blossoming with those quick one touch passes and flicks now coming off more often than not. He's winning more of his aerial duels and using his size better. He must be an absolute dream for any manager to coach because he does seem to learn quick.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 12:17:36 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:33:16 pm
Its not about tanking the season. I would have fucking loved a CM but are we really gonna keep on pretending we dont know how we operate in terms of targets. We dont just go buy to buy, it may not be spot on every time and I dont always agree with it but fuck me how many times do we have to see us wait it out to get the right one in for us to get that it's how we work.

It's not just about a bargain, maybe just maybe it was more a case of we've got to go forward with what we have, those we want for CM aren't cheap enough, for sale at a low enough fee, available at all or available to get in on loan so try to get through the season in the hope some regain fitness, step up etc. Okay so one of the forwards we've been monitoring (as we ALWAYS see we have been) has become available and the fee is low in terms of his potential and the role he could play in the future of this team, other sides who are rivals are interested, lets see if we can free funds to get him while we can and see what happens.

Again i'm not saying I agree with everything but I can see the logic. It's why i've not been stressed with Gakpo or Nunez. Again I was calling for CMs but we dont just pull the trigger constantly, we see the likes of Man U do it all the time. I think we had our eyes on the long term picture. Gakpo was too good an opportunity to pass up but the desired CMs weren't there for us to get just yet.

To add to it we were struggling up top before he came in, we had bad injuries, people seem to leave that part out in this whole discussion.

We could yet still make top 4, it's tough but who knows. We've pulled off tougher feats before

It's an unprovable argument. I don't agree though that it's "always" the way we do things because the way we were doing our transfers had clearly changed. You don't go from Tchouameni->Nunez->Melo->Gakpo and think this is all well thought out.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 12:33:06 am »
Tepid bringing receipts ;D
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 12:35:32 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:18:45 pm
it's pretty amusing that people who pride themselves on their non-emotional, ruthless, call-it-like-it-is opinions suddenly turn into snowflakes and start whinging when the error of their opinions is pointed out.

so true! And yep, that bolded bit, always amuses/confuses me. Its an emotional sport, and all fans surely feel an emotional pull to their team, and therefore should be rather protective of that team, I can never get my head around those as you say, who seem to think their non-emotional, pretty much sterile way of following a team is normal or whatever.  Odd bunch, theres defo 3 or 4 on this forum who take that to the next level.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 12:39:38 am »
Right that's a muting for you.


Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:18:45 pm
it's pretty amusing that people who pride themselves on their non-emotional, ruthless, call-it-like-it-is opinions suddenly turn into snowflakes and start whinging when the error of their opinions is pointed out.

And a muting for you.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:35:32 am
so true! And yep, that bolded bit, always amuses/confuses me. Its an emotional sport, and all fans surely feel an emotional pull to their team, and therefore should be rather protective of that team, I can never get my head around those as you say, who seem to think their non-emotional, pretty much sterile way of following a team is normal or whatever.  Odd bunch, theres defo 3 or 4 on this forum who take that to the next level.
Offline stockdam

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 12:44:22 am »
Here is a list of things that Gakpo is good at and, I think hell get better at:

Holding the ball and being hard to dispossess
Accelerating past players
Winning the ball back
Finding space
Shooting
Pressing


He has his own style of play and deserves to start or to come on as a sub.
In his own way he is as good as Diaz, Nunez and Jota. Only Salah is better (due to his exceptional control and finishing).
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 12:45:45 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:44:22 am
Here is a list of things that Gakpo is good at and, I think hell get better at:

Holding the ball and being hard to dispossess
Accelerating past players
Winning the ball back
Finding space
Shooting
Pressing


He has his own style of play and deserves to start or to come on as a sub.
Im his own way he is as good as Diaz, Nunez and Jota. Only Salah is better (due to his exceptional control and finishing).

You forgot how well he can turn straight after receiving the pass.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 12:48:17 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:17:36 am
It's an unprovable argument. I don't agree though that it's "always" the way we do things because the way we were doing our transfers had clearly changed. You don't go from Tchouameni->Nunez->Melo->Gakpo and think this is all well thought out.
Maybe so but I still think my viewpoint comes across as far more likely.


Nunez is clearly a project and was putting up insane numbers and his pressing made him a clear target

Melo - A cheap stop gap option given a lack of funds

Gakpo - Think i've made my thoughts on the deal pretty clear

Also... I dont think I said we always operate that way, I said we ALWAYS have been monitoring a player for some time, as it's mentioned so often when we're linked to players and that we tend not to just go gung ho with signing just anyone, which also ties in with monitoring players for some time. Correct me if i'm wrong but I know what I meant and I believe it ties in with what was said.

Things could well have been better planned but the insinuation it's not been what it was previously and its not worked straight away so there cant have been a plan comes across a little silly to me. I think there's a plan and some parts didn't come together as we would have hoped so we've had to adjust and take stock but I believe there was a plan in place, more so for some players than others
Offline classycarra

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 01:07:14 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:45:45 am
You forgot how well he can turn straight after receiving the pass.
yep and how that usually wins us a foul as it makes the opposition panic - tonight might be the first game I can't remember him being fouled at least twice immediately after doing that
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 01:12:37 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:07:14 am
yep and how that usually wins us a foul as it makes the opposition panic - tonight might be the first game I can't remember him being fouled at least twice immediately after doing that

It's such a smooth movement,he does it time and time again and they fall for it every time.
Offline kavah

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 04:47:31 am »
23 goals this season!
Offline FLRed67

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 05:13:24 am »
Cody becoming our most important outfield player. A little over three months after joining from a new league, midseason.

If he carries on like this, he will give De Bruyne competition next season.

I realize now why he talks funny. It's because his brain is pressing against his skull, trying to grow even bigger. It must be very painful for him.

Online liverbloke

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2176 on: Today at 06:58:04 am »
looks assured - still getting used to everything methinks

seems to have a cheeky confidence which is what is needed for a forward player
Offline kezzy

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2177 on: Today at 07:00:20 am »
Thought he had a great game.  When Thiago and Diaz came on we totally dominated possession with them two and Trent and Gakpo all great technical players.  Thought we lost control as soon as Gakpo went off.   
