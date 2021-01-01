My frustration has been clear all season long in that we needed more legs in midfield and now the change to moving Trent in midfield has solved that so that we now have 4 players in that space instead of 3. We fell out of CL contention with Gakpo in the team with our old tactics. This is really straightforward honestly. Gakpo being good or great long term is obviously good but in and of itself it may mean nothing.



Well done, you've been in the same boat as a shit tonne of us calling out we clearly need a CM. Funnily enough i've been saying it for seasons, but energy is better spent backing one of our new lads then using him as some sort of stick to beat the hierarchy with.to be honest I think if we hadn't got him we would have been afforded money for NO ONE and would be far worse off than we are now rather than having a glimpse of what the future of our side could look like with Gakpo forming an important part of it. Rather ironic we're now seeing Gakpo show himself as a link between the defence and attack, at one point tonight Trent dropped deep and central, looked over his shoulder 4 times and screamed for Gakpos attention, picked up possession and fired a pass in to him, only for him to turn on it and start an attack. Ljinders got fucking dogs abuse for praising Gakpo and his insight is now showing itself, they make their mistakes but the coaching staff show time and again how advanced their view on the game and tactics are.Modern day football is insanity, constant NOW NOW NOW and players thrown under the bus instead of support and patience and there's always some reason NOT to just back the lads we have.