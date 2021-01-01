« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 139275 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 11:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February  4, 2023, 06:43:54 pm
If we switched to a 4-2-3-1 with him at the 10 then you could at least sell me there is a plan here. If not then he's on pace to be the worst signing of the Klopp era for the money.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 11:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:55:26 pm
Biggest critic? I've consistently said it had nothing to do with whether Gakpo is good or not but he just wasn't what we needed at that time. It's great he's doing well but I honestly don't see any reason to change what I said. If we had spent the money on the midfielder instead I think we would be in a top 4 spot unless they were just a terrible midfielder.

Not sure it wouldve been much better signing a midfielder to be honest. Wouldve left us incredibly light upfront with only Núñez and Salah as senior options for a considerable amount of time. Either way happy to see him doing well and get a solid 6 months to bed in before next season.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 11:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on February  4, 2023, 11:43:44 pm
I really like him. I think he got the potential to be a top top player for us. Never been sure about a player as him. We just need to fix the midfield and a settled defense then him and Nunez will shine.
And thank hod that some people back players weve signed
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 11:10:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:08:58 pm
But as i've stated quite clearly, it doesn't come across like it was a straight choice. It seems like it was we are signing NO ONE but an exception was made for Gakpo. Gakpo or no one, I know which i'd take every day of the year

The issue is people keep pushing this idea we had funds available for anyone and chosr Gakpo over a CM when what's been said suggests its as has been described, no money available then an exception was made to get in Gakpo

And that's fine but you don't know that for sure and I don't know that for sure. We had one squad spot open and money available. It's safe to assume it was going to be spent one way or another and they saw someone that made sense whether it was necessary or not is where I'm at.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 11:10:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:08:10 pm



Find his post where he complained that he's even lost his ability to cross the ball.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,376
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 11:10:55 pm »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 11:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:07:42 pm
But that's the whole point. The approach and attitude change once a player joins ones team means a player you carelessly flipped off the week before now becomes deserving of more supportive attention. Not least that we become properly, minutely, familiar with him once he joins us.

That's the idea, anyway. An idea that seems to have had its day

Sure. But once you dredge up other people's posts (which is pretty dumb imo) it leaves yourself open to looking a bit silly even if the examples aren't identical.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 11:11:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:09:38 pm


Again, nothing that says Gakpo is bad. Keep trying thought Tepid.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 11:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 11:09:36 pm
Hahahahahahaha

Nothing funny about that,it's how it always was & should still be.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 11:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:10:55 pm
Hohohohohoho

I'm sure you'll find other people to whinge at. Worry not my friend.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 11:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:11:25 pm
Sure. But once you dredge up other people's posts (which is pretty dumb imo) it leaves yourself open to looking a bit silly even if the examples aren't identical.

That's twice you've said that  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 11:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:10:18 pm
Not sure it wouldve been much better signing a midfielder to be honest. Wouldve left us incredibly light upfront with only Núñez and Salah as senior options for a considerable amount of time. Either way happy to see him doing well and get a solid 6 months to bed in before next season.

In January we still had a good chance to get top 4. Now we do not. The attack was fine, the defense was not. Our change in fortune has come with moving Trent into a false FB role which added more legs to our midfield. How the attack would have then functions without Gakpo is impossible to say but it certainly wasn't enough to change our results for the better before this.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 11:13:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:08:58 pm
But as i've stated quite clearly, it doesn't come across like it was a straight choice. It seems like it was we are signing NO ONE but an exception was made for Gakpo. Gakpo or no one, I know which i'd take every day of the year

The issue is people keep pushing this idea we had funds available for anyone and chosr Gakpo over a CM when what's been said suggests its as has been described, no money available then an exception was made to get in Gakpo

You're viewing the scenario like its black and white and IMO it isn't at all

This may well be true but you'd have to be colossally stupid to prioritise Gapko over a CM, the lack of a midfield has cost us the CL this season. I'm glad we got Gapko but if we were genuinely willing to make an exception for Gapko but not a CM we're loopy. 
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 11:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 11:10:45 pm
And that's fine but you don't know that for sure and I don't know that for sure. We had one squad spot open and money available. It's safe to assume it was going to be spent one way or another and they saw someone that made sense whether it was necessary or not is where I'm at.

Can only assume you've paid no attention to the situation or how FSG operate, the clues are there. I'd bet good money i'm spot on

Anyway, it comes across a little like your frustration with the situation or more accurately how you view it is clouding your judgement on Gakpo, you seem to have some pretty harsh and unfair views on him (you're not alone) way too early and given time as posted by a few myself included, he's showing himself to be a classy addition and exactly what we need moving forward
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 11:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:03:44 pm
It should be the case. But also, if you're gonna post a whole load of other people's posts you're going to look a little silly when you called him rubbish literally weeks earlier.

Brilliant goal today and I love the way he moves with the ball.
Hey, soft lad.

Ive always stuck up for our players.  But I reserve the right to talk shite about players who arent ours.

Support our players
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,202
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 11:14:56 pm »
Should have had an assist too - for some reason Salah decided to stop and cut back when ahead of the defender in on goal.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 11:14:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:13:07 pm
That's twice you've said that  ;D

Slightly differently phrased and in response to Ghost's post! But also, fair cop :)
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,376
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 11:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:11:25 pm
Sure. But once you dredge up other people's posts (which is pretty dumb imo) it leaves yourself open to looking a bit silly even if the examples aren't identical.
Well admittedly it's not something I often do (I remember on one occasion I felt contrite almost straight away, and thereafter had a nice bonding moment with the poster in question :) )

But a pre-signing and post-signing opinion will always be different fish in my view

Anyway, I suspect Tepid's had a few chilled ones...? ;)

EDIT: probably done it a few more times, to be fair
« Last Edit: Today at 11:18:16 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 11:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 11:13:42 pm
In January we still had a good chance to get top 4. Now we do not. The attack was fine, the defense was not. Our change in fortune has come with moving Trent into a false FB role which added more legs to our midfield. How the attack would have then functions without Gakpo is impossible to say but it certainly wasn't enough to change our results for the better before this.

I know that you're not reading this but the attack was fine ?


Put the glue down.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,376
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 11:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 11:12:00 pm
I'm sure you'll find other people to whinge at. Worry not my friend.
Hehehehehehehe
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 11:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:14:59 pm
Well admittedly it's not something I ever do (I did it once and felt contrite almost straight away, and thereafter had a nice bonding moment with the poster in question :) ).

But a pre-signing and post-signing opinion will always be different fish in my view

Anyway, I suspect Tepid's had a few chilled ones...? ;)
No, I just think some people are absolute whoppers and dont support our players.  Check them under a bus at the first opportunity.

When they wear a redshirt we support them.  Simple
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,645
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 11:16:18 pm »
Theres a lesson to be learned in all of this but Im not sure those who need to will ever get it
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 11:17:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:15:41 pm
I know that you're not reading this but the attack was fine ?


Put the glue down.

I may be totally wrong about this but it was wasn't it? According to XG anyway. The issue all season has been relegation level chance conceding  only bailed out by the best GK in the world.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 11:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:17:00 pm
I may be totally wrong about this but it was wasn't it? According to XG anyway.

Injuries fella,we were collecting them.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 11:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:13:45 pm
This may well be true but you'd have to be colossally stupid to prioritise Gapko over a CM, the lack of a midfield has cost us the CL this season. I'm glad we got Gapko but if we were genuinely willing to make an exception for Gapko but not a CM we're loopy. 

Ffs am I speaking in another language :lmao

It comes acrosssssss like there was NO PRIORITY. An opportunity arose and so we took it. That isn't a straight choice in any way shape or form

Look at what was said around the deal. It points towards us having pushed for funds for this deal alone because of an opportunity that arose and that stretching our budget significantly. I dont know what else would display how the situation came about, it seems quite clear

Drop the we should have done this or that... it was a pretty unique situation that arose and we found a way. I would have loved a CM and called for us to get one but I can also see how it may well have played out and with our owners, it's not suprising.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 11:18:45 pm »
it's pretty amusing that people who pride themselves on their non-emotional, ruthless, call-it-like-it-is opinions suddenly turn into snowflakes and start whinging when the error of their opinions is pointed out.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 11:18:52 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:14:17 pm
Can only assume you've paid no attention to the situation or how FSG operate, the clues are there. I'd bet good money i'm spot on

Anyway, it comes across a little like your frustration with the situation or more accurately how you view it is clouding your judgement on Gakpo, you seem to have some pretty harsh and unfair views on him (you're not alone) way too early and given time as posted by a few myself included, he's showing himself to be a classy addition and exactly what we need moving forward

My frustration has been clear all season long in that we needed more legs in midfield and now the change to moving Trent in midfield has solved that so that we now have 4 players in that space instead of 3. We fell out of CL contention with Gakpo in the team with our old tactics. This is really straightforward honestly. Gakpo being good or great long term is obviously good but in and of itself it may mean nothing.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 11:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:17:00 pm
I may be totally wrong about this but it was wasn't it? According to XG anyway. The issue all season has been relegation level chance conceding  only bailed out by the best GK in the world.
Only 5 teams have conceded more, arsenal only one more.

Its not all down to Alisson (mighty as he might be)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 11:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 11:13:42 pm
In January we still had a good chance to get top 4. Now we do not. The attack was fine, the defense was not. Our change in fortune has come with moving Trent into a false FB role which added more legs to our midfield. How the attack would have then functions without Gakpo is impossible to say but it certainly wasn't enough to change our results for the better before this.

I get where youre coming from mate I really do but Im not sure it wouldve made much of a difference either way wether we went for a midfielder or forward in January. Not doubting signing a midfielder wouldve helped us out defensively but if we only had Salah and Núñez to choose from upfront we wouldve been pretty fucked in an attacking sense and probably get a lot of the same results.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 11:19:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:17:42 pm
Injuries fella,we were collecting them.

Ah so it was about to not be. That might be true but we've known all season that our midfield is broken. I imagine if we'd bought a CM and not Gapko we'd have been asking this time next year whilst he was ripping it up at Utd - 'why didn't we pull the trigger at £40 million' so I'm super glad we got him. It's just a CM might have saved our season and Gapko hasn't done that.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2150 on: Today at 11:20:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:16:04 pm
No, I just think some people are absolute whoppers and dont support our players.  Check them under a bus at the first opportunity.

When they wear a redshirt we support them.  Simple

Yep. We're all here more to yell at our own players than cheer the simple fact of winning. Bizarre....
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2151 on: Today at 11:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 11:18:52 pm
My frustration has been clear all season long in that we needed more legs in midfield and now the change to moving Trent in midfield has solved that so that we now have 4 players in that space instead of 3. We fell out of CL contention with Gakpo in the team with our old tactics. This is really straightforward honestly. Gakpo being good or great long term is obviously good but in and of itself it may mean nothing.


You complained that he had even stopped crossing the ball and then got upset when it was pointed out that it'd be hard for him to cross it to himself as he was playing down the middle at the time.

That's my favourite one but I can't be arsed to look for it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,376
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 11:22:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:16:04 pm
No, I just think some people are absolute whoppers and dont support our players.  Check them under a bus at the first opportunity.

When they wear a redshirt we support them.  Simple
I'm totally with you!

Support our players. Not for the players' sake so much as for our own: the tone and atmosphere of support it fosters. The positivity, even in the face of difficult times, that it imparts. Any blert can cry and whinge. It takes something better to keep your cool and keep acting and sounding like supporters when things are not going well.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,645
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2153 on: Today at 11:23:06 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:16:18 pm
Theres a lesson to be learned in all of this but Im not sure those who need to will ever get it
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2154 on: Today at 11:23:22 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:18:23 pm
Ffs am I speaking in another language :lmao

It comes acrosssssss like there was NO PRIORITY. An opportunity arose and so we took it. That isn't a straight choice in any way shape or form

Look at what was said around the deal. It points towards us having pushed for funds for this deal alone because of an opportunity that arose and that stretching our budget significantly. I dont know what else would display how the situation came about, it seems quite clear

Drop the we should have done this or that... it was a pretty unique situation that arose and we found a way. I would have loved a CM and called for us to get one but I can also see how it may well have played out and with our owners, it's not suprising.

I'm questioning the sanity of this logic though.

'We'll tank the season because we're not willing/able to spend money on a CM but when a forward who's worth significantly more than the asking price he's available for we'll pull the trigger and 'stretch ourselves' even though it won't solve our biggest problems or save our season."
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2155 on: Today at 11:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:19:54 pm
Ah so it was about to not be. That might be true but we've known all season that our midfield is broken. I imagine if we'd bought a CM and not Gapko we'd have been asking this time next year whilst he was ripping it up at Utd - 'why didn't we pull the trigger at £40 million' so I'm super glad we got him. It's just a CM might have saved our season and Gapko hasn't done that.

He has most definitely helped put us where we are now & had we not bought him we'd have been too light up top.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2156 on: Today at 11:24:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:23:26 pm
He has most definitely helped put us where we are now & had we not bought him we'd have been too light up top.

Yeah true. The answer is basically, 'we should have bought a CM and him' probably.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2157 on: Today at 11:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 11:18:52 pm
My frustration has been clear all season long in that we needed more legs in midfield and now the change to moving Trent in midfield has solved that so that we now have 4 players in that space instead of 3. We fell out of CL contention with Gakpo in the team with our old tactics. This is really straightforward honestly. Gakpo being good or great long term is obviously good but in and of itself it may mean nothing.
Well done, you've been in the same boat as a shit tonne of us calling out we clearly need a CM. Funnily enough i've been saying it for seasons, but energy is better spent backing one of our new lads then using him as some sort of stick to beat the hierarchy with.

to be honest I think if we hadn't got him we would have been afforded money for NO ONE and would be far worse off than we are now rather than having a glimpse of what the future of our side could look like with Gakpo forming an important part of it. Rather ironic we're now seeing Gakpo show himself as a link between the defence and attack, at one point tonight Trent dropped deep and central, looked over his shoulder 4 times and screamed for Gakpos attention, picked up possession and fired a pass in to him, only for him to turn on it and start an attack. Ljinders got fucking dogs abuse for praising Gakpo and his insight is now showing itself, they make their mistakes but the coaching staff show time and again how advanced their view on the game and tactics are.

Modern day football is insanity, constant NOW NOW NOW and players thrown under the bus instead of support and patience and there's always some reason NOT to just back the lads we have.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #2158 on: Today at 11:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:24:48 pm
Yeah true. The answer is basically, 'we should have bought a CM and him' probably.

No probably about it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 