where does it say that whoever takes Bobby's role has to be a carbon-copy replica of Bobby? AFAIK that person doesn't exist.



let's just enjoy the skills Cody brings us and stop saying "but he's not Bobby".



I don't think anyone has been saying that. The concern has been that we're trying to use him as a player that presses from the front and links play, yet he does tend to go missing for long periods which is something you can typically accept from a finisher but not someone in his role. Go through our recent matches and he does tend to consistently have the fewest touches of anyone. That said, I think his numbers are improving a little.As tubby pointed out it hasn't helped that we seemed to spend months integrating Nunez only for Gakpo to displace him immediately, despite the effectiveness of our attack seeming to decline as a result. I think this was also compounded by the fact that we had every chance of sneaking into the top four since the new year, only for our attack to suddenly become very blunt, resulting in us probably missing out now.