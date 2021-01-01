He'll become the new whipping boy because he doesnt do fancy things and does the basic stuff really really well. He is consistent in his performances and you can see he is an unselfish team player. Thats what you need to replace Bobby. A lad who does the legwork so that the wide players can score. For the price, he is an absolute gem. He'll do great for us but will forever be underrated by the fanbase because he wont be scoring 30 goals every season.

He's already got more league goals than Diaz last season and I can see him making that false 9 role his own because the other lads are not nearly as grafting as him.