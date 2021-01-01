« previous next »
Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2000 on: Today at 05:46:57 pm
He's got good awareness of what's going on around him and if he's got a chance but there's someone in a better position he'll pass it  Proper team player.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2001 on: Today at 07:45:58 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:44:23 am
to me he's always looked a decent player

don't know why so many are surprised
me too.  I guess we have more patience than the average 12 year old, though.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2002 on: Today at 08:16:37 pm
He'll become the new whipping boy because he doesnt do fancy things and does the basic stuff really really well. He is consistent in his performances and you can see he is an unselfish team player. Thats what you need to replace Bobby. A lad who does the legwork so that the wide players can score. For the price, he is an absolute gem. He'll do great for us but will forever be underrated by the fanbase because he wont be scoring 30 goals every season.
He's already got more league goals than Diaz last season and I can see him making that false 9 role his own because the other lads are not nearly as grafting as him.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #2003 on: Today at 08:20:04 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 08:16:37 pm
He'll become the new whipping boy because he doesnt do fancy things and does the basic stuff really really well. He is consistent in his performances and you can see he is an unselfish team player. Thats what you need to replace Bobby. A lad who does the legwork so that the wide players can score. For the price, he is an absolute gem. He'll do great for us but will forever be underrated by the fanbase because he wont be scoring 30 goals every season.
He's already got more league goals than Diaz last season and I can see him making that false 9 role his own because the other lads are not nearly as grafting as him.

not by the fans who matter - those who actually support, and know their stuff! Plenty of players who may not be that flashy are massively appreciated by those fans.  What gobshites on Twitter or those who stray in here say is of zero consequence.
