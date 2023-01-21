« previous next »
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 12:23:59 am »
Quote from: skidz73 on April  4, 2023, 09:56:03 pm
Reminds me a bit of David NGog. A bit too tentative. Get stuck in

Except Ngog was actually not good enough at all, while Gakpo is a talented footballer and will go much further than Ngog. Ngog is an out and out striker who hasn't been able to score very well in any top league, or even mediocre ones. Gakpo isn't an out and out striker, and already has a good scoring record in the Eredivisie and has already score a quarter of the goals Ngog scored during his entire time at Liverpool. Apples and Onions mate.

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 12:59:37 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:17:21 pm
https://www.liverpoolgecko.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/cody-gakpo-speaks-out-liverpool-26639542.amp

I just hope hell come good as the potential is there.

People can moan about us not making enough signings, but the more worrying and pressing issue is this. There's no strategy in our transfers anymore.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 06:45:26 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm
Well if you were to try to use him as he played in the Eredivisie he would be completely unusable which we saw over a couple of games, so......???

You mean his first few games in a new league in team performing terribly?:lmao :lmao :lmao

Yeah, there's no way he can ever improve on those performances, might as well just sell him now.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 08:06:48 am »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 12:59:37 am
People can moan about us not making enough signings, but the more worrying and pressing issue is this. There's no strategy in our transfers anymore.

Theyre both pretty worrying, not sure I care to pick between them. And if wed signed more players back when we knew what we were doing wed be in less of a pickle now. We should have been signing a midfielder in the summer of 2021 for example.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 08:47:16 am »
Thats a worrying statement from him.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 08:54:04 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:45:26 am
You mean his first few games in a new league in team performing terribly?:lmao :lmao :lmao

Yeah, there's no way he can ever improve on those performances, might as well just sell him now.
If a team is performing terribly, what's the point of signing a player if he doesn't improve you? Our attack has arguably been worse since joined. We're creating fewer clearcut chances.

We needed someone to come in and improve us instantly to make a push for the top 4 but we ended up signing a confidence player (that'd struggle in a struggling team) that we have no idea how to use. A struggling team with limited resources doesn't have the luxury of making signings like this.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:49 am by MonsLibpool »
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 09:41:17 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:17:21 pm
https://www.liverpoolgecko.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/cody-gakpo-speaks-out-liverpool-26639542.amp

I just hope hell come good as the potential is there.
wow that is very worrying
Seems we bought him & just decided to play him as a CF after a tough start out on the left.

I do think he has done well overall & i think he is a talent.
But are all across the club a mess
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 10:01:40 am »
Don't think those comments necessarily mean that we don't know what we're doing moving forward.  It feels likely to me that we stick with 433 and Gakpo plays through the middle.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 10:14:03 am »
Yeah that's not particularly encouraging.

Good player, great person, hopefully he'll be a success here, but our recruitment is all over the place. I bet Nunez would say the same thing.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 10:20:19 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:14:03 am
Yeah that's not particularly encouraging.

Good player, great person, hopefully he'll be a success here, but our recruitment is all over the place. I bet Nunez would say the same thing.

Main thing is that we rectify it in the summer and make tough decisions on the attack. That might mean moving players on we originally didnt want to.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 10:24:45 am »
Not very encouraging ahead of the 'must not fuck up' summer.
We seem to be pretty undecided on how exactly do we want to play and what type of players we need to achieve this.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 10:32:23 am »
Dont think its that worrying. Klopp will know the role he wants him to play, the fact he doesnt know yet isnt entirely surprising to me, not when there is a good chunk of this season for him to concentrate on and weve had injuries which have forced people out of position.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 05:17:44 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:45:26 am
You mean his first few games in a new league in team performing terribly?:lmao :lmao :lmao

Yeah, there's no way he can ever improve on those performances, might as well just sell him now.

I'm going to assume you didn't watch him play in the Eredivisie at all. They would basically pass him the ball on the left and he would cross or shoot because he had a physical advantage. Now he doesn't have that advantage in the PL so what he was good at in the Eredivisie doesn't work so he's having to do something completely different. If you look at his number splits it's a complete nose dive in every category.

Edit: For example he was averaging 10 crosses with 1.3 crosses into the penalty area a game in the Eredivise vs. 1.2 total crosses a game in the PL. A ton of his assists were off crossing because he's a great striker of the ball. Well we can't use him that way in the PL so ????
« Last Edit: Today at 05:20:38 pm by Dave McCoy »
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 05:26:24 pm »
Nothing we're doing really seems to be with any sort of coherent plan. Shunt an orthodox 9 out wide so we can fit in a false 9, but then play a lopsided midfield where the right-sided player has a similar role to the false 9, and on top of that have our most attacking full back on that side so we end up with 3-4 players stepping on each others toes while leaving a gaping hole to exploit, and expect a not particularly mobile 6 to deal with it.

Not much of this is forced either, it seems to be the aim.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 05:26:28 pm »
Guys do you really think when we sign players Klopp takes them into his office and explains what their exact role will be for the next 5 years? Use your brains. He doesn't know about the long term because he's here to do whatever role Klopp and the staff tell him to, like every other player. It doesn't mean we don't know how we will be using them. And clearly versatility has been a factor in our recent attacking signings.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 05:27:58 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:41:17 am
wow that is very worrying
Seems we bought him & just decided to play him as a CF after a tough start out on the left.

I do think he has done well overall & i think he is a talent.
But are all across the club a mess

How on earth did you come to that conclusion?

