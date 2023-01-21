You mean his first few games in a new league in team performing terribly?



Yeah, there's no way he can ever improve on those performances, might as well just sell him now.



I'm going to assume you didn't watch him play in the Eredivisie at all. They would basically pass him the ball on the left and he would cross or shoot because he had a physical advantage. Now he doesn't have that advantage in the PL so what he was good at in the Eredivisie doesn't work so he's having to do something completely different. If you look at his number splits it's a complete nose dive in every category.Edit: For example he was averaging 10 crosses with 1.3 crosses into the penalty area a game in the Eredivise vs. 1.2 total crosses a game in the PL. A ton of his assists were off crossing because he's a great striker of the ball. Well we can't use him that way in the PL so