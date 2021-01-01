Reminds me a bit of David NGog. A bit too tentative. Get stuck in



Except Ngog was actually not good enough at all, while Gakpo is a talented footballer and will go much further than Ngog. Ngog is an out and out striker who hasn't been able to score very well in any top league, or even mediocre ones. Gakpo isn't an out and out striker, and already has a good scoring record in the Eredivisie and has already score a quarter of the goals Ngog scored during his entire time at Liverpool. Apples and Onions mate.