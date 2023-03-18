« previous next »
Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 116369 times)

All we are doing now is trying to limit the damage of our midfield not being able to defend. We don't know the plan for Nunez or Gakpo yet.

This is fair I think - were definitely fire fighting tactically and trying to make something work
All we are doing now is trying to limit the damage of our midfield not being able to defend. We don't know the plan for Nunez or Gakpo yet.



Which should be obvious to anybody who has half decent knowledge of the game and every fucker who has kicked a ball towards an opposing teams goal.


Some of the posts throughout the site are beyond embarrassing,no marks thinking they have a better understanding than the boss and snide c*nts calling out players claiming that their mindsets and effort are personal choices,c*nts posting cuntish opinions to other c*nts who then run with it.


Same c*nts are usually very quiet when things are going well though,funny that.
I'm starting to think though that the move of Gakpo from the wing to the center is more that he's not a great athlete, especially in comparison to Nunez. Yes he's got a good top speed but I'm sorry the guy has an extremely slow first step and really no burst. If you were to then ask him to run up and down the wing all game he may not be able to cover the ground fast enough to effect both ends of the field and I think we saw that with how bad some of his performances on the wing was. Nunez on the other hand is an athletic freak to the point that while it may not be the best use of his skillset sticking him out there on the left it's better than the alternative of sticking Gakpo out there and then in theory you're getting the best of both.

The shouts explaining his signing by pointing to us playing 4-2-3-1 in the future with both him and Nunez down the middle, Diaz on the left and Salah on the right forget that we want our best paid, best, increasingly old attacker as close to goal as possible. Asking Salah to do all the defensive work that being on the left of a 3 in a 4-2-3-1 requires AND forcing him to stay out wide because 2 players are inside him is not a good idea.
Which should be obvious to anybody who has half decent knowledge of the game and every fucker who has kicked a ball towards an opposing teams goal.


Some of the posts throughout the site are beyond embarrassing,no marks thinking they have a better understanding than the boss and snide c*nts calling out players claiming that their mindsets and effort are personal choices,c*nts posting cuntish opinions to other c*nts who then run with it.


Same c*nts are usually very quiet when things are going well though,funny that.

Never mind being very quiet when things are going well some have only joined recently to revel in our misery.

Epic trolls, all of them.
The shouts explaining his signing by pointing to us playing 4-2-3-1 in the future with both him and Nunez down the middle, Diaz on the left and Salah on the right forget that we want our best paid, best, increasingly old attacker as close to goal as possible. Asking Salah to do all the defensive work that being on the left of a 3 in a 4-2-3-1 requires AND forcing him to stay out wide because 2 players are inside him is not a good idea.
Yeah, I think we will stick with the 433 / 442 diamond. Nunez and Salah as advanced wingers (or Diaz/ Jota) and Gakpo as false nine.
Gakpo as a winger makes little sense when we have so many options on the left. Also he just doesnt look like a Klopp winger to me. But it's always good to have players with different qualities.

I think we have a great set of attackers, just a bit injury prone. If we can fix the midfield, I'm not worried about us scoring goals.
All we are doing now is trying to limit the damage of our midfield not being able to defend. We don't know the plan for Nunez or Gakpo yet.

Whenever we have a good run under Klopp it's always predicated on clean sheets. Since the defeat at Wolves we've only conceded 1 goal in the league and that was the game we lost at Bournemouth. But then we never looked like scoring once we went behind or away at Palace in the 0-0.

Ultimately whatever we do we're garbage away from home this season and find it impossible to make it work with such a dysfunctional midfield. The games we've won away are usually built around nabbing an early goal or two and hanging on for dear life. We could at least drop deeper, keep compact and try and hit teams on the break, we've tried everything else. The goal Bournemouth scored though is exactly the nonsense goals we give away all the time and we've got away with a few in the recent clean sheets.
We should definitely buy Mount for double the money, twice the wages and get similar numbers that Gapko will give us in the role behind the front three of Diaz, Salah and Nunez. 😉

Might as well play him in the 10 area for the rest of the season especially with Diaz on the way back fingers crossed. Can't do us any harm to see if the lad can do a job linking midfield with the front line
So he's not a good athlete now,something everyone missed before we bought him  ::)

Down to the Boss as well eh Dave. :wanker
So he's not a good athlete now,something everyone missed before we bought him  ::)

Down to the Boss as well eh Dave. :wanker

Amazing how someone who is not a good athlete manages to turn and burst away from players game in game out. Amazing how many times he manages to sprint and keep up with the likes of Darwin and Mo when we counterattack. With his second goal against United being a prime example.
I'm starting to think though that the move of Gakpo from the wing to the center is more that he's not a great athlete, especially in comparison to Nunez. Yes he's got a good top speed but I'm sorry the guy has an extremely slow first step and really no burst. If you were to then ask him to run up and down the wing all game he may not be able to cover the ground fast enough to effect both ends of the field and I think we saw that with how bad some of his performances on the wing was. Nunez on the other hand is an athletic freak to the point that while it may not be the best use of his skillset sticking him out there on the left it's better than the alternative of sticking Gakpo out there and then in theory you're getting the best of both.
If we're saying you have to have an extremely high top speed to be a great athlete then sure that probably excludes him. But I think you can see how much Gakpo has physically improved in line with his new positions and responsibilities, with the game and training time.

In his last game for us he played the pseudo 8 role in our midfield, completing the set of our system's three most physically demanding roles (the 8, the wide forward and the 'Firmino role' - which our fittest 8 Gini described as being punishing), and showcased his ability to get up and down the pitch with his goal saving cover in our box chasing back their counter. I think it's also been pretty evident that while neither of them are like Mane/Salah, Gakpo seems to have better stamina and last longer in games (granted they're built entirely different here, and so it makes sense that Nunez is more of a 'save his sprints for our attacking situations off the last man number 9 type, whereas Gakpo is more perpetual (and slightly slower) himself more in line with a midfielder.
If we're saying you have to have an extremely high top speed to be a great athlete then sure that probably excludes him. But I think you can see how much Gakpo has physically improved in line with his new positions and responsibilities, with the game and training time.

In his last game for us he played the pseudo 8 role in our midfield, completing the set of our system's three most physically demanding roles (the 8, the wide forward and the 'Firmino role' - which our fittest 8 Gini described as being punishing), and showcased his ability to get up and down the pitch with his goal saving cover in our box chasing back their counter. I think it's also been pretty evident that while neither of them are like Mane/Salah, Gakpo seems to have better stamina and last longer in games (granted they're built entirely different here, and so it makes sense that Nunez is more of a 'save his sprints for our attacking situations off the last man number 9 type, whereas Gakpo is more perpetual (and slightly slower) himself more in line with a midfielder.

No. He has a fast top speed but it takes him a while to get going. If you were to watch his highlights from the Eredivisie he has an athletic advantage that lets him do the same thing over and over, cut to his left foot and cross/shoot. Now in the PL he no longer has that advantage and if you ask him to cover a wing he can't actually contribute at both ends. If you move him to the middle though where he doesn't need to initially be moving into space and doesn't have to come back so far then he can contribute more. We see that with his goals where he's breaking into the box after the move has already started forward or we're in settled possession in the attacking third.
