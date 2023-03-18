I'm starting to think though that the move of Gakpo from the wing to the center is more that he's not a great athlete, especially in comparison to Nunez. Yes he's got a good top speed but I'm sorry the guy has an extremely slow first step and really no burst. If you were to then ask him to run up and down the wing all game he may not be able to cover the ground fast enough to effect both ends of the field and I think we saw that with how bad some of his performances on the wing was. Nunez on the other hand is an athletic freak to the point that while it may not be the best use of his skillset sticking him out there on the left it's better than the alternative of sticking Gakpo out there and then in theory you're getting the best of both.



