I'm starting to think though that the move of Gakpo from the wing to the center is more that he's not a great athlete, especially in comparison to Nunez. Yes he's got a good top speed but I'm sorry the guy has an extremely slow first step and really no burst. If you were to then ask him to run up and down the wing all game he may not be able to cover the ground fast enough to effect both ends of the field and I think we saw that with how bad some of his performances on the wing was. Nunez on the other hand is an athletic freak to the point that while it may not be the best use of his skillset sticking him out there on the left it's better than the alternative of sticking Gakpo out there and then in theory you're getting the best of both.
If we're saying you have to have an extremely high top speed to be a great athlete then sure that probably excludes him. But I think you can see how much Gakpo has physically improved in line with his new positions and responsibilities, with the game and training time.
In his last game for us he played the pseudo 8 role in our midfield, completing the set of our system's three most physically demanding roles (the 8, the wide forward and the 'Firmino role' - which our fittest 8 Gini described as being punishing), and showcased his ability to get up and down the pitch with his goal saving cover in our box chasing back their counter. I think it's also been pretty evident that while neither of them are like Mane/Salah, Gakpo seems to have better stamina and last longer in games (granted they're built entirely different here, and so it makes sense that Nunez is more of a 'save his sprints for our attacking situations off the last man number 9 type, whereas Gakpo is more perpetual (and slightly slower) himself more in line with a midfielder.